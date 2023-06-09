Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting

MILROY — Amidst all the hugs and pictures out on the field, Trevor Schulte was alone in the dugout documenting history.

The head coach for the Yellow Medicine East baseball team was putting athletic tape on baseballs throughout the game for the players’ trophy case. Getting to state for the first time in school history needed a few mementos.

“They were laying around so I picked them up and put them in our bucket,” Schulte said following the Sting’s 3-2 walk-off victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday at Irish Yard.

“We’re excited; it’s a big deal and the kids deserve it,” Schulte added. “They worked hard all year.”

The YME baseball team hold up the Section 3A championship trophy after beating RTR 3-2 on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Nolan Hildahl provided the late-game heroics for YME.

Down 2-1 with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hildahl drove a Hayden Gravley pitch into the outfield.

“I don’t even know,” Hildahl said about the at-bat. “I saw the ball and swung.”

Andrew Flaten reached home safely to tie the game. Behind Flaten was 6-foot-6 Bryce Sneller trying for his best track star impression to score the game-winning run.

“Holy smokes; I felt like I just took off,” Sneller said.

“Man,” he added, “it just feels good to win.”

Flatten and Sneller were mobbed at home. That celebration quickly drifted up to second base to Hildahl in a jumping mass of maroon and white uniforms.

“(Nolan’s) struggled a little bit and he’s put a lot of pressure on himself lately,” Schulte said. “He really loosened up that last at-bat and just put a good swing on the ball. We just told him to have fun with it, let it happen and it did.

“He did a great job there. He did a great job behind the plate. No matter how well he’s doing, he never lets it show.”

YME senior Cody Dahlager sprints towards third base during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME (17-3) led 1-0 after a Cody Dahlager single scored Landon Anderson in the second inning. That lead held for five innings thanks to Sneller, who held the Knights hitless during that stretch.

“I knew they were starting to hit the ball a lot more,” said Sneller, comparing it to their last matchup, a 2-0 win on June 3 to qualify for the championship game. Three of RTR’s four losses this season came against YME.

Sneller struck out 11, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in a no-decision. His counterpart from RTR, Cody Wichmann, struck out eight with one run on four hits and four walks allowed.

“I was still peppering outside but I wasn’t getting much outside. So I went inside and they hit the ball,” Sneller said. “They’re a great ball team, so it was fun.”

The Knights (17-4) finally got a hit on Sneller in the sixth with a leadoff single by Blake Christianson. Three batters later, Christianson scored on an Isaac Dagel single.

With Dahlager relieving Sneller on the mound, the Knights struck again in the seventh. Chase Christianson and Cody Wichmann drew back-to-back walks. Then with two outs, Gravely hit a single to center field that brought home Chase for the go-ahead run.

Going into the bottom of the frame, YME leaned on the numbers 9-1-2. Because when the lineup flips over, the Sting found success all season.

“That’s our magic number right there,” Hildahl said. “We saw the pitcher changed and everyone was jacked up. We knew we had a shot and we went for it and took it.”

Schulte added, “They’ve come through most of the year. The bottom of our order has been very strong and that makes us that much tougher.”

Flatten started with a walk before Dahlager flew out and Nelson struck out. The No. 3 batter, Sneller, drew a walk, setting the scene for Hildahl’s heroics.

That ball was one of many in the pile next to Schulte in the dugout.

“We were struggling right away,” Hildahl said, “but we came around and rallied at the end.”

Now, the Sting will look to accrue more historic baseballs at the Class A state tournament starting Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. State seeding takes place Saturday.

“We have the crew to do it,” Hildahl said of the run to state. “This senior group, we’ve kind of been trailblazin’ all year. We’ve been trying to keep it steady and get this tide rollin’.”

YME senior Landon Anderson is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 3A

YME 3, RTR 2

RTR 000 001 1-2 3 0

YME 010 000 2-3 5 3

Hitting - RTR: Chase Christianson 0-2 r bb hbp, Cody Wichmann 0-2 bb-2, Blake Christianson 1-3 r bb, Hayden Gravley 1-3 rbi hbp, Isaac Dagel 1-2 rbi sac … YME: Cody Dahlager 1-3 rbi bb, Bryce Sneller 0-3 r bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jake Odegard 1-3, Landon Anderson 0-2 r bb, Drew Almich 1-2 bb, Nahum Tarin 1-3, Andrew Flaten 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: C. Wichmann 6-4-1-1-4-8, Gravley (L) 0.2-1-2-2-2-1 … YME: Sneller 6-2-1-0-2-11, Dahlager (W) 1-1-1-1-2-2