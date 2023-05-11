99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023

YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 6:59 PM
D-B sophomore Ashton Swendra swings at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B sophomore Ashton Swendra swings at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME junior Drew Almich follows through on a swing during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME junior Drew Almich follows through on a swing during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-B sophomore Grayson Olson, left, throws home to teammate Nathan Hansen after a passed ball during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B sophomore Grayson Olson, left, throws home to teammate Nathan Hansen after a passed ball during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-B sophomore Tygan Long takes a swing at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B sophomore Tygan Long takes a swing at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-B junior Blake Thompson connects with a pitch for a leadoff single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B junior Blake Thompson connects with a pitch for a leadoff single during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME junior Adam Stengel leads off of first base and watches D-B pitcher Nathan Hansen during a Camden Conference game on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME junior Adam Stengel leads off of first base and watches D-B pitcher Nathan Hansen during a Camden Conference game on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-B senior Aiden Swenson waits on a throw from Nathan Hansen for an out during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
D-B senior Aiden Swenson waits on a throw from Nathan Hansen for an out during a Camden Conference game against YME on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

