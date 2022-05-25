Baseball: Postseason brackets take shape

Postseason baseball has arrived.

Starting Thursday, postseason games for Section 2A and 5AA get underway. Then Saturday, Section 3A-North and 3AA-North begin the push to the state tournament.

MACCRAY earned the top seed in the Section 3A-North tournament. Going 8-3 against section opponents in the regular season, the Wolverines (10-5) open with No. 8 Canby (1-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Then at 1 p.m., No. 4 Dawson-Boyd (6-6) faces No. 5 Renville County West (4-10). The winners of those games play at 3:30 p.m.

LQPV senior Avery Wittnebel tosses a pitch during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Madison Memorial Field. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the Section 3A-North bracket starting on Saturday. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Games on the other side of the 3A-North bracket will be played Saturday in Rosen. In Game 1, No. 2 LQPV (11-5) faces No. 7 Lakeview (2-12) at 11 a.m. Game 2 features No. 3 YME (9-7) against No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian (3-7). The winners play each other at 3:30 p.m.

The 3A-South sub-section also plays Saturday: No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. No. 8 Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian; No. 4 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. No. 5 Minneota; No. 2 Murray County Central vs. No. 7 Wabasso; and No. 3 Adrian/Ellsworth vs. No. 6 Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then in Section 2A, BOLD (3-14) got the 12th seed and opens the postseason against No. 5 Mankato Loyola (12-6).

BOLD junior first baseman Carson Edwards kneels down to snag the ball for a force out during a West Central Conference game against Benson on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Benson. The Warriors are the 12th seed in Section 2A and begin the postseason Thursday at No. 5 Mankato Loyola. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In Section 5AA, Litchfield (7-11) is the No. 9 seed. The Dragons begin postseason play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Breck (6-8).

Willmar finds out its postseason fate when the Section 8AAA tournament seeds are announced Friday. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer said he expected his team to be one of the top two seeds. Willmar is currently second in 8AAA, with Alexandria occupying the top spot. However, Willmar swept a doubleheader from Alexandria on May 13, winning 4-3 and 8-4.

Seeds for Section 3AA-North have yet to be announced. Teams in 3AA-North are: Paynesville, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, New London-Spicer, Minnewaska, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Montevideo and West Central Area. The top seed gets a first-round bye and hosts two games at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. The No. 2 seed hosts three games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Seeds for 3AA-South were announced. Top-seeded Fairmont gets a first-round bye. In action Saturday are: No. 4 Luverne vs. No. 5 Jackson County Central, No. 2 Windom vs. No. 7 St. James and No. 3 Redwood Valley vs. No. 6 Pipestone.

Section 6A — featuring KMS, BBE and Benson in the South sub-section — is seeded by QRF on Saturday. As of Wednesday, KMS would be the top seed, BBE is ranked third and Benson seventh. That section begins Tuesday with first-round games at the high seed.

Litchfield senior Bauer Wahl lines up a throw to second base on a stolen base attempt during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. The Dragons are the No. 9 seed in Section 5AA and will travel to No. 8 Breck on Thursday. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

First-round games

Section 2A

First round Thursday at high seeds

ADVERTISEMENT

16-Nicollet at 1-New Ulm Cathedral, 5 p.m.

9-ML/GHEC/Truman at 8-Cleveland, 5 p.m.

12-BOLD at 5-Mankato Loyola, 5 p.m.

13-GFW at 4-Sleepy Eye, 5 p.m.

14-St. Clair at 3-Springfield, 5 p.m.

11-BLHS at 6-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

10-Mountain Lake/Comfrey at 7-Martin County West, 5 p.m.

15-HLO/Fulda at 2-Madelia, 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 3A-North

First round Saturday

(at Raymond)

8-Canby vs. 1-MACCRAY, 11 a.m.

5-RCW vs. 4-Dawson-Boyd, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

(at Rosen)

7-Lakeview vs. 2-Lac qui Parle Valley, 11 a.m.

6-CMCS vs. 3-YME, 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Section 5AA

First round Thursday at high seeds

16-Minneapolis Patrick Henry at 1-Southwest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

9-Litchfield at 8-Breck, 4:30 p.m.

12-PACT Charter at 5-Providence Academy, 4:30 p.m.

13-Dassel-Cokato at 4-Rockford, 4:30 p.m.

14-Brooklyn Center at 3-Glencoe-Silver Lake, 4:30 p.m.

11-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 6-Norwood Young America, 4:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

10-Holy Family Catholic at 7-West Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

15-Maple Lake at 2-Watertown-Mayer, 4:30 p.m.