Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home

ELROSA — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa baseball team secured a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Kimball on Saturday.

In Game 1, BBE shut out the Cubs en route to a 6-0 win. Talen Kampsen threw a complete game for the Jaguars. He allowed five hits and four walks and struck out eight.

In Game 2, a four-run first inning got the Jaguars an early lead that they built on throughout the remainder of the contest to cement their win.

BBE recorded 11 hits in Game 2 and Luke Dingmann accounted for three of them. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles, two runs and a pair of stolen bases.

BBE plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Watkins.

Game 2: BBE 10, Kimball 6

BBE 422 101 0-10 11 3

Kimball 200 010 3-6 9 3

Hitting - BBE: Ethan Mueller 1-2 rbi bb-2, Braeden Michels 1-1 2b, Tanner Shelton 2-4 r-2 bb sb, Luke Dingmann 3-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Luke Illies 0-3 r bb sb-2, Casey Lenarz 1-4 rbi, Talen Kampsen 1-1 2b rbi, Tate Dekok 1-3 r bb, Ryan Jensen 1-4 r rbi sb-2, Ethan Spanier 0-0 r sb-2 … Kimball: C Faber 1-4 r-2, G Winter 3-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb, H Meyer 1-4 r rbi, B Brutger 1-3 2b r rbi, J Witte 1-3 rbi bb, K Lommel 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Hayden Sobiech (W) 6-5-3-1-2-7, Kaden DeRoo 1-4-3-2-0-1… Kimball: N Serbus (L) 4-7-9-4-5-2, B Henkemeyer 3-4-1-1-2-4

Game 1: BBE 6, Kimball 0

Kimball 000 000 0-0 5 5

BBE 100 122 x-6 7 1

Hitting - Kimball: J Witte 1-3, K Lommel 1-2 bb, A Schindler 2-3, B Knaus 1-2 bb … BBE: Brett DeRoo 0-3 r bb, Tanner Shelton 2-3 2b-2 r rbi, Luke Illies 1-3 2b r, Talen Kampsen 1-2 rbi bb, Tate Dekok 1-3 r, Ryan Jensen 2-3 hr r-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: C Faber (L) 6-7-6-3-2-5 … BBE: Kampsen (W) 7-5-0-0-4-8

SW Christian 3, Litchfield 0

Southwest Christian allowed three hits and shut out Litchfield at Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field in Cologne.

The Dragons’ three players that recorded a hit were Jack McCann, Caden Besemer and Jaxon Marquardt. Marquardt’s hit came as a double.

AJ Newell earned the win for the Stars. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters in six innings. Southwest Christian’s Zach Trettin closed out the game, where he struck out two batters in one inning.

Litchfield (4-7) hosts a doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield 000 000 0-0 3 2

SW Christian 002 010 x-3 10 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-2 hbp, Caden Besemer 1-3, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b … SW Christian: Eli Hoffman 2-4 2b, Seth Luther 1-3 2b r-2, Melvin Maldonado 1-2 bb, Max Wiegert 1-3 r rbi sb, AJ Newell 2-3 rbi-2, Ben Lindberg 1-3, Zach Trettin 1-2, Kenny Briggs 1-2 sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 6-10-3-2-1-6 … SW Christian: Newell (W) 6-3-0-0-1-4, Trettin 1-0-0-0-0-2