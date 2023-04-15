Baseball preview: YME has lots of experience

GRANITE FALLS — Coming off an 11-9 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the Camden Conference, Yellow Medicine East returns much of its core for the 2023 season, including eight seniors and five juniors.

“We have a large number of players who have had varsity experience,” Sting head coach Trevor Schulte said. “They are a great group of kids who come ready to play each and every day. They are looking to improve on last year’s accomplishments and create their own success.”

Leading the charge for YME will be seniors Cody Dahlager and Bryce Sneller, both of whom return as three-year starters.

YME sophomore Drew Almich connects on a pitch during a Camden Conference game against CMCS on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Prinsburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Sneller batted .343 with 16 RBIs and Dahlager hit .310 with 14 RBIs. Sneller also pitched 34-1/3 innings with 44 strikeouts and Dahlager had 6-2/3 innings on the mound with 13 strikeouts.

Schulte also listed seniors Nolan Hildahl and Jake Odegard and juniors Drew Almich and Connor Fagen as players to watch for YME.

Hildahl and Odegard are two-year starters. Almich and Fagen both broke out as starters in the 2022 season.

Odegard recorded a .283 batting average with 10 RBIs and Hildahl hit .182 with seven RBIs. Almich pitched 25-2/3 innings, the third most of any YME player in 2022, with 28 strikeouts. Fagen added 10 innings on the mound with seven strikeouts for the Sting.

YME's Bryce Sneller avoids getting hit by a pitch during a Camden Conference game against LQPV on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Richter Field in Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We are anxiously awaiting our first day outside as this will provide us a glimpse of who we are as a team and what improvements we need and can make,” Schulte said. “We will need to take each game one at a time, and hopefully, we will be playing our best baseball by the end of the season.”

Also returning are seniors Landon Anderson, Tarrick Rupp, Nahum Tarin and Owen Torvik, and juniors Owen Cherveny, Andrew Flaten and Adam Stengel.