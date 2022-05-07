Baseball roundup: Albany rallies to beat NLS

SPICER — Albany was able to rally late, scoring all three of its runs in the final two innings, to leave Green Lake Diamonds with a 3-2 victory over New London-Spicer in non-conference baseball action on Friday.

The game pitted NLS co-head coach Kyle Lieser against his former head coach, Al Amdahl. Lieser is an Albany High School graduate who played for Amdahl.

The Wildcats struck first in the bottom of the fifth after Cole Dolezal hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Brody Lien to reach home. The Huskies responded in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs on a Logan Harren double.

NLS tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame with another sac fly. Hayden Christopherson put the ball in the air, giving Gavin Degner the chance to score the tying run.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Albany capitalized on an NLS error, allowing Tanner Reis to race home for the go-ahead run.

As Albany held onto a one-run lead, Huskies’ pitcher Brandon Holm sat the Wildcats down in order to get the save.

Brady Goebel led Albany’s offense, going 2-for-4. Carter Birr got the win after tossing six innings.

Lien was 2-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and a stolen base for NLS. Luke Ruter added a pair of hits and a run.

The Wildcats are back at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Minnewaska.

Non-Conference

Albany 3, NLS 2

Albany 000 002 1-3 6 0

NLS 000 011 0-2 7 2

Hitting - Albany: Brandon Holm 1-4 r, Brady Goebel 2-4, Logan Harren 1-3 rbi-2, Devin Hansen 1-3, Peyton Krumrei 1-3, Caden Sand 0-2 r bb-2, Tanner Reis 0-0 r bb … NLS: Luke Ruter 2-3 r, Gavin Degner 1-3 2b, Bennett Schultz 1-1 bb-2 sb, Brody Lien 2-2 3b r bb sb, Cole Dolezal 1-2 rbi, Hayden Christopherson 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Albany: Carter Birr (W) 6-7-2-2-3-1, Holm (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2 … NLS: Grant Paffrath 6-6-2-1-1-1, Chi Schneider (L) 1-0-1-0-2-1

Minnewaska 10, Osakis 5

Torii Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a walk and Jack Majerus was 2-for-4 with a run, three RBI and two stolen bases as Minnewaska earned the victory at Osakis.

Johnson also got the pitching win, going six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed six hits and four earned runs.

Minnewaska 130 500 1-10 7 5

Osakis 100 030 1-5 8 2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jacob Blair 1-4 r rbi bb sb-3, Torii Johnson 2-4 2b r-2 rbi bb, Jack Majerus 2-4 r rbi-3 sb-2, Jack Larson 1-3 r rbi-3 sb-2, PJ Johnson 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb sb, Nathan Dell 0-1 r-2 bb sb, Alex Panitzke 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Logan Rood 0-0 r bb … Osakis: Bauer Klimek 2-4 2b r-2 rbi sb-2, Kyle Mages 1-2 2b r-2 bb, Jacob Johanson 1-4, Brady Mages 2-4 rbi-2 sb, Wyatt Sell 1-3, Ben Berger 1-3 2b r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: T. Johnson (W) 6-6-4-4-2-5, Panitzke 1-2-1-1-0-1 … Osakis: K. Mages (L) 3.1-4-9-7-6-4, Grant Mages 3.2-3-1-1-1-2

USA 13, Benson 0

Unbeaten Upsala/Swanville Area got a home run from Tyson Leners in its victory over Benson at Upsala.

The Patriots, who are 10-0, had 15 hits and held Benson to two.

Garrett Lenz went 2-for-2 for the Braves.

Benson 000 00-0 2 3

USA 124 6x-13 15 2

Hitting - Benson: Garrett Lenz 2-2 … USA: Levi Lampert 2-4 rbi sb, Shane Lambrecht 1-2 r-2, Jack Primus 2-3 r-2, Tyson Leners 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2, Cooper Thieschafer 3-3 2b r-3 rbi-2, Jeremy Mugg 1-2, Riley Johannes 1-1 r rbi, Luke Harren 1-2 r-2 rbi sb, Tyler Smieja 1-1 r rbi, Hunter Boeckermann 1-2, Bryce Binek 1-2 rbi, Max Lange 0-0 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Lenz (L) 3-12-11-9-0-1, Jack Storlien 1-3-2-2-1-1 … USA: Christian Ripplinger (W) 4-2-0-0-2-4

Camden

LQPV 8, Dawson-Boyd 2

After Dawson-Boyd scored a pair of runs in the first inning, Lac qui Parle Valley shut down the Blackjacks’ offense as the Eagles got the Camden Conference win at Dawson.

Avery Wittnebel was the winning pitcher for LQPV, striking out eight over six innings. He was also 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and four stolen bases. Blake Wollschlager hit a home run for the Eagles, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Blake Thompson, Aiden Swenson and Codie Johnson each had hits for D-B.

LQPV 004 211 0-8 9 1

Dawson-Boyd 200 000 0-2 3 5

Hitting - LQPV: Landon Schirm 1-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb-5, Kadyn Fernholz 1-5, Blake Wollschlager 2-4 hr r rbi-2 bb, Avery Wittnebel 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-4, TJ Mitchell 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Tyler Schickedanz 1-4, Dain Mortenson 1-3 … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-3 r, Aiden Swenson 1-3, Codie Johnson 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Wittnebel (W) 6-3-2-2-1-8, Kaiden Allpress 1-0-0-0-2-1 … Dawson-Boyd: Johnson (L) 3.2-6-6-3-5-1, Tygan Long 3.1-3-2-2-4-2

Late Thursday

Game 1: Kimball 4, ACGC 3

Kimball scored in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Logan Straumann and Connor Barker each had two hits for the Falcons.

ACGC 000 210 0-3 7 2

Kimball 002 011 x-4 7 0

Hitting - ACGC: Logan Straumann 2-4 2b, Connor Barker 2-4 2b r bb, Terrell Renne 1-3 rbi, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-2 bb, Jaxon Drange 1-2 bb sb, Jack Peterson 0-2 r, Masson Hiltner 0-2 r bb … Kimball: G Winters 2-4 r-2 sb-3, A Hanan 1-3 2b rbi, D Waldorf 2-2 bb sb, C Faber 1-3 r sb, S Gruba 1-3, A Meyer 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Zach Bagley (L) 5-7-4-2-2-5, Barker 1-0-0-0-1-2 … Kimball: Faber (W) 6-5-3-3-4-8, Gruba (Sv) 1-2-0-0-0-0

Game 2: Kimball 9, ACGC 2

A five-run third and four-run sixth did the damage in Kimball’s doubleheader sweep of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 to lead ACGC.

Kimball 005 004 0-9 10 0

ACGC 000 001 1-2 11 1

Hitting - Kimball: C Leither 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, G Winters 3-4 2b r rbi-3, A Hanan 1-4 r rbi, A Meyer 1-4 rbi, D Waldorf 2-4 r, C Faber 1-4 r, M Young 1-2 r-2 bb sb, H Meyer 0-3 r bb … ACGC: Isaiah Renne 1-2 bb, Ryan Busskohl 1-1, Jack Peterson 2-4, Connor Barker 1-3, Jonas Morrison 1-1 2b r, Jaxon Behm 2-3, Zach Bagley 1-4 rbi, Terrell Renne 1-3 r, Masson Hiltner 1-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: S Gruba (W) 5.2-8-1-1-3-4, Young 1.1-3-1-1-0-1 … ACGC: Barker (L) 5-7-5-5-1-7, Behm 1-3-4-4-2-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-0-0-0-0-1

Litchfield 5, D-C 4

Daniel Estrada went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base to help Litchfield beat Dassel-Cokato at Saints Field in Dassel.

D-C 000 200 2-4 7 3

Litchfield 022 010 x-5 13 3

Hitting - D-C: Kyan Lynk 1-4 r, Nikolai Niemela 1-4 rbi-2 sb, Blake Morris 1-2 r bb, Tobias Colline 2-3 2b rbi, Jayce Olthoff 1-2 rbi, Gabe Helget 1-1, Mason Ailie 0-2 r bb, Cooper Christopher 0-0 r … Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 1-4, Connor Taber 1-4, Daniel Estrada 3-4 r sb, Caden Besemer 1-4 2b r rbi, Beau Weseloh 2-4 r-2 sb, Anthony Estrada 1-4 r rbi sb, Hunter Schultz 2-3, Ashton Sullivan 2-3 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-C: Niemela (L) 2-6-4-4-1-3, Olthoff 3-6-1-0-0-2, Helget 1-1-0-0-0-1 … Litchfield: Owen Carlson (W) 6.2-7-4-4-2-6, Calvin Jones 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

