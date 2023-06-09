99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting

Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth

Baseball roundup
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:58 PM

MILROY — Amidst all the hugs and pictures out on the field, Trevor Schulte was alone in the dugout documenting history.

The head coach for the Yellow Medicine East baseball team was putting athletic tape on baseballs throughout the game for the players’ trophy case. Getting to state for the first time in school history needed a few mementos.

“They were laying around so I picked them up and put them in our bucket,” Schulte said following the Sting’s 3-2 walk-off victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday at Irish Yard.

“We’re excited; it’s a big deal and the kids deserve it,” Schulte added. “They worked hard all year.”

The YME baseball team hold up the Section 3A championship trophy after beating RTR 3-2 on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Nolan Hildahl provided the late-game heroics for YME.

Down 2-1 with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hildahl drove a Hayden Gravley pitch into the outfield.

“I don’t even know,” Hildahl said about the at-bat. “I saw the ball and swung.”

Andrew Flaten reached home safely to tie the game. Behind Flaten was 6-foot-6 Bryce Sneller trying for his best track star impression to score the game-winning run.

“Holy smokes; I felt like I just took off,” Sneller said.

“Man,” he added, “it just feels good to win.”

Flatten and Sneller were mobbed at home. That celebration quickly drifted up to second base to Hildahl in a jumping mass of maroon and white uniforms.

“(Nolan’s) struggled a little bit and he’s put a lot of pressure on himself lately,” Schulte said. “He really loosened up that last at-bat and just put a good swing on the ball. We just told him to have fun with it, let it happen and it did.

“He did a great job there. He did a great job behind the plate. No matter how well he’s doing, he never lets it show.”

YME senior Cody Dahlager sprints towards third base during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME (17-3) led 1-0 after a Cody Dahlager single scored Landon Anderson in the second inning. That lead held for five innings thanks to Sneller, who held the Knights hitless during that stretch.

“I knew they were starting to hit the ball a lot more,” said Sneller, comparing it to their last matchup, a 2-0 win on June 3 to qualify for the championship game. Three of RTR’s four losses this season came against YME.

Sneller struck out 11, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in a no-decision. His counterpart from RTR, Cody Wichmann, struck out eight with one run on four hits and four walks allowed.

“I was still peppering outside but I wasn’t getting much outside. So I went inside and they hit the ball,” Sneller said. “They’re a great ball team, so it was fun.”

YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
The Knights (17-4) finally got a hit on Sneller in the sixth with a leadoff single by Blake Christianson. Three batters later, Christianson scored on an Isaac Dagel single.

With Dahlager relieving Sneller on the mound, the Knights struck again in the seventh. Chase Christianson and Cody Wichmann drew back-to-back walks. Then with two outs, Gravely hit a single to center field that brought home Chase for the go-ahead run.

Going into the bottom of the frame, YME leaned on the numbers 9-1-2. Because when the lineup flips over, the Sting found success all season.

“That’s our magic number right there,” Hildahl said. “We saw the pitcher changed and everyone was jacked up. We knew we had a shot and we went for it and took it.”

Schulte added, “They’ve come through most of the year. The bottom of our order has been very strong and that makes us that much tougher.”

Flatten started with a walk before Dahlager flew out and Nelson struck out. The No. 3 batter, Sneller, drew a walk, setting the scene for Hildahl’s heroics.

YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
The Willmar Stingers' Zach Stroh, 31, is greeted by teammate Kevin Fitzer after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers stay even with St. Cloud Rox
Willmar beats St. Cloud 8-6, scoring twice after a rain delay, to remain tied for first place
June 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Wabasso Jaxx knock off Willmar Rails, 8-5
Wabasso lashes out 12 hits to beat Willmar in a Corn Belt League game
June 07, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Willmar Stingers, 11-1
St. Cloud ends Willmar’s 4-game winning streak by bashing 12 hits at Bill Taunton Stadium
June 06, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar rolls through Hutchinson
Post 1639 claims 12-2 road win on Tuesday
June 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers complete their North Dakota sweep
Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip
June 05, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Sports
Sports
VFW Baseball: Willmar splits with Alexandria in opener
Willmar takes Game 1, 5-3; Alexandria rebounds with 4-2 win in Game 2
June 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

That ball was one of many in the pile next to Schulte in the dugout.

“We were struggling right away,” Hildahl said, “but we came around and rallied at the end.”

Now, the Sting will look to accrue more historic baseballs at the Class A state tournament starting Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. State seeding takes place Saturday.

“We have the crew to do it,” Hildahl said of the run to state. “This senior group, we’ve kind of been trailblazin’ all year. We’ve been trying to keep it steady and get this tide rollin’.”

YME senior Landon Anderson is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 3A

YME 3, RTR 2

RTR   000   001   1-2   3   0
YME      010   000   2-3   5   3
Hitting - RTR: Chase Christianson 0-2 r bb hbp, Cody Wichmann 0-2 bb-2, Blake Christianson 1-3 r bb, Hayden Gravley 1-3 rbi hbp, Isaac Dagel 1-2 rbi sac … YME: Cody Dahlager 1-3 rbi bb, Bryce Sneller 0-3 r bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jake Odegard 1-3, Landon Anderson 0-2 r bb, Drew Almich 1-2 bb, Nahum Tarin 1-3, Andrew Flaten 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: C. Wichmann 6-4-1-1-4-8, Gravley (L) 0.2-1-2-2-2-1 … YME: Sneller 6-2-1-0-2-11, Dahlager (W) 1-1-1-1-2-2

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
