Sports Prep

Baseball preview: Dragons hope to build on last season's highlights

Litchfield had some big wins in an uncharacteristic 9-13 season in 2022

Baseball roundup
Litchfield junior Caden Besemer fires off a pitch during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins.
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:21 PM

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield enters the 2023 season with a positive outlook for the future.

A young team in 2022, the Dragons had inconsistent pitching that led to their second losing record in the past 17 years. Litchfield finished the season with a 9-13 overall record and 5-9 record in the Wright County West.

But some big wins throughout 2022 has Litchfield’s hopes up this season. The Dragons beat the Wright County West champion in Annandale, the Section 5AA champion in Watertown-Mayer and the No. 1 seed in Section 5AA in Southwest Christian.

052422.S.WCT.Litchfield base Connor Taber.JPG
Litchfield junior second baseman Connor Taber dives for a sharp grounder during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“With all but three starters returning, including the entire pitching staff, the Dragons have good reason for optimism entering the 2023 season,” Litchfield head coach Jeff Wollin said. “With the addition of several players from another winning JV team, a dozen or more players will have the opportunity to compete for a role as the Dragons look to return to their customary spot among the contenders in the perennially strong Wright County Conference and Section 5AA. The key will be how much improvement these players have made after gaining valuable experience last spring and summer.”

Litchfield returns three full-time and six part-time starters to its lineup in 2023.

The trio of full-timers coming back are seniors Caden Besemer and Connor Taber and junior Hunter Schultz. Besemer is listed as a pitcher/catcher/infielder, Taber is an infielder and Schultz is an outfielder/pitcher.

“Caden is our best pitcher, catcher and most versatile player. As a third-year varsity player, he should be a key hitter near the top of our lineup and an experienced leader,” Wollin said, “Hunter was our leading hitter last year as a sophomore. … He leads by example by working hard in practice and playing hard in games.”

052422.S.WCT.Litchfield base Anthony Estrada slide.JPG
Litchfield freshman Anthony Estrada, left, beats the throw home to score a run after a wild pitch during a non-conference game against EV-W on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Watkins.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Dragons also have four seniors who return as part-time starters from 2022. That core of players are infielder/pitcher Calvin Jones, pitcher/outfielder Ashton Sullivan, catcher/pitcher/third baseman Bradley Larson and pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Owen Carlson.

Returning as part-timers who are looking to make an impact as well are junior outfielder Jack McCann and sophomore catcher/outfielder/third baseman Anthony Estrada.

