Baseball preview: BBE has a new coach, strong core

ELROSA — With some key pieces returning to its lineup, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will look to improve upon its 2022 season, where it finished with a 14-12 record.

“While we only return four starters from last year’s team, we have some good young talent who are going to compete for playing time,” said BBE head coach Ben Klaphake, who enters his first season at the helm of the Jaguars after replacing long-time head coach Pat Illies. “I expect us to improve as the year goes on and compete each and every day. We are going to rely on good pitching and a solid defense.”

The biggest pieces returning, according to Klaphake, are senior Tanner Shelton and junior Luke Dingmann.

BBE junior first baseman Tanner Shelton extends out to get an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against ACGC on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Kingery Field in Atwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Shelton, a 6-foot-2 first baseman/pitcher/catcher, held an OPS (On-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.328 and a 1.61 earned-run average in summer ball.

“Tanner is a huge returning piece for us,” Klaphake said. “He is a middle of the lineup hitter who can use all parts of the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dingmann, a 6-4 third baseman/pitcher, returns for a second straight season at third base when he is not pitching.

“(Luke’s) glove has improved a ton and we are looking forward to him hitting in the middle of our lineup, along with contributing on the mound,” Klaphake said. “(He) has power to all parts of the field and uses his athleticism on the base paths.

Rounding out the returning starters for BBE are senior pitcher Talen Kampsen and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Luke Illies.

“We, as a coaching staff, are excited to see the identity this team forms and to see the progress we make throughout the year,” Klaphake said.