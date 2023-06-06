99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars

Baseball report for Monday, June 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars rally to knock off defending section champion New York Mills, 5-4

Baseball roundup
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 11:01 PM

GLENWOOD — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa knows drama on the baseball diamond.

Four days after a pair of walk-off victories put them in the Section 6A semifinals, the Jaguars put together another captivating performance against defending section champion New York Mills.

Coming back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Eagles 5-4 Monday at Marthaler Field, BBE is on the cusp of the program’s first state berth.

“I would say we are the cardiac kids right now,” said BBE head coach Ben Klaphake.

BBE senior Tanner Shelton tosses a pitch during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We just took down the No. 1 team in the state,” added senior pitcher Tanner Shelton.

The victory puts the Jaguars in the driver’s seat for a busy Tuesday back at Glenwood. New York Mills takes on Parkers Prairie in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game plays BBE for the section championship around 4:30 p.m. Game 2 of the championship, if necessary, is yet to be determined.

“It’s been really fun; it’s like a dream almost,” said Jaguars sophomore outfielder Hayden Sobiech. “You’ve been waiting for it your whole life. Now we’re finally to this point.

“If we win tomorrow, we make history.”

Shelton cruised the first time through NYM’s order. He struck out five and didn’t allow a single base runner over the first three innings. “My fastball was working for me really well,” Shelton said. “I threw in a few slides, but my fastball was my go-to pitch for most of the game. It just worked out well.:”

The Eagles finally broke through in the top of the fourth when Jonah Ruther slid under a tag from BBE catcher Ethan Mueller for the first run. Then NYM scored back-to-back runs on suicide squeeze bunts by DaShaun Robinson and Will Oakes. A two-out RBI single by Waylen Fudge put the score at 4-0.

“That just shows how huge bunting really is in the game of baseball,” Shelton said. “Coaches always preach it in practice … and you look at it like, why? But then they showed exactly why you should (bunt).”

The Jaguars relied on the bottom of the order to cut into the deficit.

BBE sophomore Luke Illies snag the ball at shortstop during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

After Sobiech and Luke Illies drew back-to-back walks, Ryan Jensen hit a line drive to left field to bring in a run. Another score came with two outs after an Eagles error.

The momentum appeared to stop immediately when the final out was recorded after the umpires called Klaphake for interference for touching his base runner between third base and home plate.

Instead of dwelling on the controversial play, BBE got back to work.

Shelton did his part on the mound, holding NYM to one hit over the final three innings. He struck out eight with three hits and one walk in a complete-game victory.

“The key thing with Tanner is when he can start 0-1 in counts, he does extremely well,” Klaphake said. “He has a very live fastball.

“He came back huge for us and threw strikes, attacked the zone and challenged.”

New York Mills' Jonah Ruther, 6, beats the tag from BBE's Ethan Mueller to score a run during a Section 6A playoff game on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Three more BBE runs came in the bottom of the fifth. Sobiech drove in a pair of runs on a one-out double. Moving to third on an Illies single that saw the lanky third baseman slide safely into first, Sobiech scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Jensen.

“That was really fun,” Sobiech said with a smile talking about his eventual game-winning run. “That was enjoyable.”

All five of BBE’s hits and runs came from batters 6-through-9 in the lineup: Mueller, Casey Lenarz, Sobiech, Illies and Jensen.

“They’ve been rock stars for us, especially in this playoff run,” Klaphake said of the bottom of his order. “Having guys 1-through-9 that you can trust to get the big hit in any situation makes my job a lot easier. No matter who’s coming up, good things are going to happen. We’ll put the ball in play and use our athleticism. And that’s what we did tonight.”

Section 6A

BBE 5, NYM 4

NYM     000   400   0-4   3   3
BBE     000   230   x-5   5   1
Hitting - NYM: Jonah Ruther 1-2 r sb, Montgomery Briard 0-2 r bb, Bode Roberts 0-3 r rbi, DaShaun Robinson 0-2 r rbi, Will Oakes 0-2 rbi, Waylen Fudge 1-3 rbi, Teagan Lausten 1-3 … BBE: Tanner Shelton 0-3 bb, Luke Dingmann 0-1 hbp-2 bb, Ethan Mueller 0-3 bb, Casey Lenarz 2-3 r, Hayden Sobiech 1-2 r rbi-2 2b bb, Luke Illies 1-2 r bb, Ryan Jensen 1-3 rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NYM: Brayden Ehnert (L) 6-5-5-4-5-8 … BBE: Shelton (W) 7-3-4-2-1-8

0-Jared Cortez-DSC_5216.JPG
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg starting pitcher Jared Cortez throws a pitch against Parkers Prairie in a Section 6A elimination game on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Glenwood.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Parkers Prairie 10, KMS 4

A five-run third erased an early 3-0 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advantage and led Parkers Prairie to the victory in an elimination game at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

Nolan Steidel, Cohen Noska and Zachary Mrnak all had two hits for the Panthers. Steil was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Noska was 2-for-4 with a run and Mrnak went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

For KMS, Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.

Parkers Prairie then beat Upsala/Swanville Area 9-8 to advance to another elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood. The Panthers play New York Mills.

0-Tanner Wilts-DSC_5227.JPG
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Tanner Wilts stands near the batters box against Parkers Prairie in a Section 6A elimination game on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Glenwood.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

KMS   201   001   0-4       7   3
PP      005   140   x-10   10   3
Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-4 rbi, Travis Engelke 1-4 r, Jared Cortez 2-4 r-2 rbi 3b sb, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 rbi bb 2b, Tanner Wilts 1-3 r, Jett Olson 1-2 bb, Luke Jeseritz 0-2 bb … PP: Dylan Debilzen 1-3 r, David Revering 1-3 rbi-3, Nolan Steidl 2-4 r rbi-2, Joseph Johnson 1-3 r bb, Cohen Noska 2-4 r, Zachary Mrnak 2-4 r rbi-3 2b, Mason Boesl 0-4 r, Shane Hanson 0-1 r-2 bb sb-2, Holden Truax 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (L) 3-4-5-2-1-4, Engelke 1.1-5-5-3-2-1, Henjum 1.2-1-0-0-0-0 … PP: Debilzen (W) 6.1-7-4-3-3-7, Truax 0.2-0-0-0-0-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers complete their North Dakota sweep
Willmar beats the Minot Hot Tots 12-0 to go 4-0 on its first road trip
June 05, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW Baseball: Willmar splits with Alexandria in opener
Willmar takes Game 1, 5-3; Alexandria rebounds with 4-2 win in Game 2
June 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers rally to knock off Hot Tots
Willmar beats Minot 11-8 after trailing 8-1 on a wet Sunday night
June 04, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond's Steen smacks 3 homers to lift Rockets past Granite Falls Kilowatts
Tyler Steen goes 4-for-5 with 4 runs and 6 RBIs in Corn Belt League victory at Raymond
June 04, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nahum Tarin, 4, is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting on the cusp of history
In pursuit of their first state berth, Sting beat RTR 2-0 to advance to Section 3A final
June 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Right-hander shines for Willmar Rails
Willmar’s Sam Etterman strikes out 15 and tosses a 4-hitter to beat Sacred Heart, 4-0
June 02, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers earn their first road win
Willmar beats the Larks 5-2 before 1,925 fans in Bismarck to improve to 2-1
June 02, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire shuts down Stingers, 11-7
Express hold Willmar hitless for five innings in grabbing an 11-0 lead at Bill Taunton Stadium
June 01, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
SPORTS INDIANS-TWINS 1 SP
Sports
Ex-Twins player Doug Mientkiewicz will throw first pitch for St. Cloud Rox on Friday
The former Twins first baseman had a legendary playing career, including winning the 2004 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.
June 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke

Section 5AA

Holy Family Catholic 6, Litchfield 4

Third-seeded Holy Family Catholic handed eighth-seeded Litchfield its first loss in the Section 5AA playoffs at Fritz Field in Cologne.

The Fire trailed 4-1 before Nick Jorissen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie it up. Holy Family Catholic added two more runs in the sixth to take the lead.

Ashton Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Dragons. Jack McCann also drove in two runs, finishing 1-for-3.

Litchfield plays Breck in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cologne. Breck, the sixth seed, beat top-seeded Rockford 11-6 in the losers’ bracket.

Holy Family Catholic will play the winner of the elimination bracket for the Section 5AA championship at 5 p.m. Thursday in Cologne. If the Fire lose, there’ll be a final game at 7 p.m.

Litchfield    002   200   0-4   8   0
HFC      100   032   x-6   8   0
Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-3 rbi-2 sf, Calvin Johnes 1-4, Caden Besemer 1-4 2b, Connor Taber 1-3 sb, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 r, Hunter Schultz 1-3 2b r, Ashton Sullivan 2-3 2b r rbi-2 … HFC: Nick Jorissen 2-4 hr r rbi-3, Cameron Dean 1-3 bb, Ryan Poppitz 1-2 2b rbi bb, Kael Foudray 0-2 r, Rhett Johnson 2-3 2b r rbi, Andrew Athmann 1-2, Paul Dorr 1-3 r rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Bradley Larson (L) 5.1-8-6-6-4-2, Schultz 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 … HFC: J Quinn (W) 7-8-4-4-1-5 

