PHOTOS: Willmar VFW Post 1639 vs. Litchfield VFW Post 2818, Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area
The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral
The Lac qui Parle Valley girls earn their 3rd state title in 6 years, this time by 1 stroke
Wildcats finish 7th in the Class AA boys’ tournament in Jordan
The Minnesota State High School League baseball advisory committee will debate this fall between St. Cloud and New Ulm for Class 2A and A state tournaments; a final decision is expected by January.
Jaguars do a fake pick-off play to beat top-seeded South Ridge 2-1 in state quarterfinals
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge
Willmar grad surpasses 100 career RBIs in 4-3 victory over Hot Tots
Saturday will see a good chance for moderate to heavy rainfall.
The time to work on his mental health is ‘something I really appreciate,’ he said Wednesday
McKenna Johnson is a 5-foot-9 guard from Wilmot, Wis., who averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists as a junior at Wilmot Union High School.
Team holds just one draft pick selection this year, the sixth-from-last in the second round
The best No. 53 overall selection likely came in 1988, when future All-NBA forward Anthony Mason was taken by Portland.
The Lynx (4-8) limited the Sparks (5-7) to a season low in points, holding Los Angeles to 23-of-62 (37.1%) shooting from the floor.
Stingers rack up 15 hits in 12-2 victory over Hot Tots to win Game 2
Minnesota has lost five of its past six games and their lead in the AL Central continues to dwindle.
Keinys averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 38 games for Neptunas-Akvaservis in Klaipeda, Lithuania in the 2022-23 season.
