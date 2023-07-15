Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Hayden Venenga felt at home in Brookings, which is why he committed to South Dakota State over Indiana State and Western Illinois
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
Paynesville, YME, BBE and KMS lead the way with most players selected
KMS and RCW/BOLD lead the way with 3 selections, followed by 2 each from ACGC and LQPV
Willmar's new football schedule is out and it's got games with Totino-Grace and Marshall to go with Becker, Rocori and Hutchinson
Warroad and Roseau, one of the most historic high school hockey rivalries, will take it outdoors on Jan. 27, 2024, when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Warroad.
From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral
The Lac qui Parle Valley girls earn their 3rd state title in 6 years, this time by 1 stroke
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
Former Willmar players Kenny Roberts and Jordan Smith re-connect with their ex-Northwoods League team
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
The change served to re-engage players, manager Rocco Baldelli said, but wasn’t ‘sustainable’
Chase Elliott, others outside the playoff cutoff battle victory pressure
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
Minnesota's final Summer League game is set for Saturday in Las Vegas
Since 2002, the organization and its volunteers give back to seniors and others by hosting them on fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake
Compatriots on the Finland national team join forces with Loons into 2025
Illinois native had heartbreak with a knee injury last fall, but he’s back for a seventh season
