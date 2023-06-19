Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato

Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.001.jpg
Willmar shortstop Aidan Byrne celebrates a Stingers double play against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:31 PM
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.009.jpg
Willmar relief pitcher Alex Clemons throws a pitch against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.006.jpg
Willmar third baseman Jack Hines throws the ball to first base against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.008.jpg
Willmar designated hitter Sean Rimmer rounds third base with a smile after hitting a home run against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.005.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Mitch Gutknecht throws the ball against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.003.jpg
Willmar starting pitcher Mitch Gutknecht (left) fist bumps with teammate Drey Dirksen (right) following a third out against Mankato on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
