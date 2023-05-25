Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers

HOLDINGFORD — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa baseball team won a wild one from the Holdingford Huskers on Wednesday.

BBE beat Holdingford 12-11 in Game 1 of a Central Minnesota Conference game. Holdingford salvaged a split of the doubleheader with an 11-5 win in Game 2.

The Jaguars led the whole way, taking a 9-3 lead into the sixth inning.

Holdingford scored twice in the sixth to tighten it up to 9-5. BBE then got three runs in the top of the seventh to make it 12-5.

But the Huskers weren’t done. They scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh before BBE’s Tayton DeKok got the final out for the save.

Luke Illies and Casey Lenarz led the Jaguars offensively. Illies went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and a triple. Lenarz was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs.

For Holdingford, Drew Lange went 4-for-4 with a triple, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs.

BBE is now 5-8 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 7-10 overall. Holdingford is 7-6 in conference play and 8-9 overall.

BBE is host to Upsala/Swanville Area at 5 p.m. Thursday at Elrosa in a non-conference game.

Game 2: Holdingford 11, BBE 5

Holdingford 42\00 000 5-11 16 1

BBE 230 000 0-5 11 1

Hitting - Holdingford: Drew Lange 3-5 r-2 rbi-3 2b 3b, Gavin Johnson 2-5 rbi, Luke Bieniek 2-4 r-2 rbi, Tanner Tomasek 2-4 r-2, Dierks Opatz 2-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Chase Lyon 1-3 rbi bb, CJ Clear 2-4 r rbi-3, Jaxson Bartkowicz 1-4 r rbi, Masyn Patrick 1-3 r … BBE: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Holdingford: Lyon 4-10-5-5-2-1, David Heinen (W) 3-1-0-0-0-3 … BBE: n/a

Game 1: BBE 12, Holdingford 11

BBE 210 240 3-12 10 1

Holdingford 100 022 6-11 14 4

Hitting - BBE: Hayden Sobiech 0-1 r bb, Jordan Herickhoff 0-1 bb-2, Brett DeRoo 1-4 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Tanner Shelton 1-4 r bb, Luke Dingmann 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Luke Illies 2-3 r-3 bb 3b, Casey Lenarz 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 sb, Ethan Mueller 1-3 rbi-2 hbp, Tayton DeKok 1-3 r rbi bb, Ryan Jensen 1-4 rbi, B. Braeden Michels 0-0 r-2 … Holdingford: Drew Lange 4-4 r-3 rbi-2 3b hbp sb, CJ Clear 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Luke Bieniek 1-4 rbi-2 bb 3b, Tanner Tomasek 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 hr sb, Dominick Hoika 1-1 2b, Gavin Johnson 2-2 r-2 2b hbp, Chase Lyon 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb 2b-2, Masyn Patrick 1-4 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Dingmann 1.1-3-1-1-0-2, Shelton (W) 5.1-11-10-9-3-5, DeKok (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-1-0 … Holdingford: Lange (L) 2-1-3-2-2-2, Connor Breth 3-6-5-4-2-1, Jaxson Bartkowicz 2-3-4-4-4-3

