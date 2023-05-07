99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home

Baseball report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE with shutout win in Game 1, 6-0; pull off 10-6 victory in Game 2

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:34 PM

ELROSA — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa baseball team secured a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Kimball on Saturday.

In Game 1, BBE shut out the Cubs en route to a 6-0 win. Talen Kampsen threw a complete game for the Jaguars. He allowed five hits and four walks and struck out eight.

In Game 2, a four-run first inning got the Jaguars an early lead that they built on throughout the remainder of the contest to cement their win.

BBE recorded 11 hits in Game 2 and Luke Dingmann accounted for three of them. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles, two runs and a pair of stolen bases.

BBE plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Watkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 2: BBE 10, Kimball 6

BBE   422   101   0-10   11   3
Kimball     200   010   3-6   9   3
Hitting - BBE: Ethan Mueller 1-2 rbi bb-2, Braeden Michels 1-1 2b, Tanner Shelton 2-4 r-2 bb sb, Luke Dingmann 3-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Luke Illies 0-3 r bb sb-2, Casey Lenarz 1-4 rbi, Talen Kampsen 1-1 2b rbi, Tate Dekok 1-3 r bb, Ryan Jensen 1-4 r rbi sb-2, Ethan Spanier 0-0 r sb-2 … Kimball: C Faber 1-4 r-2, G Winter 3-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb, H Meyer 1-4 r rbi, B Brutger 1-3 2b r rbi, J Witte 1-3 rbi bb, K Lommel 2-4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Hayden Sobiech (W) 6-5-3-1-2-7, Kaden DeRoo 1-4-3-2-0-1… Kimball: N Serbus (L) 4-7-9-4-5-2, B Henkemeyer 3-4-1-1-2-4

Game 1: BBE 6, Kimball 0

Kimball   000   000   0-0   5   5
BBE     100   122   x-6   7   1
Hitting - Kimball: J Witte 1-3, K Lommel 1-2 bb, A Schindler 2-3, B Knaus 1-2 bb … BBE: Brett DeRoo 0-3 r bb, Tanner Shelton 2-3 2b-2 r rbi, Luke Illies 1-3 2b r, Talen Kampsen 1-2 rbi bb, Tate Dekok 1-3 r, Ryan Jensen 2-3 hr r-2 rbi sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kimball: C Faber (L) 6-7-6-3-2-5 … BBE: Kampsen (W) 7-5-0-0-4-8

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
Ridgewater wins 7-3 in Game 2 after a 5-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the best-of-3 series
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
Ridgewater finishes atop the division after sweeping MN State-Fergus Falls
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
Raiders put up 12 hits in 10-5 victory on Tuesday
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Things fall apart for the Willmar Cardinals
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar allows 8 runs in the 6th inning to eventually fall to Sartell, 13-3
May 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Isaac Lieser sports the "Dinger Dome" after hitting a solo home run against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball: The Dinger Dome delivers for Paynesville Bulldogs
A piece of leftover equipment rewards Paynesville's hitters, who have hit six home runs in first four games
May 02, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
Baseball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer has 10 hits, including a Christopher Schneider homer, to beat Chargers 13-3
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

SW Christian 3, Litchfield 0

Southwest Christian allowed three hits and shut out Litchfield at Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field in Cologne.

The Dragons’ three players that recorded a hit were Jack McCann, Caden Besemer and Jaxon Marquardt. Marquardt’s hit came as a double.

AJ Newell earned the win for the Stars. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters in six innings. Southwest Christian’s Zach Trettin closed out the game, where he struck out two batters in one inning.

Litchfield (4-7) hosts a doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield           000   000   0-0   3   2
SW Christian     002   010   x-3   10   0
Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-2 hbp, Caden Besemer 1-3, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b … SW Christian: Eli Hoffman 2-4 2b, Seth Luther 1-3 2b r-2, Melvin Maldonado 1-2 bb, Max Wiegert 1-3 r rbi sb, AJ Newell 2-3 rbi-2, Ben Lindberg 1-3, Zach Trettin 1-2, Kenny Briggs 1-2 sac
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 6-10-3-2-1-6 … SW Christian: Newell (W) 6-3-0-0-1-4, Trettin 1-0-0-0-0-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet
May 07, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors women's basketball 110822.001.jpg
College
College basketball: Long-time Ridgewater women's coach won't return
May 05, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott