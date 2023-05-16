PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring

Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer

Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud

Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8

Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

