Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day

Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7

Baseball roundup
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
June 01, 2023 at 11:11 PM

MORRIS — It took a while for the words to come to Ben Klaphake.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s first-year head baseball coach was in awe of the top-seeded Jaguars pulling off two straight walk-off wins in the Section 6A-South tournament Thursday at Chizek Field.

The first came against No. 4 Upsala/Swanville Area as Tate DeKok hit an infield single that brought home Ryan Jensen. Down 7-1, the Jaguars had completed an 8-7 comeback victory.

Then in Game 2 against No. 2 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, sophomore Luke Illies delivered a two-out single to the right-field gap that scored Braeden Michels for a 6-5 victory.

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Holy smokes,” Klaphake said. After mulling it over, he continued.

“Honestly, it was one of those moments where we saw our boys take a hold of the moment and grabbed it. We had so many guys step up today. It was all of them from our starters to our pitchers.”

With the two victories, the Jaguars (11-11) play in the section semifinals against New York Mills at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Illies went 2-for-4 at the plate and was also the winning pitcher after tossing a scoreless top of the seventh.

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Luke, gosh, he’s been awesome,” Klaphake said. “For a sophomore to step up in that situation with full confidence … you could see he grew up there. He was fully confident and he meant business.

“He’s had kind of a tough year at the plate and to see him bounce back, it was unbelievable.”

Ethan Mueller finished 2-for-3 for BBE, hitting for a double and two RBIs.

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“After Game 1, we were on an emotional high,” Klaphake said. “We talked between games to enjoy it for a minute and bring that energy into Game 2. From the get-go, the energy was there. They were battling with two strikes and doing the little things really well. They had confidence in each other and we preach trusting the guy behind you. That was a huge reason for our success today.”

KMS reached Game 2 after a 7-4 win over Border West.

The Fighting Saints got on the board first against BBE after Jaiden Henjum hit a solo home run in the top of the second. Jared Cortez was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of stolen bases. Travis Engelke drove in a pair of runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-3.

The Fighting Saints fall into the elimination bracket and play Parkers Prairie at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Glenwood.

Section 6A-South

BBE 6, KMS 5

KMS   010   310   0-5   5   1BBE     013   100   1-6   8   1Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 0-3 rbi bb, Jared Cortez 2-3 2b bb sb-2, Jaiden Henjum 1-4 hr r rbi, Travis Engelke 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Evan Zimmer 0-3 r bb, Tanner Wilts 1-3 2b, Jett Olson 0-0 r-2  … BBE: Brett DeRoo 1-4 r, Tate Dekok 1-4 r, Tanner Shelton 0-4 r hbp, Luke Dingmann 1-3 2b r rbi hbp, Ethan Mueller 2-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Hayden Sobiech 1-1 rbi bb-2, Luke Illies 2-4 rbi, Ryan Jensen 0-1 rbi bb sf, Braeden Michels 0-0 r-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Henjum 2.1-5-4-4-1-4, Engelke 3.2-2-2-2-3-2, Zimmer (L) 0.2-1-0-0-0-0 … BBE: Talen Kampsen 3.1-2-3-3-2-3, Sobiech 0.1-1-1-1-1-0, DeKok 1-1-1-0-2-0, Shelton 1.1-1-0-0-1-1, Illies (W) 1-0-0-0-1-1 

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BBE 8, USA 7

A day after playing with the state-bound BBE boys golf team, Tate DeKok kept the baseball team in the winner’s bracket with a walk-off win over Upsala/Swanville Area at Chizek Field in Morris.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh and runners on first and third, DeKok hit a grounder up the middle that brought home teammate Ryan Jensen.

DeKok finished 3-for-5 and was the winning pitcher after relieving starter Tanner Shelton for 3-2/3 innings.

“Tate’s been a rock all year for us,” said Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake. “Bouncing between baseball practice and golf meets and baseball games, he’s just been unbelievable. He’s vocal on the bench and in the field.

“To step up in that moment was massive. He also came in on the mound and shut the door.”

The Patriots went ahead 3-0 in the first inning following a three-run home run by Jack Primus. USA led by five before BBE finally put up a run in the bottom of the third after a solo home run by Jensen.

Held to just five hits through five innings, the Jaguars' bats came alive with a four-run bottom of the sixth that cut the deficit to 7-5. Jensen, who went 3-for-4, tied the game at 7-7 with a two-run double that scored Casey Lenarz and Luke Illies.

USA      311   200   0-7   14   3
BBE      001   004   3-8   13   1
Hitting - USA: Hunter Moore 1-4 r bb, Bryce Binek 3-5 r rbi 2b, Jack Primus 2-5 r-2 rbi-3 2b hr sb, R. Johannes 1-4 r rbi, Caden Beseman 2-3 r bb, Tyler Leners 1-4 rbi, Hunter Boeckermann 1-4, Max Lange 2-4 r rbi, Sammy Primus 1-2 bb … BBE: Hayden Sobiech 1-5 rbi, Tate DeKok 3-5 rbi, Tanner Shelton 0-3 bb, Luke Dingmann 1-4 rbi, Ethan Mueller 3-4 2b, Casey Lenarz 1-4 r-2, Brett DeRoo 0-3 r, Luke Illies 1-3 r rbi bb, Ryan Jensen 3-4 r-3 rbi-4 2b hr
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - USA: Moore 5-7-4-3-1-1, Binek 1.1-4-4-3-1-1, Tyler Czech 0.0-2-0-0-0-0 … BBE: Shelton 3.1-11-7-7-0-6, DeKok (W) 3.2-3-0-0-3-5

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KMS 7, Border West 4

Thanks to a six-run bottom of the second inning, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was able to prevail over No. 3 Border West at Rambow Field at Morris.

The Fighting Saints’ big inning started with an RBI double by Chase Magaard. Another run came on a Logan Rudningen groundout. Magaard stole home for a score, followed by an Isaac Rudningen double. Jaiden Henjum ended the scoring spree with a two-run single.

Henjum went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Isaac was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Magaard was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and got the win on the mound after striking out four over six innings. Jared Cortez got the save, striking out three in a scoreless seventh.

Border West   100   030   0-4   7   2
KMS                060   001   x-7   8   2
Hitting - Border West: B. Nachbor 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 hr sb, E. Larson 0-3 bb, T. Blume 1-2 bb, J. Volker 2-3, B. Andrews 0-3 r, B. Hofer 1-2 r bb 2b … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Luke Jeseritz 0-2 r, Jared Cortez 0-3 bb, Jaiden Henjum 2-4 rbi-3, Travis Engelke 1-3 r bb, Tanner Wilts 1-3 r sb, Chase Magaard 2-3 r rbi 2b sb, Logan Rudningen 0-2 r rbi bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Border West: Volker (L) 1.1-4-6-6-3-1, K. Casper 4.2-4-1-1-1-1 … KMS: Magaard (W) 6-6-4-3-2-4, Cortez (Sv) 1-1-0-0-1-3

Section 8AAA

Sauk Rapids 15, Willmar 2

Fifth-seeded Sauk Rapids eliminated sixth-seeded Willmar from the playoffs at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids.

Sauk Rapids scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to help end the game after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Jaxxon Sjoberg and Cullen Gregory each went 1-for-2 for the Cardinals, who finish the season 5-15.

Sauk Rapids (5-13) plays in another losers’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Willmar    020   000   000-2   2   3
Sauk Rapids      412   8x-15   12   1
Hitting - Willmar: Jaxxon Sjoberg 1-2, Cullen Gregory 1-2, Mason Thole 0-1 r bb, Jordan Ellingson 0-1 r hbp, Elliot Klein 0-1 hbp, Blake Reiman 0-1 bb … Sauk Rapids: Keegan Patterson 1-3 r rbi sf, Andrew Bemboom 2-4 r-2 rbi, Ben Rothstein 3-4 r-3 rbi, Shea Koster 0-1 r-2 rbi bb-2 hbp, Kade Gibbons 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Jeff Solorz 3-3 rbi-3 bb 2b-2, Logan Bauer 0-2 r bb-2, Luke Pakkala 0-2 r sac, Nolan Thell 0-0 bb, Ethan Mader 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Gregory (L) 2.2-7-7-5-4-5, Ellingson 1-5-8-4-2-0, Mattix Swanson 0.1-0-0-0-2-0 … Sauk Rapids: Ethan Swanson (W) 5-2-2-1-2-10

Section 3AA

Paynesville 7, NLS 0

Paynesville’s Grayson Fuchs threw a complete-game shutout to keep the Bulldogs’ season alive with a win over New London-Spicer in a Section 3AA elimination game at Montevideo.

Paynesville faces Windom at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshall.

Fuchs struck out 10, allowing just four hits and one walk. He also went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Max Athmann scored a pair of runs and drove in another, going 1-for-2.

Luke Knudsen, Chi Schneider, Carson McCain and Gavin Degner each had hits for the Wildcats (15-6).

NLS    000   000   0-0   4   1
Paynesville      140   011   x-7   8   0
Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3, Chi Schneider 1-3, Carson McCain 1-3, Gavin Degner 1-3 sb … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-4 2b r rbi, Max Athmann 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Isaac Lieser 2-4 2b rbi, Spencer Eisenbraun 0-3 rbi, Josiah Utsch 1-3 r, Bryce VanderBeek 1-2 r hbp, Esau Nelson 0-2 r bb, Brayden VanderBeek 2-2 2b r rbi-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (L) 1.1-3-5-5-2-0, Gabe Rohman 4.2-5-2-2-3-3 … Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 7-4-0-0-1-10

Windom 3, Montevideo 1

Drew Rothenberger and Quintin Tietz combined on a three-hitter to help Windom eliminate Montevideo at Legion Field in Marshall.

Montevideo is the No. 3 seed in 3AA-North. Windom is the fourth seed in 3AA-South.

Rothenberger struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits and one unearned run over 6-⅔ innings. Tietz walked a batter, then recorded the final out for the save.

Gannon Reidinger, Mason Jerve and Ethan Moravetz had hits for the Thunder Hawks (18-4).

Montevideo   000   010   0-1   3   0
Windom     100   200   x-3   7   3
Hitting - Montevideo: Griffin Epema 0-3 rbi sf, Gannon Reidinger 1-2 bb, Mason Jerve 1-2, Dan Gunlogson 0-2 r sac, Ethan Moravetz 1-2 bb … Windom: Drew Rothenberger 2-3 rbi-2, Quintin Tietz 1-3 r, Josh Garrison 2-3 sb, Brady Espenson 1-2 r rbi bb, Hayden Tietz 1-3 r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Brady Snell (L) 6-7-3-3-2-9 … Windom: Rothenberger (W) 6.2-3-1-0-3-5, Q. Tietz (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-1-0

Section 5AA

Litchfield 7, NYA 5

The eighth-seeded Litchfield Dragons scored four runs in the fifth inning to advance in the winners’ bracket by beating No. 5 Norwood Young America at Norwood.

Calvin Jones went 3-for-4 with two runs, Anthony Estrada homered and Connor Taber was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Dragons.

Hunter Schultz went the first six innings to get the pitching win and Caden Besemer escaped the seventh inning to earn the save. Besemer walked the bases loaded before getting out of the jam..

Litchfield plays third-seeded Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. Monday at Fritz Field in Cologne in the semifinals. Holy Family Catholic beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-1. GSL plays top-seeded Rockford in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday in Cologne. Rockford beat Dassel-Cokato 15-1.

Litchfield    102   040   0-7   9   3
NYA     210   011   0-5   12   3
Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 0-4 r, Calvin Jones 3-4 r-2, Caden Besemer 1-3 r rbi hbp, Connor Taber 2-4 r rbi-2, Anthony Estrada 1-3 hr r rbi-3, Hunter Schultz 1-3 2b, Ashton Sullivan 1-3 2b r … NYA: Hunter Neubarth 3-4 r, Jack Bursey 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Brayden Kohls 1-2 rbi bb sf, Bennet Molva 2-3 2b-2 rbi-2 bb, Austin Dent 1-3 bb, Quinn Eischens 2-3 2b-2 bb, Tanner Neubarth 1-3 hr r-2 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Schultz (W) 6-12-5-4-2-4, Besemer (Sv) 1-0-0-0-3-1 … NYA: Benjamin Schefers (L) 7-9-7-4-0-3

Section 3A

MCC 15, CMCS 3

The Murray County Central Rebels beat Central Minnesota Christian in a Section 3A elimination game at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

MCC takes on Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday back at Irish Yard in another elimination game. TMB advanced with a 7-4 win over Lakeview.

The No. 2 seed in the North sub-section, the Bluejays wrap up the season with a 9-8 record.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
