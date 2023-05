Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America

LITCHFIELD — Norwood-Young America remains perfect at 8-0 following a non-conference win Tuesday against Litchfield in a baseball game at Optimist Park.

The Raiders’ Austin Dent was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two RBIs. Brayden Kohls also had three hits along with a pair of runs.

Hunter Schultz was the Dragons’ top hitter, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and two stolen bases. Jack McCann was also 2-for-3, scoring a pair of runs in the loss.

Litchfield is on the road for a Wright County Conference doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Dassel-Cokato in Dassel.

Late Tuesday

NYA 10, Litchfield 5

NYA 103 400 2-10 12 1

Litchfield 040 001 0-5 8 2

Hitting - NYA: Hunter Neubarth 1-5 2b r, Jack Bursey 1-4 r rbi bb, Brayden Kohls 3-4 2b r-2, Bennet Molva 0-1 r bb-2, Austin Dent 3-4 r-2 rbi-3, Benjamin Schefers 2-4 hr r-2 rbi-3, Quinn Eischens 1-3 2b rbi-2 hbp, Alex Petersen 1-3 … Litchfield: Anthony Estrada 2-4, Connor Taber 1-4 r, Bradley Larson 1-4 r, Jack McCann 2-3 3b r-2 sb, Hunter Schultz 2-3 r rbi-2 sb-2, Ashton Sullivan 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NYA: Dent (W) 7-8-5-4-2-6 … Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 5-10-8-5-2-7, Schultz 2-2-3-2-1-1