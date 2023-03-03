99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023

Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans

Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Willmar junior guard Maycee Gustafson takes a shot over Rocori's Jenna Boos and Amber Field in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals step up to down Rocori Spartans
Girls basketball report for Thursday, March 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Telilie Lange, Lyza Gustafson, Maddison Molacek play key roles for shorthanded Willmar, 57-53
March 02, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.006.jpg
Willmar junior forward Kenedee Salonek passes the ball to senior guard Allie Rosendahl against Rocori in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.003.jpg
Willmar senior guard Deshawna Hodges drives toward the hoop against Rocori senior Jordyn Wild in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.005.jpg
Willmar senior guard Allie Rosendahl launches a 3-pointer against Rocori in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.009.jpg
Willmar head coach Brendan Hedtke claps his hands during a Section 8AAA quarterfinal against Rocori on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.002.jpg
Willmar freshman forward Lyza Gustafson attempts a layup over Rocori senior Amber Field in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.001.jpg
Willmar freshman guard Telilie Lange drills a 3-pointer against Rocori in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Big Red Gym.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
