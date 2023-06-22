Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: Willmar VFW Post 1639 vs. Litchfield VFW Post 2818, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.001.jpg
Willmar VFW Post 1639 pitcher Tyler Madsen throws a pitch against Litchfield VFW Post 2818 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 8:18 PM
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.002.jpg
Litchfield VFW Post 2818 third baseman Ethan Holtz tags out Willmar VFW Post 1639's Reese Christianson on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.006.jpg
Willmar VFW Post 1639 second baseman Trey Tallman secures the ball in his glove for a catch against Litchfield VFW Post 2818 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.007.jpg
Litchfield VFW Post 2818 pitcher Gideon Boerema throws a pitch against Willmar VFW Post 1639 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.005.jpg
Willmar VFW Post 1639's Jaxin Schirmers rounds third base against Litchfield VFW Post 2818 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.003.jpg
Willmar VFW Post 1639's Braeden Fagerlie avoids a tag from Litchfield VFW Post 2818's Anthony Estrada to score a run on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.008.jpg
Litchfield VFW Post 2818's Henry Grabow steps into the batters box against Willmar VFW Post 1639 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.004.jpg
Litchfield VFW Post 2818 shortstop Nick Lehar scoops the ball on the run and fires it across to first base against Willmar VFW Post 1639 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
