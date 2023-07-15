Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023

Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3

Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Former Willmar Stinger Kenny Roberts throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Stingers faced the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
July 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.004.jpg
Willmar relief pitcher Andrew Baumgart goes in for a high five in the Stingers dugout in a Great Plains West Division game against Minot on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.008.jpg
Jordan Smith (left) shakes hands with Willmar's Will Whelan (right) after a ceremonial first pitch before the Stingers took on the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.005.jpg
Willmar third baseman Kyle Payne fields a ground ball against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.002.jpg
Talon Smith, the son of Jordan Smith, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Willmar Stingers faced the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Willmar center fielder Andrew Sojka celebrates a home run with a fist bump against Minot on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.009.jpg
Willmar's Tyler Bryan celebrates a run scored by making a "sting 'em" with his left hand as the Stingers faced off against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.006.jpg
Willmar's Kris Hokenson slides safely into third base against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.007.jpg
Willmar's Luke Williams sprints toward home plate against the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bill Taunton Stadium.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
