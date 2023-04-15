99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Baseball preview: KMS has some big shoes to fill

The Fighting Saints, coming off a 21-3 record, must replace Alex Call and Wylee Lottman

KMS pitcher Jared Cortez throws for the Fighting Saints as they played on the road against Paynesville on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
KERKHOVEN — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg is fresh off an 11-0 Camden Conference record and 21-3 overall mark from the 2022 season.

But it enters 2023 with the loss of two key players.

Gone are Wylee Lottman and Alex Call. Both are currently playing college ball. Lottman attends the University of Wisconsin-Superior and Call attends Bethel University.

KMS v NYM baseball 007.jpg
KMS sophomore Luke Jeseritz catches a pop fly during a Section 6A baseball tournament matchup against New York Mills on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Minnewaska Area High School.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“With the loss of Wylee (Lottman) and Alex (Call) — our main battery from a season ago — we have some holes to fill,” said Wade Adamson, who enters his second season as the KMS head coach. “We feel with certain kids being another year older, we should be able to overcome those losses as a team.”Leading the charge to fill the void are a trio of seniors in Chase Magaard, Jaiden Henjum and Isaac Rudningen and a trio of juniors in Jared Cortez, Luke Jeseritz and Evan Zimmer.

Henjum, Cortez and Magaard will be at the forefront of KMS’ pitching staff and offense.

Henjum pitched 21-2/3 innings, holding a 5-0 record with a 0.65 earned-run average and 29 strikeouts. Cortez recorded a 2.95 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. Magaard threw 15-2/3 innings, where he held opposing batters to a .175 batting average and struck out 19 hitters.

Rudningen joins Cortez and Henjum who batted over .300 at the plate in 2022. Cortez led the way with a .440 batting average.“We expect to be very competitive in the conference and section once again,” Adamson said. “We will need some

060822.S.WCT.KMS base Jaiden Henjum throw.JPG
KMS junior third baseman Jaiden Henjum throws the ball across the diamond for an out during a Section 6A game against New York Mills on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
