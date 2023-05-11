PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sam Raitz excels in football, basketball and track and Deshawna Hodges stands out in soccer, basketball and track

Baseball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score five times in the eighth inning to beat Renville County West 7-3

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader

In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.

Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood

Baseball report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets tack on 10 runs to win after NLS held early 4-0 lead

Prep track and field report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar places 1st with 320.5 points; girls look for wild card after placing 2nd

The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.