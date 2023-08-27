Photos: Willmar vs. Monticello, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Monticello shuts out Cardinals girls soccer in their season-opener, 2-0
Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
Wildcats sweep doubles and win at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles over Montevideo
Willmar takes 4th at its season-opening invitational won by Melrose. Meanwhile, the New London-Spicer volleyball team wound up fourth at the Albany Invitational and Paynesville went 3-1 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament.
The Yellow Medicine East Sting are focusing on team building and chemistry in 2023 after going 7-17 last season.
RCW Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters for this season.
Willmar volleyball, after a triumphant 2022 with its fourth straight conference title, faces renewal. With star Sydney Schnichels graduated, a young team with potential emerges. Freshman setter DeBoer and junior hitter Volk lead, joined by emerging talents. The Cardinals brace for a challenging start, meeting reigning state champ Marshall. The Central Lakes Conference poses competition, with a history of dominance.
New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.
Minnewaska volleyball team has everyone back in 2023 from a 13-15 team in 2022.
Paynesville, which lost in section final, returns All-CMC players Emma Flanders and Rayna Spanier
Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.
Breanna Stewart scores 38 for New York
Stewart, who threw a 15-pitch bullpen on Friday, said he is targeting Sept. 10 or around then as a potential return. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week.
Both teams help a close game until a ninth-inning blow-up.
Loons owner Bill McGuire, a former doctor, takes sympathetic and supportive approach to player injuries
McGuire goes above and beyond to be there for injured athletes
Athan Kaliakmanis has a precocious past as the 20-year-old takes over U offense this fall
He recorded a strip sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune to get the Vikings rolling
He finished 17 of 28 for 178 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception
Warriors fall to Northland 3-2, beat Iowa Lakes 3-1
The Superior Hiking Trail Association is making a plan to keep Minnesota’s most famous footpath open and sustainable.
Jaguars, despite some losses, aim for a repeat berth in the state volleyball tournament.
