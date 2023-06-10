99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets ramble past Sacred Heart, 11-1

Raymond scores 5 times in the bottom of the 8th to beat the Saints in a Corn Belt League game

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
June 09, 2023 at 11:01 PM

RAYMOND — The Raymond Rockets continued their roll through the Corn Belt League, beating the Sacred Heart Saints 11-1 in eight innings Friday night.

Raymond is 5-0 in the league after hammering out 12 hits. Brady Kienitz led the way, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run.

Mike Jeseritz was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Tyler Steen was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Isaac Call was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs for the Rockets.

Brady Snell went 3-for-4 for Sacred Heart.

Raymond plays at 5 p.m. Sunday in Milroy against the Yankees. Sacred Heart’s next game is 7:30 p.m. next Friday when the Saints are host to the Tracy Engineers.

Corn Belt

Raymond 11, Sacred Heart 1

Sacred Heart      001   000   00-1   5   3
Raymond    000   501   05-11 12   1

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 0-4 r, Ryan Hebrink 1-4, Brady Snell 3-4, Mike Johnson 1-3 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-4 bb r, Ian Koosman 1-5, Tyler Steen 2-4 r 2b, Isaac Call 2-5 r-2 2b, Brady Kienitz 3-3 2b r, Alex Call 0-1 r, Paxton Nelson 1-3 r 2b, Herman Solomon 1-3 r, Brett Swanson 0-1 r-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Jack Howard (L) 5.1-8-6-2-2-5, Ayden Gustafson 2-4-5-5-3-2 … Raymond: Call 2-2-0-0-1-3, Esau Nelson 1-0-1-0-2-1, John Sawatzky (W) 5-3-0-0-2-2

Milroy Yankees 11, Granite Falls 0

The Milroy Yankees hammered out 14 hits, including home runs from Jake Tauer and Jake Hughes, to beat the Granite Falls Kilowatts in seven innings at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Tauer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Hughes was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Branden Flock was 3-for-5 with three runs scored for Milroy.

Parker Schmitt got the complete-game win. He struck out 10, walked no one and scattered three hits in seven innings.

Hunter Wilke, Bennett Knapper and Ty Schulte had hits for Granite Falls.

The Kilowatts are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Tracy.

Milroy                 020   230   40-11   14   0
Granite Falls      000   000   0x-0      3   1

Hitting - Milroy: Jake Tauer 3-4 r rbi-4 hr, Andy Schmidt 1-4, Colten Minkel 1-4 r, Branden Flock 3-5 r-3, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-3 r-3 rbi, Brian Dolan 1-2 rbi, Isaac Schmitt 0-0 r, Jake Hughes 2-4 r rbi-4 hr, Zach Leibfried 1-2 r rbi sb … Granite Falls: Hunter Wilke 1-3, Bennett Knapper 1-3, Ty Schulte 1-2 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Parker Schmitt (W) 7-3-0-0-0-10 … Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (L) 4-8-4-4-0-3, Schulte 2-4-5-5-3-3, Nikson Knapper 1-1-2-2-1-1

Stearns County

Elrosa 10, Greenwald 1

A seven-run second inning helped the Elrosa Saints beat the Greenwald Cubs at Elrosa.

Jackson Peter led the Saints offensively. He was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases. Gavin Kampsen smacked a home run and drove in two for Elrosa.

Ethan Vogt got the pitching win, going the first six innings. He struck out 11, walked one and allowed four hits and one unearned run. Will VanBeck pitched three scoreless, hitless innings for the save. He struck out three and walked no one.

Gabe Schwieters was 2-for-3 with a run for the Cubs.

Elrosa is scheduled to play at noon Saturday at Avon against the Lakers.

Greenwald    000   010   000-1     4   3
Elrosa           170   001   10x-10   6   2

Hitting - Greenwald: Sam Frieler 1-4 sb, Tyler Hoffman 1-1, Gabe Schwieters 2-3 r … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 0-4 r-2 rbi, Jackson Peter 2-3 r-2 2b sb-2, Matt Schmitz 0-0 rbi, Derek Wiener 1-4 r rbi, Ashton Dingmann 0-2 r rbi, Andrew Weller 0-4 rbi, Gavin Kampsen 1-2 r rbi-2 hr, Peyton Winter 1-2 r rbi, Will VanBeck 1-4 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Greenwald: Hoffman (L) 1.1-3-7-6-3-1, Ethan Ettel 4.2-2-3-3-4-4, Derek Wessel 2-1-0-0-3-3 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 6-4-1-0-1-11, W. VanBeck (Sv) 3-0-0-0-0-3

Non-league

Litchfield 4, Kimball 3

Joey Hyde drew a bases-loaded walk after fouling off six pitches to bring home the game-winning run for the Blues at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Hyde earned the win for Litchfield. Jack Ramthun had the save.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
