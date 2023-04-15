99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Baseball preview: CMCS banks on its experience

Bluejays return 10 starters from a young team that went 4-8 in 2022

CMCS junior Ethan Bulthuis takes a swing at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against YME on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Prinsburg.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 1:42 PM

PRINSBURG — With 10 returning starters, Central Minnesota Christian hopes to build on its 2022 season and string together early wins in its 2023 campaign.

The Bluejays’ overall record and Camden Conference record were both under .500 in 2022. They were 3-7 in the Camden and 4-8 overall, falling 14-4 to Yellow Medicine East in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs.

“As the season gets shorter and shorter, hopefully we can rattle off some wins very quickly to make some noise this year in the Camden,” said Jordon Daugherty, who is in his fifth year as CMCS’ head coach.

The Bluejays have seven upperclassmen returning in 2023. That core group is led by seniors Ethan Bulthuis and Josh Nelson.

051722.S.WCT.CMCS base Dehmlow.JPG
CMCS sophomore catcher Kadin Dehmlow is greeted at the dugout by assistant coach Mason Dehmlow during a Camden Conference game against YME on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Prinsburg.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Bulthuis is a 6-foot-2 pitcher/shortstop and Nelson is a 5-10 pitcher/catcher.

“These two are the leaders of the team,” Daugherty said. “They will be leaned on to do a ton of pitching and offense for us.”

Joining Bulthuis and Nelson to round out the senior group are Ben Ryks and Maz Muzix. Ryks is a 5-8 first baseman/pitcher and Muzix is a pitcher/right fielder.

CMCS also has a trio of sophomores and freshmen returning to its starting lineup.

The three juniors are Kadin Dehmlow, Braelin Rime and Payton Meyer.

051722.S.WCT.CMCS base Fussy.JPG
CMCS freshman third baseman Wesley Fussy waits to field a chopper during a Camden Conference game against YME on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Prinsburg.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dehmlow (catcher/pitcher) and Meyer (left fielder) are both 5-8. Rime is a 5-6 center fielder/pitcher.

The three sophomores are Drew Duininck, Wesley Fussy and Riley Broberg. All of them are primarily pitchers.

Duininck is a 6-0 pitcher/shortstop. Fussy and Broberg are both 5-9, except Fussy’s secondary position is infield while Broberg’s is outfield.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
