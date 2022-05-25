Baseball: Postseason brackets take shape
MACCRAY the top seed in Section 3A-North; brackets also out for 2A, 5AA
Postseason baseball has arrived.
Starting Thursday, postseason games for Section 2A and 5AA get underway. Then Saturday, Section 3A-North and 3AA-North begin the push to the state tournament.
MACCRAY earned the top seed in the Section 3A-North tournament. Going 8-3 against section opponents in the regular season, the Wolverines (10-5) open with No. 8 Canby (1-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Then at 1 p.m., No. 4 Dawson-Boyd (6-6) faces No. 5 Renville County West (4-10). The winners of those games play at 3:30 p.m.
Games on the other side of the 3A-North bracket will be played Saturday in Rosen. In Game 1, No. 2 LQPV (11-5) faces No. 7 Lakeview (2-12) at 11 a.m. Game 2 features No. 3 YME (9-7) against No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian (3-7). The winners play each other at 3:30 p.m.
The 3A-South sub-section also plays Saturday: No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. No. 8 Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian; No. 4 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. No. 5 Minneota; No. 2 Murray County Central vs. No. 7 Wabasso; and No. 3 Adrian/Ellsworth vs. No. 6 Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
ADVERTISEMENT
Then in Section 2A, BOLD (3-14) got the 12th seed and opens the postseason against No. 5 Mankato Loyola (12-6).
In Section 5AA, Litchfield (7-11) is the No. 9 seed. The Dragons begin postseason play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Breck (6-8).
Willmar finds out its postseason fate when the Section 8AAA tournament seeds are announced Friday. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer said he expected his team to be one of the top two seeds. Willmar is currently second in 8AAA, with Alexandria occupying the top spot. However, Willmar swept a doubleheader from Alexandria on May 13, winning 4-3 and 8-4.
Seeds for Section 3AA-North have yet to be announced. Teams in 3AA-North are: Paynesville, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, New London-Spicer, Minnewaska, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Montevideo and West Central Area. The top seed gets a first-round bye and hosts two games at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. The No. 2 seed hosts three games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Seeds for 3AA-South were announced. Top-seeded Fairmont gets a first-round bye. In action Saturday are: No. 4 Luverne vs. No. 5 Jackson County Central, No. 2 Windom vs. No. 7 St. James and No. 3 Redwood Valley vs. No. 6 Pipestone.
Section 6A — featuring KMS, BBE and Benson in the South sub-section — is seeded by QRF on Saturday. As of Wednesday, KMS would be the top seed, BBE is ranked third and Benson seventh. That section begins Tuesday with first-round games at the high seed.
First-round games
Section 2A
First round Thursday at high seeds
ADVERTISEMENT
16-Nicollet at 1-New Ulm Cathedral, 5 p.m.
9-ML/GHEC/Truman at 8-Cleveland, 5 p.m.
12-BOLD at 5-Mankato Loyola, 5 p.m.
13-GFW at 4-Sleepy Eye, 5 p.m.
14-St. Clair at 3-Springfield, 5 p.m.
11-BLHS at 6-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
10-Mountain Lake/Comfrey at 7-Martin County West, 5 p.m.
15-HLO/Fulda at 2-Madelia, 5 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Section 3A-North
First round Saturday
(at Raymond)
8-Canby vs. 1-MACCRAY, 11 a.m.
5-RCW vs. 4-Dawson-Boyd, 1 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
(at Rosen)
7-Lakeview vs. 2-Lac qui Parle Valley, 11 a.m.
6-CMCS vs. 3-YME, 1 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Section 5AA
First round Thursday at high seeds
16-Minneapolis Patrick Henry at 1-Southwest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
9-Litchfield at 8-Breck, 4:30 p.m.
12-PACT Charter at 5-Providence Academy, 4:30 p.m.
13-Dassel-Cokato at 4-Rockford, 4:30 p.m.
14-Brooklyn Center at 3-Glencoe-Silver Lake, 4:30 p.m.
11-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 6-Norwood Young America, 4:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
10-Holy Family Catholic at 7-West Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
15-Maple Lake at 2-Watertown-Mayer, 4:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT