Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers

Jaguars beat Holdingford 12-11 in a Central Minnesota Conference game

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:40 PM

HOLDINGFORD — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa baseball team won a wild one from the Holdingford Huskers on Wednesday.

BBE beat Holdingford 12-11 in Game 1 of a Central Minnesota Conference game. Holdingford salvaged a split of the doubleheader with an 11-5 win in Game 2.

The Jaguars led the whole way, taking a 9-3 lead into the sixth inning.

Holdingford scored twice in the sixth to tighten it up to 9-5. BBE then got three runs in the top of the seventh to make it 12-5.

But the Huskers weren’t done. They scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh before BBE’s Tayton DeKok got the final out for the save.

Luke Illies and Casey Lenarz led the Jaguars offensively. Illies went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and a triple. Lenarz was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs.

For Holdingford, Drew Lange went 4-for-4 with a triple, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs.

BBE is now 5-8 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 7-10 overall. Holdingford is 7-6 in conference play and 8-9 overall.

BBE is host to Upsala/Swanville Area at 5 p.m. Thursday at Elrosa in a non-conference game.

Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Sacred Heart Saints knock off Wabasso Jaxx, 10-4
Saints get a big game from lead-off hitter Trent Novotny in their Corn Belt League win over the Jaxx
May 24, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals make it 4 out of 5
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
061522.S.WCT.MACCRAY base Nate Hebrink.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
Nate Hebrink, who led the Wolverines to the state tournament in 2022, is coaching one of the coaches' association's four all-star teams in June
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy looks to make a throw to first base for an out during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines
Baseball report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. CMCS beats MACCRAY 13-0 in 5 innings of a Camden Conference game
May 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
Baseball report for Saturday, May 20, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints beat CMCS Bluejays 16-3 in 5 innings to earn championship
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
Baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer scores all its runs in 5th and 6th innings in 7-3 win over Morris
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. YME 041823.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.
May 18, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS v Litchfield baseball 001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield
After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win
May 17, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Game 2: Holdingford 11, BBE 5

Holdingford    42\00   000   5-11   16   1
BBE      230   000   0-5   11   1

Hitting - Holdingford: Drew Lange 3-5 r-2 rbi-3 2b 3b, Gavin Johnson 2-5 rbi, Luke Bieniek 2-4 r-2 rbi, Tanner Tomasek 2-4 r-2, Dierks Opatz 2-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Chase Lyon 1-3 rbi bb, CJ Clear 2-4 r rbi-3, Jaxson Bartkowicz 1-4 r rbi, Masyn Patrick 1-3 r  … BBE: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Holdingford: Lyon 4-10-5-5-2-1, David Heinen (W) 3-1-0-0-0-3 … BBE: n/a

Game 1: BBE 12, Holdingford 11

BBE                 210   240   3-12   10   1
Holdingford      100   022   6-11   14   4

Hitting - BBE: Hayden Sobiech 0-1 r bb, Jordan Herickhoff 0-1 bb-2, Brett DeRoo 1-4 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Tanner Shelton 1-4 r bb, Luke Dingmann 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Luke Illies 2-3 r-3 bb 3b, Casey Lenarz 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 sb, Ethan Mueller 1-3 rbi-2 hbp, Tayton DeKok 1-3 r rbi bb, Ryan Jensen 1-4 rbi, B. Braeden Michels 0-0 r-2 … Holdingford: Drew Lange 4-4 r-3 rbi-2 3b hbp sb, CJ Clear 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Luke Bieniek 1-4 rbi-2 bb 3b, Tanner Tomasek 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 hr sb, Dominick Hoika 1-1 2b, Gavin Johnson 2-2 r-2 2b hbp, Chase Lyon 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb 2b-2, Masyn Patrick 1-4 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Dingmann 1.1-3-1-1-0-2, Shelton (W) 5.1-11-10-9-3-5, DeKok (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-1-0 … Holdingford: Lange (L) 2-1-3-2-2-2, Connor Breth 3-6-5-4-2-1, Jaxson Bartkowicz 2-3-4-4-4-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
