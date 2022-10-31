A Second Look: A super Saturday for high school football

Saturday was a spectacular day for football, with the sun shining brightly and the temperature hitting 70 degrees in most places.

It also was the biggest day of the season for area football teams.

Winners Saturday advanced to section championship berths. Losers saw their seasons end.

KMS' Luisao Padilla, No. 15, celebrates with teammates on Saturday, Oct., 29, 2022 at Murdock. KMS beat Browerville/Eagle Valley 27-26 in overtime. Brooke Kern / Swift County Monitor News

Three West Central Tribune area teams are still kicking after Saturday: New London-Spicer, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Renville County West.

NLS plays Albany for the Section 6AAA championship at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State University.

KMS faces Upsala/Swanville Area at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, for the Section 4A championship.

BOLD offensive lineman Carson Serbus runs through a tunnel of teammates while being announced at the start of a home playoff game against Minneota on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Olivia. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

RCW plays the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood for the Section 2 Nine-Man championship.

NLS got there by beating Pierz 28-6. KMS edged Browerville/Eagle Valley 27-26 in overtime and RCW blitzed Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 44-6.

Marshall's Tyler Maeyaert reaches out over the goal line for a touchdown during a Section 2AAAA semifinal game against Willmar on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Mattke Field in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Other scores Saturday: Marshall 24, Willmar 13; Minneota 21, BOLD 0; USA 22, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6; Lakeview 38, Dawson-Boyd 32; Dassel-Cokato 14, Litchfield 7; Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Paynesville 8.