99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/D-C, Hutchinson play to a tie

Kuechle with two second-period goals for the Dragons

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
January 07, 2022 at 10:29 PM

HUTCHINSON — With six minutes to play in regulation, Ellie Petersen completed the comeback for Hutchinson after trailing Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-1. Tied at 4-4, that’s where the score remained as the Tigers and Dragons played to a draw in Wright County Conference girls hockey action Friday at Burich Arena.

Kira Kuechle had a pair of second-period goals for Litchfield/D-C.

The Dragons play at Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Hockey
Litchfield/D-C 4,
Hutchinson 4 (OT)

Litchfield/D-C (8-6-1) 0 3 1 0 — 4
Hutchinson (2-11-1) 1 0 3 0 — 4
FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Raedyn Roling (Jolynn Hauan, Ellie Petersen), 14:46
SECOND PERIOD – (2) LDC: Kira Kuechle (Gabby Robertson), 5:06 … (3) LDC: Kuechle (Lydia Schultz), 10:24 … (4) LDC: Name unavailable, 11:46
THIRD PERIOD – (5) H: Riana Forcier (Audrey Hanson, Brooke Hauan), 2:16 … (6) LDC: Stella Hillman (Robertson, Amelia Benson), 3:27 … (7) H: Forcier (Erin White, Kohle Fitterer), 8:52 … (8) H: Petersen (unassisted), 9:59
OVERTIME – No goals

Visitation 8,
MBA 0

Morris/Benson Area dropped to 1-10-0 on the season following a shutout loss against the Visitation Blazers at the Lee Community Center at Morris.

The teams meet again at noon Saturday in Morris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys Hockey
Mayville-Portland 6,
MBA 0

Morris/Benson Area’s unbeaten streak ends at three games after getting shut out by the Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs at the Kim Braaten Memorial Arena in Mayville, North Dakota.

Dropping to 5-5-1, the Storm head to Willmar for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday.

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report