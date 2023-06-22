PHOTOS: Willmar VFW Post 1639 vs. Litchfield VFW Post 2818, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies. You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.

Keinys averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 38 games for Neptunas-Akvaservis in Klaipeda, Lithuania in the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota has lost five of its past six games and their lead in the AL Central continues to dwindle.

The Lynx (4-8) limited the Sparks (5-7) to a season low in points, holding Los Angeles to 23-of-62 (37.1%) shooting from the floor.

The best No. 53 overall selection likely came in 1988, when future All-NBA forward Anthony Mason was taken by Portland.

Team holds just one draft pick selection this year, the sixth-from-last in the second round

McKenna Johnson is a 5-foot-9 guard from Wilmot, Wis., who averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists as a junior at Wilmot Union High School.

The time to work on his mental health is ‘something I really appreciate,’ he said Wednesday

Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge

New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A

The Minnesota State High School League baseball advisory committee will debate this fall between St. Cloud and New Ulm for Class 2A and A state tournaments; a final decision is expected by January.

Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral

From New London-Spicer's football championship to Lac qui Parle Valley's girls golf title, it was a busy sports year in the west central area

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

