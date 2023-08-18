Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

A fitting finish for Montevideo star

After winning a state title, Montevideo's Avery Koenen is already on to the next chapter at North Dakota State

Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Montevideo's Avery Koenen competes in the triple jump at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 3:46 PM

Avery Koenen can't wait for the next chapter of her life to get started.

The 2023 Montevideo High School graduate actually sort of has gotten it going, spending most of her summer in Fargo, North Dakota. She's a member of the 2023-24 North Dakota State women's basketball team. She helped out with the Bison's summer camps and worked out.

"It was super fun," Koenen said. "I got to know everyone and practiced some. I really love it there."

She leaves Montevideo as one of the most decorated athletes in school history. And because of that, she has been named the West Central Tribune's Hengstler-Ranweiler Award winner as the area's outstanding, three-sport senior athlete.

"Oh my goodness," she said.

Montevideo vs. CMCS 112922.002.jpg
Montevideo senior post Avery Koenen makes a free throw during the Thunder Hawks' season-opener against Central Minnesota Christian School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Montevideo High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Koenen was on the all-area volleyball team , was on the first team all-area girls basketball team and then topped it off with a state long jump championship in track.

All the while, she battled severe tendinitis in her left foot. It made her focus on one sport in track, the long jump.

"It might have been a blessing in disguise," she admitted.

Her last jump was her best, 37 feet, 11-1/4 inches. It earned her a state Class A championship.

"It was pretty much a miracle," she said.

It was a fitting finish for a career that included help lead Montevideo to its first state girls basketball tournament as a junior and a strong volleyball career.

"I thought it (her high school career) went very well," she said. "In volleyball, I got my 1,000th kill and we took out the second seed in the playoffs (Jackson County Central). Everything finally clicked for us.

"In basketball, we got to state for the first time and we were conference champs for the first time and then we won conference for the second time. I'm pretty proud of what we accomplished."

091522.S.WCT.THUNDERHAWKS.VOLLEYBALLKOENENSMILE.jpg
Thunder Hawks senior middle hitter Avery Koenen smiles while jogging toward the bench during a match against the Benson Braves on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Benson High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

She now turns her attention to basketball. A 6-foot-3 inside/outside player for Montevideo, she has been told she'll play power forward at NDSU. They may have her bring the ball up-court, too. There's also talk of her playing small forward.

"It'll be fun to be able to compete at that level," Koenen said. "We already have preseason meetings coming up."

She's planning to major in sports management with a minor in marketing. She'd like to become an athletic director some day or possibly work for a professional sports team in some capacity.

For now, she's excited about the opportunities presented to her at NDSU.

"I can't wait," she said.

Other top seniors from the area, by school:

Abby Berge, BBE
The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa co-senior athlete of the year competed in girls tennis, girls basketball and track, helping the Jaguars to state in basketball. She is headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead to play basketball.

Kate Dahl, Dawson-Boyd
Dawson-Boyd's female athlete of the year was All-Camden Conference in volleyball and an academic all-conference in softball as well as a basketball player.

Tenley Epema, Montevideo
The co-Montevideo senior athlete of the year with Koenen, she participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was second-team all-area pick on the girls basketball team and is headed to the University of Jamestown to continue her basketball career.

Josie Gjerde, KMS
The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg female athlete of the year competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. She earned West Central Tribune All-Area honors in softball.

DeShawna Hodges, Willmar
Willmar's Female Athlete of the Year competed in volleyball, girls basketball and track. She was a captain on the basketball team and won the most improved player award.

Libby McGeary, Benson
McGeary was an All-Area volleyball team performer and a state participant in gymnastics for Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and also went to state in the track and field. She was an honorable-mention on the all-area volleyball team.

Ellary Peterson, NLS
She competed in volleyball, girls basketball and track. She was team MVP in volleyball and an All-Area Honorable Mention and helped the basketball team get to state. She broke the school record in the long jump and was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that also broke the school record.

Mari Ryberg, BOLD
She played volleyball and basketball and was on the track and field team. She was an all-area honorable mention in volleyball and helped lead the Warriors to a second-place state finish in girls basketball. She's headed to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to continue her basketball career.

Taylor Shelstad, LQPV
Lac qui Parle Valley's female athlete of the year competed in cross-country girls basketball and softball. She was a West Central Tribune All-Area team selection in softball.

Tiyana Schwinghammer, BBE
The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior competed in girls tennis, girls basketball and track. She was the school's AAA Award winner. She is headed to Northland Community & Technical College to play basketball.

Hannah Stark, YME
The Yelllow Medicine East senior athlete of the year competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. she is headed to Briar Cliff College in Iowa to continue her volleyball career.

Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield
The Litchfield senior athlete of the year competed in tennis, girls basketball and softball, earning third-team all-area honors in basketball. She will play tennis at the College of St. Benedict.

Kyleigh Tangen, Paynesville
The Paynesville senior athlete of the year participated in volleyball, basketball and track. She was a member of the West Central Tribune All-Area volleyball team and is headed to the University of Sioux Falls to continue her volleyball career.

Hengstler-Ranweiler Award winners

Female recipients

Year Recipient School

1979 Linda Richards Buffalo Lake

1980 Kris Hanson Granite Falls

1981 Bonnie Henrickson Willmar

1982 Kay Konerza Lester Prairie

1983 Ann Meyer Sauk Centre

1984 Diane DeRoo Brooten

1985 Corinne Anderson Willmar

1986 Michele Marthaler Brooten

1987 Kristin Peterman New London-Spicer

1988 Wendy Adams Cosmos

1989 Kelly Mahlum DRSH

1990 Jill Knisley Litchfield

1991 Darci DeHoux MACCRAY

1992 Kelli Geurtz MACCRAY

1993 Kristina Ervin MACCRAY

Tonia Nelson New London-Spicer

1994 Susan Semmler New London-Spicer

1995 Carrie Tollefson Dawson-Boyd

1996 Carrie Jacobson Willmar

1997 Chelsea Stiel Benson

1998 Jessica Ackerman New London-Spicer

1999 Becky Moen Morris

2000 Carin Rambow Litchfield

2001 Heather Hyatt Morris

2002 Krista Rambow Litchfield

2003 Greta Peterson Yellow Medicine East

2004 Kara Karlsgodt Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Beth Zimmer Willmar

2005 Alyssa Dahl Willmar

2006 Laura Nielsen Willmar

2007 Nikki Swenson Dawson-Boyd

2008 Megan Groen Renville County West

2009 Heidi Lensing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Emily Roelike Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

2010 Abby Fragodt Benson

2011 Dani Schultz Morris Area

2012 Kendra Schmidgall Hancock

2013 Emma Peterson Benson

2014 Taylor Thunstedt New London-Spicer

Ashley Hoehne Montevideo

2015 Lauren Reimers Morris/Chokio-Alberta

2016 Espi Austvold New London-Spicer

2017 Samantha Gjerde Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

2018 Cayle Hovland Willmar

2019 Erica Schramm Willmar

2020 Makayla Snow BOLD

2021 Avery Stilwell Litchfield

2022 Kessa Mara Willmar

2023 Avery Koenen Montevideo

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
