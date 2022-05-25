99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball: Postseason brackets take shape

MACCRAY the top seed in Section 3A-North; brackets also out for 2A, 5AA

Baseball roundup
MACCRAY senior Isaac Strommer reaches down to field a grounder during a Camden Conference game against Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. The Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 3A-North playoffs starting on Saturday.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
May 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM

Postseason baseball has arrived.

Starting Thursday, postseason games for Section 2A and 5AA get underway. Then Saturday, Section 3A-North and 3AA-North begin the push to the state tournament.

MACCRAY earned the top seed in the Section 3A-North tournament. Going 8-3 against section opponents in the regular season, the Wolverines (10-5) open with No. 8 Canby (1-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Then at 1 p.m., No. 4 Dawson-Boyd (6-6) faces No. 5 Renville County West (4-10). The winners of those games play at 3:30 p.m.

042022.S.WCT.LQPV base Wittnebel.jpg
LQPV senior Avery Wittnebel tosses a pitch during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Madison Memorial Field. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the Section 3A-North bracket starting on Saturday.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Games on the other side of the 3A-North bracket will be played Saturday in Rosen. In Game 1, No. 2 LQPV (11-5) faces No. 7 Lakeview (2-12) at 11 a.m. Game 2 features No. 3 YME (9-7) against No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian (3-7). The winners play each other at 3:30 p.m.

The 3A-South sub-section also plays Saturday: No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. No. 8 Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian; No. 4 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. No. 5 Minneota; No. 2 Murray County Central vs. No. 7 Wabasso; and No. 3 Adrian/Ellsworth vs. No. 6 Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Then in Section 2A, BOLD (3-14) got the 12th seed and opens the postseason against No. 5 Mankato Loyola (12-6).

042222.S.BOLD Base Carson Edwards.jpg
BOLD junior first baseman Carson Edwards kneels down to snag the ball for a force out during a West Central Conference game against Benson on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Benson. The Warriors are the 12th seed in Section 2A and begin the postseason Thursday at No. 5 Mankato Loyola.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In Section 5AA, Litchfield (7-11) is the No. 9 seed. The Dragons begin postseason play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Breck (6-8).

Willmar finds out its postseason fate when the Section 8AAA tournament seeds are announced Friday. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer said he expected his team to be one of the top two seeds. Willmar is currently second in 8AAA, with Alexandria occupying the top spot. However, Willmar swept a doubleheader from Alexandria on May 13, winning 4-3 and 8-4.

Seeds for Section 3AA-North have yet to be announced. Teams in 3AA-North are: Paynesville, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, New London-Spicer, Minnewaska, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Montevideo and West Central Area. The top seed gets a first-round bye and hosts two games at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. The No. 2 seed hosts three games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Seeds for 3AA-South were announced. Top-seeded Fairmont gets a first-round bye. In action Saturday are: No. 4 Luverne vs. No. 5 Jackson County Central, No. 2 Windom vs. No. 7 St. James and No. 3 Redwood Valley vs. No. 6 Pipestone.

Section 6A — featuring KMS, BBE and Benson in the South sub-section — is seeded by QRF on Saturday. As of Wednesday, KMS would be the top seed, BBE is ranked third and Benson seventh. That section begins Tuesday with first-round games at the high seed.

052422.S.WCT.Litchfield Base Bauer Wahl.JPG
Litchfield senior Bauer Wahl lines up a throw to second base on a stolen base attempt during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins. The Dragons are the No. 9 seed in Section 5AA and will travel to No. 8 Breck on Thursday.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

First-round games

Section 2A

First round Thursday at high seeds

16-Nicollet at 1-New Ulm Cathedral, 5 p.m.

9-ML/GHEC/Truman at 8-Cleveland, 5 p.m.

12-BOLD at 5-Mankato Loyola, 5 p.m.

13-GFW at 4-Sleepy Eye, 5 p.m.

14-St. Clair at 3-Springfield, 5 p.m.

11-BLHS at 6-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

10-Mountain Lake/Comfrey at 7-Martin County West, 5 p.m.

15-HLO/Fulda at 2-Madelia, 5 p.m.

Section 3A-North

First round Saturday

(at Raymond)

8-Canby vs. 1-MACCRAY, 11 a.m.

5-RCW vs. 4-Dawson-Boyd, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

(at Rosen)

7-Lakeview vs. 2-Lac qui Parle Valley, 11 a.m.

6-CMCS vs. 3-YME, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Section 5AA

First round Thursday at high seeds

16-Minneapolis Patrick Henry at 1-Southwest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

9-Litchfield at 8-Breck, 4:30 p.m.

12-PACT Charter at 5-Providence Academy, 4:30 p.m.

13-Dassel-Cokato at 4-Rockford, 4:30 p.m.

14-Brooklyn Center at 3-Glencoe-Silver Lake, 4:30 p.m.

11-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 6-Norwood Young America, 4:30 p.m.

10-Holy Family Catholic at 7-West Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

15-Maple Lake at 2-Watertown-Mayer, 4:30 p.m.

MORE BASEBALL:
Recent baseball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Head coach Jeff Wollin talks with his Litchfield baseball team between innings during a game against New London-Spicer on Monday. Curt Hogg / Tribune
Prep
Tribune notebook: Three with area teams earn high school baseball awards
Atwater's Al Amdahl and Litchfield's Troy Urdahl named to coaches association hall of fame and Litch's Jeff Wollin receives the Dick Siebert Award
January 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, 2, fights for extra yards during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Cards' Trevino honored by Central Lakes Conference
Willmar running back is a performer of the week, as is soccer player Isaac Zelaya Velasquez and volleyball player Allie Rosendahl
October 14, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Smith, Jordan_photo (1).jpg
Prep
Cardinal Pride Hall of Fame set to induct 8
Current group makes up one of largest, most talented, classes in Willmar hall's history
September 23, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Rand Middleton
082122.S.WCT.RAILS.BAUMGART.CONTACT
Prep
Amateur baseball: Willmar Rails are all smiles
Willmar beats Clinton 15-1 in its first state tournament game since 2003 to advance to the second round
August 21, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
030522.S.WCT.BBE wres Blaine Fischer.JPG
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: Banner year at BBE for Blaine Fischer
Blaine Fischer was a big part of one of the most successful school years in boys sports in BBE history, earning him the Hengstler-Ranweiler Award
August 05, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

