Prep Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/D-C, Hutchinson play to a tie

HUTCHINSON — With six minutes to play in regulation, Ellie Petersen completed the comeback for Hutchinson after trailing Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-1. Tied at 4-4, that’s where the score remained as the Tigers and Dragons played to a draw in Wright County Conference girls hockey action Friday at Burich Arena.

Kira Kuechle had a pair of second-period goals for Litchfield/D-C.

The Dragons play at Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 4,

Hutchinson 4 (OT)

Litchfield/D-C (8-6-1) 0 3 1 0 — 4

Hutchinson (2-11-1) 1 0 3 0 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Raedyn Roling (Jolynn Hauan, Ellie Petersen), 14:46

SECOND PERIOD – (2) LDC: Kira Kuechle (Gabby Robertson), 5:06 … (3) LDC: Kuechle (Lydia Schultz), 10:24 … (4) LDC: Name unavailable, 11:46

THIRD PERIOD – (5) H: Riana Forcier (Audrey Hanson, Brooke Hauan), 2:16 … (6) LDC: Stella Hillman (Robertson, Amelia Benson), 3:27 … (7) H: Forcier (Erin White, Kohle Fitterer), 8:52 … (8) H: Petersen (unassisted), 9:59

OVERTIME – No goals

Visitation 8,

MBA 0

Morris/Benson Area dropped to 1-10-0 on the season following a shutout loss against the Visitation Blazers at the Lee Community Center at Morris.

The teams meet again at noon Saturday in Morris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys Hockey

Mayville-Portland 6,

MBA 0

Morris/Benson Area’s unbeaten streak ends at three games after getting shut out by the Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs at the Kim Braaten Memorial Arena in Mayville, North Dakota.

Dropping to 5-5-1, the Storm head to Willmar for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday.