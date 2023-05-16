99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 6:50 PM
St. Cloud sophomore Drew Lieser fires off a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
St. Cloud sophomore Drew Lieser fires off a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson sets to throw to first base to complete a double play in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson sets to throw to first base to complete a double play in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
St. Cloud senior Brayden Schmitz rounds third base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
St. Cloud senior Brayden Schmitz rounds third base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, April 28, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
April 28, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar head softball coach Christian Brown looks on as Zadina Butcher steps into the batter's box during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori softball Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: A closer look at the state girls basketball tournament
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
March 21, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. United Christian Academy, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

St. Cloud baseball coach Chris Koenig addresses his team between innings in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
St. Cloud baseball coach Chris Koenig addresses his team between innings in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Mason Thole throws to first base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar junior Mason Thole throws to first base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
St. Cloud senior Tim Gohman throws back to the pitcher's mound in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
St. Cloud senior Tim Gohman throws back to the pitcher's mound in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
With postseason looming, YME notches victories against visiting Luverne and Pipestone
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-3 at tournament
Cardinals fall to Hutchinson, DeLaSalle and Southwest Christian on Saturday at Mound
May 14, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in 5 innings in the final at Elrosa
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
Baseball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander's home run in the 7th helps Minnewaska beat ACGC, 5-4
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

St. Cloud senior Will Allenspach catches a liner out in left field in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
St. Cloud senior Will Allenspach catches a liner out in left field in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Willmar on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory throws a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory throws a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar freshman Tyler Madsen throws across the diamond to first base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar freshman Tyler Madsen throws across the diamond to first base in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

What To Read Next
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.003.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Litchfield Blues enjoy a walk-off win
May 14, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
New London-Spicer's Carson McCain, left, slides into home plate for a run during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Tribune notebook: NLS Twins really, really liked Region 15C
May 12, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar NFL Flag Football League, 051223.002.jpg
Sports
Flag Football: Passion brings opportunity for fledgling Willmar league
May 12, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Jasmin Estrada, a 2018 Litchfield grad, became the St. Cloud State's all-time leader in career home runs (43) and RBIs (188) this spring.
College
College softball: Ex-Litchfield Dragon makes her mark at St. Cloud State
May 16, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.002.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3
May 12, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys take home a title at Lakeview
May 12, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional
May 12, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott