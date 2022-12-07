6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

ACGC Falcons — 2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Click headline to see this team's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

ACGC Falcons logo
Contributed / ACGC High School
By West Central Tribune sports report
December 07, 2022 03:53 AM

ACGC Falcons

2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team
Dec. 2 at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
Dec. 6 vs. REDWOOD VALLEY
Dec. 8 vs. BUFFALO LAKE-HECTOR-STEWART
Dec. 13 vs. YELLOW MEDICINE EAST
Dec. 16 vs. PAYNESVILLE
Dec. 19 at Upsala
Dec. 20 at New London-Spicer
Jan. 3 at Dassel-Cokato
Jan. 5 at Holdingford
Jan. 10 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA
Jan. 13 at Royalton
Jan. 17 vs. MONTEVIDEO
Jan. 19 at Kimball
jan. 24 at Eden Valley-Watkins
Jan. 27 vs. MAPLE LAKE
Feb. 2 at Paynesville
Feb. 4 at Benson
Feb. 7 vs. HOLDINGFORD
Feb. 10 at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Feb. 13 at MACCRAY
Feb. 16 vs. ROYALTON
Feb. 21 vs. KIMBALL
Feb. 23 vs. CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN
Feb. 24 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS
Feb. 28 at Maple Lake

By West Central Tribune sports report
