Baseball preview: KMS has some big shoes to fill

KERKHOVEN — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg is fresh off an 11-0 Camden Conference record and 21-3 overall mark from the 2022 season.

But it enters 2023 with the loss of two key players.

Gone are Wylee Lottman and Alex Call. Both are currently playing college ball. Lottman attends the University of Wisconsin-Superior and Call attends Bethel University.

KMS sophomore Luke Jeseritz catches a pop fly during a Section 6A baseball tournament matchup against New York Mills on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Minnewaska Area High School. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“With the loss of Wylee (Lottman) and Alex (Call) — our main battery from a season ago — we have some holes to fill,” said Wade Adamson, who enters his second season as the KMS head coach. “We feel with certain kids being another year older, we should be able to overcome those losses as a team.”Leading the charge to fill the void are a trio of seniors in Chase Magaard, Jaiden Henjum and Isaac Rudningen and a trio of juniors in Jared Cortez, Luke Jeseritz and Evan Zimmer.

Henjum, Cortez and Magaard will be at the forefront of KMS’ pitching staff and offense.

Henjum pitched 21-2/3 innings, holding a 5-0 record with a 0.65 earned-run average and 29 strikeouts. Cortez recorded a 2.95 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. Magaard threw 15-2/3 innings, where he held opposing batters to a .175 batting average and struck out 19 hitters.

Rudningen joins Cortez and Henjum who batted over .300 at the plate in 2022. Cortez led the way with a .440 batting average.“We expect to be very competitive in the conference and section once again,” Adamson said. “We will need some