Sports Prep

Baseball preview: Young ACGC Falcons look for a fresh start

ACGC will be inexperienced on the mound, but returns four starters

Baseball roundup
ACGC head coach Chris Fellows talks to his team prior to the start of a Central Minnesota Conference game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Kingery Field in Atwater.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 1:15 PM

ATWATER — Fresh off a top-three finish in Section 3AA, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City enters the 2023 season with a handful of new faces.

“Our group of players come every day with positivity and the eagerness to learn and the want to be a successful baseball team,” ACGC head coach Chris Fellows said. “From day one to now, the team has grown immensely and we are very excited to see where this season takes us.”

Two former players that highlight losses in ACGC’s lineup are seniors Logan Straumann, who currently plays baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris, and Jack Peterson.

The two veterans helped the Falcons to a 14-9 overall record in 2022. Straumann, a catcher, was a West Central Tribune All-Area Second Team pick and Peterson, shortstop/pitcher, was an area honorable mention.

Fellows and company will look toward their core four returning starters to lead them to another strong season in 2023.Those starters are seniors Keegan Kessler-Gross and Terrell Renne and sophomores Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker and Tucker Johnson.

Renne returns as one of ACGC’s top hitters from 2022. He hit .292 with a .308 slugging percentage and 13 RBIs on 19 hits.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Fellows said. “We lost a great group of seniors this last season with a ton of varsity experience. We have a lot of question marks on our team, but that is what makes it exciting.”

Arguably one of ACGC’s biggest question marks will come on the mound. The Falcons return just one inning of pitching experience from 2022.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
