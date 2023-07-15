Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Since 2002, the organization and its volunteers give back to seniors and others by hosting them on fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake

Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams

Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral

From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area

Warroad and Roseau, one of the most historic high school hockey rivalries, will take it outdoors on Jan. 27, 2024, when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Warroad.

Willmar's new football schedule is out and it's got games with Totino-Grace and Marshall to go with Becker, Rocori and Hutchinson

KMS and RCW/BOLD lead the way with 3 selections, followed by 2 each from ACGC and LQPV

Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures

Hayden Venenga felt at home in Brookings, which is why he committed to South Dakota State over Indiana State and Western Illinois

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.