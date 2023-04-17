99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Baseball:

Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1

Lakers claim first win after an 8-run second inning in St. Peter

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 5:40 PM

ST. PETER — Led by a strong offensive output by Austin Weber and a complete-game victory for PJ Johnson, the Minnewaska baseball team picked up a victory in its season opener Monday.

The Lakers knocked off Fergus Falls 11-1 in six innings at Gustavus Field at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Weber, Minnewaska’s No. 7 batter, hit a two-run home run to right field. Those were the first two runs in what became an eight-run second inning for the Lakers. Weber finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Jack Majerus was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored. Alex Panitzke also had three hits, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Johnson allowed just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks to claim the victory. The Otters’ lone run came on an RBI single by Leighton Buckmeier in the bottom of the third.

The rest of Minnewaska’s schedule this week already has been postponed. The Lakers’ next scheduled competition is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in a doubleheader with Sauk Centre in Glenwood.

Minnewaska 11, Fergus Falls 1

Minnewaska    181   001-11   9   1
Fergus Falls      001   000-1   3   3
Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 3-3 2b 3b r-3 rbi bb sb-3, Noah Jensen 1-2 2b r-2 bb-2 sb, Austin Weber 2-4 hr r rbi-3, Alex Panitzke 3-4 r rbi-2, Dylan Alexander 0-4 r rbi sb, PJ Johnson 0-3 rbi bb sb, Austin Ballhagen 0-3 r bb sb … Fergus Falls: Leighton Buckmeier 1-2 rbi, Benjamin Swanson 1-3, Griffin Babolian 1-2 r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Johnson (W) 6-3-1-1-0-3 … Fergus Falls: Colin Becker (L) 1.2-3-9-8-7-2, Riston Albert 4.1-6-2-1-1-10

Get Local

