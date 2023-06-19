PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Called up to the major league roster for the 2nd time, Headrick has better feel for pitches

A late rally wasn’t enough to prevent them from dropping the third of four games against their AL Central rival.

Buxton was called on to pinch hit in the eighth inning with the bases loaded but struck out looking.

Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Post 1639 falls to St. Anthony 7-1 to go 1-2 over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy also shot a 70 and didn't make a birdie after the first hole, never putting enough pressure on the less experienced Clark.

Baseball report for Sunday, June 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Ditmarson pitches Raymond to a victory over Bird Island 2 months after his father's death

Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge

New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A

The Minnesota State High School League baseball advisory committee will debate this fall between St. Cloud and New Ulm for Class 2A and A state tournaments; a final decision is expected by January.

Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

