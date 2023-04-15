Baseball preview: RCW Jaguars hope to up their batting average

SACRED HEART — Renville County West will look for a better finish to the 2023 season behind its pitching and defense.

The Jaguars, who finished with a 4-11 overall record in 2022, return six starters to their lineup.

Seniors Isaac Haen and Carter Rice and sophomore Griffin Howard will be at the forefront of RCW’s lineup, which is looking to hit the ball at a higher percentage this season.

Haen, an outfielder/catcher, batted a team-high .273 in 2022. Howard, a shortstop/pitcher, hit .267 and Rice, a third baseman/pitcher, held a .233 average at the plate.

RCW junior Isaac Haen fist-bumps coach Steve Agre after the Jaguars finished the top of the fifth inning during a non-conference game against Wabasso on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Everyone wants to win the conference and play for the section title and that also includes us,” RCW first-year head coach Steve Agre said. “But I also want to improve each day and each week to be a fun team to watch come playoffs.”

Also returning to the Jaguars as starters are senior outfielders Eddie Morales and Carson Allex and junior outfielder Jack Wertish.

Agre noted the following players as some to keep an eye on this season: juniors Trevor Peterson (first base/pitcher), Brendan Petesron (infield/pitcher), Zac Gustafson (infield/pitcher) and sophomores Braylon Hinderks (outfield), Austin Rice (catcher) and Jacob Valdovinos (infield/pitcher).

“All these players except Jacob played last year and had a good junior varsity season for us last year and did get their feet wet on varsity,” Agre said. “Jacob is a very athletic player with a huge upside.”

RCW went 2-9 in Camden Conference play, picking up league wins over Central Minnesota Christian and Canby. They then lost to Dawson-Boyd in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs.