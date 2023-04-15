Baseball preview: BOLD looking for a return to form

BIRD ISLAND — A young BOLD squad took some lumps in 2022. After that experience, the Warriors hope to be a battle-hardened team this spring.

“Last year, we had a very tough year, but we didn’t have any seniors and only one junior who played,” said BOLD head coach Brian Kingery, who is 204-86 in 12 seasons as head coach, including state championships in 2013 and ‘19.

“We were very young. We are looking to take a step forward this season and hoping to be more competitive this season.”

BOLD sophomore Jack Kaiser, right, beats the tag by a Benson infielder for a stolen base during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In ‘22, the Warriors went 3-15 overall and 3-11 in the West Central Conference. It was a stark contrast to BOLD’s recent success. The previous four seasons, the Warriors combined for a 78-18 record, winning 20 games in 2021 and ‘19. There was no season in ‘20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tate Sheenan is back as BOLD’s top offensive player. The junior catcher/pitcher batted .475 with 28 hits, seven doubles, 10 RBIs, nine runs and eight stolen bases, all team highs. On the mound, he went 1-2 with 17 strikeouts and a 9.86 ERA.

Sheehan is one of four juniors returning to the lineup, joining Rylan Gass, Max Benson and Hunter Melvin. Gass was BOLD’s top pitcher last season, going 2-5 with a 3.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 34-1/3 innings. Benson is back in the outfield after batting .22 with six runs scored. Melvin returns as an infield option.

Senior first baseman Mason Uhlenkamp is back after hitting .211 in 27 plate appearances. The Warriors have another senior, Sam Sigurdson, that Kingery hopes can strengthen the pitching staff.

Four sophomores return to the lineup: outfielder/catcher Owen Flann; infielder/pitcher Daylan Weber; infielder/pitcher Jack Kaiser; and outfielder Kaiden Fischer.

Freshman Hayden Edwards is back on the roster after making 49 plate appearances and tossing 8-1/3 innings as an eighth-grader.