Baseball preview: Lots of experience gives Dawson-Boyd hope

DAWSON — Dawson-Boyd returns 13 letterwinners and five players to its starting lineup for the 2023 season.

The Blackjacks held an 8-8 overall record in 2022 with a 6-5 mark in the Camden Conference.

“Our infield will be led by two-year starter Blake Thompson and one-year starters Grayson Olson, Tygan Long and Kameron Sather,” said Dawson-Boyd head coach Daren Swenson, who enters his seventh season at the helm of the Blackjacks. “Our outfield will be led by three-year starter Aiden Swenson.”

Swenson, a senior center fielder/utility player, is Dawson-Boyd’s top returning hitter. He batted .381 and recorded a .500 on-base percentage with 16 hits, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Thompson, a junior, and Long, a sophomore, were the Blackjacks’ top pitching duo last season.

Thompson threw 37-1/3 innings in eight games, holding a 3-3 record with a 4.875 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 15 walks. Long pitched 30-2/3 innings in eight games, earning a 4-0 record with a 3.424 ERA, 18 strikeouts and 15 walks.

The Blackjacks finished in the middle of the pack in the Camden, which was won by Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg. The Fighting Saints went 11-0 in the conference and 21-3 overall. MACCRAY (7-4, 17-7), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (7-4, 16-7), Lac qui Parle Valley (7-4, 14-7), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (7-4, 13-8) and Yellow Medicine East (7-4, 11-9) all tied for second. Just below Dawson-Boyd in the Camden were: Minneota (5-5, 7-8), Central Minnesota Christian (3-7, 4-8), Renville County West (2-9, 4-11), Lakeview (1-9, 2-13) and Canby (1-9, 1-11).