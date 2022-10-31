99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A Second Look: A super Saturday for high school football

With the playoffs in high gear,

NLS Wildcats vs. Pierz 102922.014.jpg
Wildcats senior running back Gavin Degner pushes for the endzone during a Section 6AAA playoffs game against the Pierz Pioneers on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Tribune Sports
October 31, 2022 04:58 PM

Saturday was a spectacular day for football, with the sun shining brightly and the temperature hitting 70 degrees in most places.

It also was the biggest day of the season for area football teams.

Winners Saturday advanced to section championship berths. Losers saw their seasons end.

Sophomore Luisao Padilla gets congratulated by teammates Carter Auspos (3) and Jason Jones (74) after Padilla made the game-winning point-after-kick in overtime of the Section 4A semifinals against Browerville/Eagle Valley Saturday, Oct. 29, in Murdock.
KMS' Luisao Padilla, No. 15, celebrates with teammates on Saturday, Oct., 29, 2022 at Murdock. KMS beat Browerville/Eagle Valley 27-26 in overtime.
Brooke Kern / Swift County Monitor News

Three West Central Tribune area teams are still kicking after Saturday: New London-Spicer, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Renville County West.

More football coverage:

NLS plays Albany for the Section 6AAA championship at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State University.

KMS faces Upsala/Swanville Area at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, for the Section 4A championship.

BOLD fb Minneota 102922 009.jpg
BOLD offensive lineman Carson Serbus runs through a tunnel of teammates while being announced at the start of a home playoff game against Minneota on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Olivia.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

RCW plays the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood for the Section 2 Nine-Man championship.

NLS got there by beating Pierz 28-6. KMS edged Browerville/Eagle Valley 27-26 in overtime and RCW blitzed Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 44-6.

Marshall's Tyler Maeyaert reaches out over the goal line for a touchdown during a Section 2AAAA semifinal game against Willmar on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Mattke Field in Marshall.
Marshall's Tyler Maeyaert reaches out over the goal line for a touchdown during a Section 2AAAA semifinal game against Willmar on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Mattke Field in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Other scores Saturday: Marshall 24, Willmar 13; Minneota 21, BOLD 0; USA 22, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6; Lakeview 38, Dawson-Boyd 32; Dassel-Cokato 14, Litchfield 7; Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Paynesville 8.

