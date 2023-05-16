PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
Prep softball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville’s offense gets going after slow start to beat BBE
Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8
With postseason looming, YME notches victories against visiting Luverne and Pipestone
Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud
Cardinals fall to Hutchinson, DeLaSalle and Southwest Christian on Saturday at Mound
Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in 5 innings in the final at Elrosa
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer
Baseball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander's home run in the 7th helps Minnewaska beat ACGC, 5-4
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
ADVERTISEMENT