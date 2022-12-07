ACGC Falcons

2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team

Dec. 2 at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Dec. 6 vs. REDWOOD VALLEY

Dec. 8 vs. BUFFALO LAKE-HECTOR-STEWART

Dec. 13 vs. YELLOW MEDICINE EAST

Dec. 16 vs. PAYNESVILLE

Dec. 19 at Upsala

Dec. 20 at New London-Spicer

Jan. 3 at Dassel-Cokato

Jan. 5 at Holdingford

Jan. 10 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Jan. 13 at Royalton

Jan. 17 vs. MONTEVIDEO

Jan. 19 at Kimball

jan. 24 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Jan. 27 vs. MAPLE LAKE

Feb. 2 at Paynesville

Feb. 4 at Benson

Feb. 7 vs. HOLDINGFORD

Feb. 10 at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Feb. 13 at MACCRAY

Feb. 16 vs. ROYALTON

Feb. 21 vs. KIMBALL

Feb. 23 vs. CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN

Feb. 24 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

Feb. 28 at Maple Lake