Prep Wrestling Roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 2-3 at Eden Prairie duals

EDEN PRAIRIE — The Willmar wrestling team went 2-3 at the Eden Prairie Duals on Saturday.

The Cardinals were 2-1 in their pool, beating Mound-Westonka (60-17) and Blaine (55-12) before losing to Albert Lea (37-27). Moving to the gold bracket, Willmar lost to Big Lake (43-25) and Scott West (37-29).

Conlan Carlson (132 pounds), Braeden Erickson (160) and Mason Swanson (220) each went 5-0.

Swanson, a senior ranked sixth in Class AAA at 220, scored three pins over Big Lake’s Alex Hanranan, Scott West’s Hunter Lilleskov and Blaine’s Tenzing Sonam. He also won by decision against Mound-Westonka’s Sam Dioszeghy, who is sixth in AA at 220.

Carlson picked up wins over two ranked opponents in Big Lake’s Nolan Reiter (second, 132AA) and Scott West’s Zach Tracy (fourth, 132AA). Carlson, a freshman, is rated fifth in Class AAA at 126.

Erickson picked up a ranked win with a decision against Blaine’s Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (eighth, 152AAA)

Willmar, ranked seventh in Class AAA, returns to the mat Thursday for a triangular at Waconia, featuring the host Wildcats (second, AAA) and Chaska/Chanhassen.

Eden Prairie Duals

Gold Bracket

Big Lake 43,

Willmar 25

106: Cavin Carlson, W, maj dec Ivan Lapointe, 12-4

113: Cash Stortz, BL, tech fall Eli Heinen, 16-1

120: Cash Sixberry, BL, dec Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, 12-8

126: Christian Noble, BL, pinned Sully Anez, 1:55

132: Conlan Carlson, W, dec Nolan Reiter, 4-2

138: Zack Smith, BL, pinned Cameren Champagne, 1:03

145: Dillon Browen, BL, pinned Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 1:42

152: Steven Cruze, W, dec Carson Gellerman, 10-3

160: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Tyler Dehmer, 12-8

170: Jonathan Murphy, BL, tech fall Joe Kallevig, 23-6

182: Blake Lara, W, won by forfeit

195: Peter Duncombe, BL, pinned Zander Miska, 1:58

220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned Alex Hanrahan, 2:44

285: Kane Lapointe, BL, pinned Daunte Castellano, 2:52

Scott West 37,

Willmar 29

106: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Bennet Balk, 1:34

113: Caleb Tracy, SW, pinned Eli Heinen, 0:55

120: Mason Breeggemann, SW, dec Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, 3-1

126: Matt Randoph, SW, maj dec Sully Anez, 10-0

132: Conlan Carlson, W, maj dec Zach Tracy, 8-0

138: Cameren Champagne, W, maj dec Adrain Ledesma, 16-4

145: Steven Cruze, W, dec Landon Church, 7-5 (OT)

152: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Leo Siekmann, 7-4

160: Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, W, dec Kes Preston, 9-8

170: Tristan Holbrook, SW, pinned Joe Kallevig, 1:35

182: Name unavailable, SW, pinned Blake Lara, 3:13

195: Dylan Thomas, SW, pinned Zander Miska, 1:49

220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned Hunter Lilleskov, 1:48

285: Carson Schoenbauer, SW, pinned Daunte Castellano

Pool C

Willmar 60,

Mound-Westonka 17

106: Cavin Carlson, W, tech fall Mason Merritt, 17-2

113: Cole Munsterteiger, MW, pinned Lawson Anez, 1:33

120: Jack Nelson, MW, tech fall Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, 22-7

126: Sully Anez, W, won by forfeit

132: Conlan Carlson, W, maj dec Cooper Rowe, 18-7

138: Cameren Champagne, W, pinned Roo Wheeler, 1:58

145: Steven Cruze, W, pinned Maguire Musselman, 0:18

152: Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, won by forfeit

160: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Dylan Helman, 0:36

170: Joe Kallevig, W, won by forfeit

182: Nolan Shaw, MW, pinned Blake Lara, 1:13

195: Zander Miska, W, pinned Luke Rodelius, 2:30

220: Mason Swanson, W, dec Sam Dioszeghy, 8-6

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Ryan Butler, 3:05

Willmar 55,

Blaine 12

106: Cavin Carlson, W, tech fall Landen Lorch, 18-3

113: Zackary Johnson, B, dec Eli Heinen, 9-3

120: Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, W, won by forfeit

126: Sully Anez, W, dec Bryce Young, 5-3

132: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Alex Carik, 3:33

138: Cooper Larson, B, dec Cameren Champagne, 4-0

145: Luke Studer, B, pinned Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 1:45

152: Steven Cruze, W, tech fall Kaiyee Kong, 17-1

160: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Jordyn Greseth-Clenening, 8-7

170: Joe Kalevig, W, maj dec Mitchell Babineau, 14-5

182: Blake Lara, W, tech fall Thomas Meitz, 16-0

195: Zander Miska, W, pinned Felix Agene, 1:45

220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned Tenzing Sonam, 0:48

285: Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Elijah Louwagie, 0:17

Albert Lea 37,

Willmar 27

106: Michael Olson, AL, pinned Cavin Carlson, 5:30

113: Logan Davis, AL, pinned Lawson Anez, 0:50

120: Brody Ignaszewski, AL, dec Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, 3-0

126: Sully Anez, W, dec Nick Korman, 7-1

132: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Aivin Wasmoen, 21-6

138: Carter Miller, AL, dec Cameren Champagne, 12-10 (OT)

145: Cameron Davis, AL, pinned Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, 4:29

152: Derrick McMillian, AL, dec Steven Cruze, 14-7

160: Braeden Erickson, W, maj dec Blake Braun, 13-4

170: Joe Kallevig, W, dec Mason Attig, 11-5

182: Luke Moller, AL, maj dec Blake Lara, 15-5

195: Kadin Indrelie, AL, pinned Zander Miska, 1:07

220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit

285: Daunte Castellano, W, won by forfeit

Milbank (S.D.) Big Stone

Therapies Duals

Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo finished 3-1 and Benson was 2-2 at the Milbank Big Stone Therapies Duals Saturday in Milbank, South Dakota.

Team United picked up wins against Milbank (54-21), Sioux Falls Washington (65-12) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (60-18).

For the Braves, their wins came over Sioux Falls Washington (51-23) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (60-23).

Harrisburg (S.D.) 48,

United 22

106: Tyler Wurth, H, dec Ben Gunlogson, 4-3

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Emory Johnson, 1:26

120: Zander Clausen, U, maj dec Carter Ractliffe, 11-3

126: Dylan O’Connor, H, dec Holland Schacherer, 4-0

132: Ethan Moravetz, U, pinned Tayge Privett, 5:39

138: Peyton Tryon, H, pinned Tyler Schickedanz, 3:42

145: Logan O’Connor, H, pinned Isaac Morevetz, 3:21

152: Brandon Simunek, H, dec Mason McDougal, 10-8

160: Soren Aadland, H, pinned Avery Wittnebel, 5:55

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Colin Horrocks, 0:45

182: Ryan Hirschkorn, H, pinned Nolan Kwilinski, 1:00

195: Aiden Schroeder, H, pinned Parker Bothun, 1:59

220: Ayden Viox, H, pinned Zach DeBeer, 2:24

285: Josh Larsen, H, dec Brady Rhode, 6-4

United 54,

Milbank (S.D.) 21

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Owen Fischer, 1:24

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, won by forfeit

120: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Jacob Johnson, 1:41

126: Ethan Moravetz, U, won by forfeit

132: Kaden Krause, M, dec Tyler Schickedanz, 9-7 (OT)

138: Isaac Moravetz, U, pinned Nollen Sheeley, 3:34

145: Joseph French, M, dec Mason Pederson, 4-0

152: Tate Schlueter, M, pinned Mason McDougal, 3:21

160: Barrett Schneck, M, dec Avery Wittnebel, 11-5

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Jesse Schneck, 2:33

182: Leyton Raffety, M, pinned Nolan Kwilinski, 5:25

195: Parker Bothun, U, won by forfeit

220: Zach DeBeer, U, pinned Maddox Hanson, 1:49

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Landon Novy, 0:15

United 65,

Sioux Falls Washington 12

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Zach Sprenkle, 1:41

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Riley Williams, 4:25

120: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Favian Rivas-Wells, 0:23

126: Zander Clausen, U, won by forfeit

132: Tyler Schickedanz, U, pinned Joshua George, 3:26

138: Blessing Taniah, SFW, inj def Isaac Moravetz

145: Lane Knutson, SFW, dec Mason Pederson, 8-2

152: Mason McDougal, U, pinned Braydon Pueppke, 1:12

160: Avery Wittnebel, U, tech fall Asher Eidem, 20-5

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Zander Eidem, 1:29

182: Nolan Kwilinski, U, pinned Cash Moet, 2:46

195: Parker Bothun, U, pinned Myles Yitagesu, 2:27

220: Abraham Myers, SFW, dec Zach DeBeer, 8-3

285: Brady Rhode, U, won by forfeit

United 60,

Sioux Falls Jefferson 18

106: Aidan Wells, SFJ, dec Ben Gunlogson, 7-5

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Derek Ranschau, 0:26

120: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Gabriel Bastemeyer, 1:10

126: Ethan Moravetz, U, pinned Shin Loreno, 0:50

132: Ayden Dooley, SFJ, dec Tyler Schickedanz, 7-0

138: Nolan Jessen, SFJ, won by forfeit

145: Carter Dahl, SFJ, pinned Mason Pederson, 0:22

152: Mason McDougal, U, pinned Noah Kuckovic, 1:17

160: Avery Wittnebel, U, pinned Matthew Caviezel, 0:55

170: Holt Larson, U, won by forfeit

182: Gavin Johnson, U, pinned Ryan Treadway, 0:58

195: Parker Bothun, U, won by forfeit

220: Zach DeBeer, U, pinned Landon VanRoekel, 1:31

285: Brady Rhode, U, won by forfeit

Milbank (S.D.) 39,

Benson 36

106: Max Nygaard, B, dec Owen Fischer, 6-2

113: Ed Wah, B, won by forfeit

120: Jacob Johnson, M, pinned Darin Hippe, 0:42

126: Blake Nagler, B, won by forfeit

132: Kaden Krause, M, pinned Blake Wieme, 2:28

138: Nollen Sheeley, M, pinned Alex Whitcup, 4:47

145: Jaiden Zimmerman, B, pinned Joseph French, 4:59

152: Tate Schlueter, M, pinned Nick Bolduc, 3:30

160: Barrett Schneck, M, pinned Preston McGee, 2:31

170: Jesse Schneck, M, dec Teegan Hogrefe, 11-5

182: Nathan Bolduc, B, dec Leyton Raffety, 9-5

195: AJ Klassen, B, won by forfeit

220: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Maddox Hanson, 1:28

285: Landon Novy, M, pinned Jack Storlien, 0:47

Benson 51,

Sioux Falls Washington 23

106: Max Nygaard, B, pinned Zach Sprenkle, 3:55

113: Riley Williams, SFW, dec Ed Wah, 13-7

120: Darin Hippe, B, pinned Favian Rivas-Wells, 3:39

126: Blake Nagler, B, won by forfeit

132: Joshua George, SFW, pinned Blake Wieme, 1:42

138: Blessing Taniah, SFW, dec Alex Whitcup, 8-4

145: Lane Knutson, SFW, tech fall Jaiden Zimmerman, 17-2

152: Nick Bolduc, B, pinned Braydon Pueppke, 0:56

160: Preston McGee, B, pinned Asher Eidem, 0:43

170: Aiden Ehmke, B, dec Zander Eidem, 9-8

182: Nathan Bolduc, B, pinned Cash Moet, 0:45

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Myles Yitagesu, 1:06

220: Abraham Myers, SFW, pinned Johnny Kobberman, 1:05

285: Jack Storlien, B, won by forfeit

Benson 60,

Sioux Falls Jefferson 23

106: Aidan Wells, SFJ, tech fall ax Nygaard, 15-0

113: Derek Ranschau, SFJ, pinned Ed Wah, 4:09

120: Darin Hippe, B, pinned Gabriel Bastemeyer, 0:37

126: Blake Nagler, B, pinned Shin Loreno, 1:49

132: Ayden Dooley, SFJ, pinned Blake Wieme, 1:50

138: Nolan Jessen, SFJ, pinned Alex Whitcup, 3:29

145: Jaiden Zimmerman, B, pinned Carter Dahl, 2:47

152: Nick Bolduc, B, pinned Noah Kuckovic, 2:23

160: Preston McGee, B, pinned Matthew Caviezel, 0:33

170: Aiden Ehmke, B, won by forfeit

182: Nathan Bolduc, B, pinned Ryan Treadway, 0:47

195: AJ Klassen, B, won by forfeit

220: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Landon VanRoekel, 0:54

285: Jack Storlien, B, won by forfeit

Harrisburg (S.D.) 63,

Benson 15

106: Tyler Wurth, H, pinned Ed Wah, 0:53

113: Emory Johnson, H, tech fall Darin Hippe, 16-0

120: Carter Ractliffe, H, won by forfeit

126: Dylan O’Connor, H, pinned Blake Nagler, 3:22

132: Tayge Privett, H, won by forfeit

138: Teegen Stauffacher, H, pinned Alex Whitcup, 0:55

145: Logan O’Connor, H, pinned Jaiden Zimmerman, 3:37

152: Nick Bolduc, B, dec Brandon Simunek, 6-0

160: Soren Aadland, H, maj dec Preston McGee, 13-1

170: Nathan Bolduc, B, pinned Colin Horrocks, 0:37

182: Ryan Hischkorn, H, pinned Teegan Hogrefe, 1:44

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Aiden Schroeder, 1:57

220: Ayden Viox, H, pinned Johnny Kobberman, 0:43

285: Josh Larsen, H, won by forfeit

Ogilvie Lion Invitational

Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie edged Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for the team title at the 41st Ogilvie Lion Invitational at Ogilvie.

The Panthers won with a score of 177, besting the Fighting Saints’ 169.

Trey Gunderson (106 pounds), Jett Olson (145) and Coy Gunderson (160) all finished in first place while Noah Johnson (120), Owen Kidrowski (182) and Jason Jones (285) were runners-up at their respective weights.

Team scoring

(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 177 (2) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 169 (3) Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 144 (4t) Ogilvie; and Osakis 132 (6) Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 100 (7) Unity 76.5 (8) North Branch 73

How KMS fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Trey Gunderson, 3-0, first … 120: Noah Johnson, 2-1, second … 145: Jett Olson, 3-0, first … 152: Ely Johnson, 2-2, fourth; Luke Froehlich, 0-3, sixth … 160: Coy Gunderson, 3-0, first … 182: Owen Kidrowski, 2-1, second … 195: Masyn Olson, 3-1, third … 220: Collin Johnson, 1-2, fourth … 285: Jason Jones, 2-1, second

Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite

New London-Spicer placed fifth with 118.5 points at the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite in Buffalo.

Winning the team championship was Marshall with 160, beating New Ulm’s 152.

Isaiah Nelson (106 pounds) and Luke Ruter (126) won their brackets for the Wildcats.

Team scoring

(1) Marshall 160 (2) New Ulm 152 (3) Medford 139 (4) Buffalo 126.5 (5) New London-Spicer 118.5 (6) Staples-Motley 82.5 (7) Centennial 57 (8) Chaska/Chanhassen 56 (9) Delano 43 (10) Orono 39

How New London-Spicer fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Isaiah Nelson, 3-0, first … 113: Holton Hanson, 1-2, fourth … 120: Caleb Nelson, 1-2, fifth … 126: Luke Ruter, 2-0, first … 132: Luke Knudsen, 1-3, sixth … 138: Everett Halvorson, 2-2, fifth … 145: Adam Sandau, 3-1, third … 152: Brody Lien, 2-2, fourth; Carson McCain, 1-3, sixth … 160: Reid Holmquist, 3-1, third … 170: Grant Hubbard, 0-4, fifth … 182: Sam Gabrielson, 0-4, fifth … 195: Payton Meis, 1-2, fifth

Tom Keating Invite

The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield Charging Dragons snuck past Princeton to win the Tom Keating Invite at Foley.

D-C/Litch had 176 points to the Tigers’ 168. Foley was third with 166. The Charging Dragons are sixth in Class AA while Foley is 11th and Princeton is in the lean and mean. All three teams are in Section 6AA.

Victor Franco (120 pounds), Jude Link (160) and Tate Link (182) all won titles for D-C/Litchfield. Gabe Nelson was the runner-up at 126.

Team scoring

(1) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 176 (2) Princeton 168 (3) Foley 166 (4) Totino-Grace 126.5 (5) St. Cloud 118 (6) Detroit Lakes 114 (7t) Forest Lake; and Milaca 93 (9) Canby 92 (10) Sauk Rapids 70 (11) Rogers 66

How Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

120: Victor Franco, 3-0, first … 126: Gabe Nelson, 2-1, second; Conner Shepersky, 1-2 … 138: Devin Steinhaus, 2-1, third … 145: Jake Decker, 0-3, eighth … 152: Shelby Fischer Lund 3-1, fifth … 160: Jude Link, 3-0, first … 170: Sam Marx, 3-1, third; Ivan Rameriz-Galvan, 0-2 … 182: Tate Link, 3-0, first; TJ Christensen, 3-2, sixth … 195: Hayden Hoernemann, 3-1, third … 285: Brendan Rokala, 3-1, third

Minnewaska Invitational

With a score of 250, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus held off Minnewaska’s 229 to win the Minnewaska Invitational at Glenwood.

Chase Smith (113 pounds), Jayce Kovarik (126), Mason Schiffler (132), Jacob Blair (145) all won their respective brackets for Minnewaska. Nick Ankeny (120), Nathan Dell (160) and Nate Rankin (220) all took second.

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 250 (2) Minnewaska 229 (3) Alexandria 138.5 (4) Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 95 (5) Redwood Valley 94 (6) Red Rock Central 90

How Minnewaska fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Miles Wildman, 3-1, third … 113: Chase Smith, 3-0, first … 120: Nick Ankeny, 2-1, second … 126: Jayce Kovarik, 3-0, first … 132: Mason Schiffler, 3-0, first … 138: Bode DeZelar, 1-2, third … 145: Jacob Blair, 3-0, first … 152: Myles Reichmann, 1-2, third … 160: Nathan Dell, 2-1, second … 170: Dalton Friedrichs, 2-2, fourth; Xander Johnson, 1-2, fifth … 182: Chase Boelke, 2-1, third … 220: Nate Rankin, 2-1, second … 285: Brady Blair, 1-2, fourth

Hopkins Paul Bengtson

Tournament

BOLD’s Austin Kiecker won the 145-pound bracket and] Brady Kiecker was second at 120 at the Paul Bengtson Tournament at Hopkins.

With three wrestlers at the tournament, BOLD finished eighth with 61.5 points. Park of Cottage Grove won with 196.5, followed by 156 from Edina.

Team scoring

(1) Park of Cottage Grove 196.5 (2) Edina 156 (3t) Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson and Springfield 145 (5) Minneapolis South 102.5 (6) St. Paul Washington 91 (7) Hopkins 62 (8) BOLD 61.5 (9) Minneapolis Southwest 26 (10) Columbia Heights 17

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

120: Brady Kiecker, 1-1, second … 145: Austin Kiecker, 3-0, first … 170: Connor Plumley, 3-1, third