Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines

Baseball report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. CMCS beats MACCRAY 13-0 in 5 innings of a Camden Conference game

Baseball roundup
CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy looks to make a throw to first base for an out during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:30 PM

RAYMOND — Even when one of its own was shaken up, the Central Minnesota Christian baseball team didn’t crumble.

With starting pitcher Josh Nelson throwing a complete-game shutout, the Bluejays locked up a 13-0 five-inning victory over Camden Conference foe MACCRAY Monday at Lilleberg Field.

Nelson held the Wolverines to three hits and five walks, striking out five.

MACCRAY sophomore Wyatt Swenson goes into his windup for a pitch during a Camden Conference game against CMCS on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Nelson’s day on the mound was more impressive since he worked with two catchers. CMCS’ starting catcher, Kadin Dehmlow, exited the game in the first inning with a facial injury after a collision during a pop fly in foul territory.

Later in the first, Nelson got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out MACCRAY’s Grayson Ahrenholz for the final out.

Dehmlow’s replacement, Carson Meyer, hit a two-run double in the top of the second inning. This was part of a four-run frame for the Bluejays.

CMCS senior Ben Ryks, 4, catches a pop fly for an out as teammate Josh Nelson looks on during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Isaiah Swart was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for CMCS. Ethan Bulthuis hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run as part of a six-run top of the fourth. Bulthuis finished 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Ethan Schommer had two of the Wolverines’ three hits, going 2-for-3. Angel Mendoza was 1-for-2 with a double in the bottom of the fourth. Wyatt Swenson was hit with the loss after striking out five over three innings of work.

CMCS (7-5) wraps up the regular season against Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg. MACCRAY (2-11) takes on Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at Lilleberg Field.

Both the Bluejays and Wolverines begin Section 3A-North play on Saturday. Seeds will be announced later this week.

MACCRAY sophomore Xavier Noble cuts off a throw in the outfield and tosses the ball to home plate during a Camden Conference game against CMCS on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Camden

CMCS 13, MACCRAY 0

CMCS   142   60-13   9   1
MACCRAY     000   00-0   3   2
Hitting - CMCS: Isaiah Swart 3-3 r-3 rbi-3 bb, Ethan Bulthuis 2-4 hr r-3 rbi-2 sb, Carson Meyer 1-3 2b rbi-2, Josh Nelson 1-2 2b r rbi bb hbp sb, Ben Ryks 0-2 r bb-2, Peyton Meyer 1-3 bb, Wesley Fussy 1-3 r-2 hbp, Drew Duininck 0-2 r rbi sf, Braelin Rime 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb … MACCRAY: Ethan Schommer 2-3, Angel Mendoza 1-2 2b sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - CMCS: Nelson (W) 5-3-0-0-5-5 … MACCRAY: Wyatt Swenson (L) 3-6-7-2-5-5, Keegan Rand 2-3-6-6-2-2

Minneota 2, D-B 0

Minneota’s Ryan Dalager struck out eight in a complete-game shutout over Dawson-Boyd at K.P. Kompelien Field in Minneota.

Nathan Hansen, Grayson Olson and Elijah Olson accounted for the Blackjacks’ three hits.

D-B (7-5) awaits the start of the Section 3A-North tournament on Saturday.

D-B                000   000   0-0   3   3
Minneota      000   101   x-2   6   1
Hitting - D-B: Blake Thompson 0-2 bb, Aiden Swenson 0-2 bb sb, Nathan Hansen 1-3, Grayson Olson 1-3, Tygan Long 0-2 bb sb, Elijah Olson 1-2 … Minneota: Peyton Gillund 1-3 rbi bb, Jackson Lacek 1-4, Isaac Pohlen 1-4, Eli Gruenes 1-2 bb, Joseph Voit 1-3, Ryan Meagher 1-2 rbi-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Hansen (L) 6-6-2-1-3-2 … Minneota: Ryan Dalager (W) 7-3-0-0-3-8

Lakeview 6, RCW 5

Down 5-0 to Renville County West through four innings, Lakeview scored six unanswered runs in a walk-off win at Cottonwood.

The Lakers opened the bottom of the seventh with two singles and a walk. Lakeview tied it after two runs scored on an outfield error. Jordan Fischer scored the game-winning run after reaching home on a passed ball.

Eddie Morales was RCW’s top hitter, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Griffin Howard and Austin Rice both had two hits in the loss.

RCW has two regular-season games remaining. The Jaguars take on Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Irish Yard in Milroy. Then on Thursday, RCW hosts Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 4:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart.

RCW            013   100   0-5   10   2
Lakeview     000   012   3-6   9   3
Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 2-3 r rbi bb sb-2, Isaac Haen 1-3 r bb sb, Carter Rice 1-4 2b rbi-2, Trevor Peterson 1-3 r-2 bb, Austin Rice 2-4, Eddie Morales 3-3 2b r rbi … Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 3-4 r sb, Hunter Magnuson 2-4 rbi, Jordan Fischer 0-2 r bb hbp, Caine Herigon 1-4, Taiven Isaackson 0-3 r, Justin Timm 1-3 2b r rbi, Ayden St. Pierre 1-2 2b r rbi sbp, Braylon Breyfogle 1-3, Dylan Caron 0-0 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (L) 6-9-6-0-1-5 … Lakeview: St. Pierre 3-5-4-1-1-4, Herigon 2-4-1-1-2-1, Isaackson 1-1-0-0-1-1, Fischer (W) 1-0-0-0-0-3 

YME 7, TMB 6

Yellow Medicine East improved to 12-2 following a win over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Yankee Field at Milroy.

Bryce Sneller went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to pace the Sting’s offense. Drew Almich and Andrew Flaten were both 2-for-4. Flaten scored twice and Almich had an RBI.

Almich also secured the win on the mound, striking out four over four innings.

YME wraps up the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Redwood Valley in Redwood Falls.

YME    310   102   0-7   11   0
TMB     212   001   0-6   7   2
Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 1-3 2b r-2 rbi bb, Braden Nelson 1-3 2b r rbi, Bryce Sneller 2-3 2b r rbi-2 sf, Nolan Hildahl 1-2 2b r bb hbp, Jake Odegard 1-4 rbi, Landon Anderson 1-3 rbi sac, Drew Almich 2-4 rbi sb, Andrew Flaten 2-4 r-2 sb … TMB: Jeret Ankrum 2-3 r hbp sb, Trevor Smith 1-3 r bb, Tanner Hauger 1-4 r, Noah Knakmuhs 2-3 r rbi-3 bb sb, David Schuh 0-3 r bb, Jacob Meyer 1-3 r rbi-2 hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Almich (W) 4-6-5-3-2-4, Dahlager 3-1-1-1-2-4 … TMB: Smith (LO) 5.2-11-7-6-2-5, Knakmuhs 1.1-0-0-0-1-2 

Central Lakes

Willmar 4, Fergus Falls 0

Willmar shut out Fergus Falls behind Tyler Madsen’s effort on the mound at Fergus Falls.

Madsen pitched 6-2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk, allowing four hits over that stretch.

Eight Cardinals recorded at least one hit. Jaxxon Sjoberg led with a pair of hits on three at-bats, adding an RBI and a stolen base.

Willmar’s four runs were scored by Cullen Gregory, Mason Thole, Mattix Swanson and Elliott Klein.

The Cardinals play at Big Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Willmar             021   010   000-4   9   5
Fergus Falls     000   000   000-0   4   3
Hitting - Willmar: Tyler Madsen 1-3 bb sb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 2-3 rbi sb, Cullen Gregory 1-4 r sb, Mason Thole 1-3 r rbi 3b, Mattix Swanson 1-3 r sb, Jordan Ellingson 1-3 r rbi sb, Elliott Klein 1-3 r rbi, Blake Reiman 1-3 … Fergus Falls: L Larson 1-4, K Stenstrom 1-3, E Gronwold 1-3 sb, L Buckmeier 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (W) 6.2-4-0-0-1-8, Ellingson 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Fergus Falls: Larson (L) 7-9-4-2-1-6

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Royalton 7, ACGC 2

Royalton collected a doubleheader sweep over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Nick Leibold struck out seven in a complete-game victory for the Royals in Game 1. In Game 2, Drew Sowada had two of Royalton’s nine hits, also tallying a run and an RBI.

ACGC’s lone run in the opener came when Isaiah Renne hit a two-out double that scored Jonas Morrison. Morrison scored two more times in the nightcap, going 1-for-3.

ACGC plays Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Atwater, followed by a game against Hancock at 6:30 p.m. back at Kingery Field.

ACGC            010   001   0-2   2   3
Royalton       012   022   x-7   9   3
Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-3 sb, Jonas Morrison 1-3 r-2, Isaiah Renne 0-1 bb … Royalton: Will Gorecki 0-1 bb sb-2, Brady Yourczek 1-3 r bb 2b sb, Drew Yourczek 1-3 r bb 2b, Ethan Albright 1-4 r-2 sb-2, Nick Leibold 1-3 r rbi bb, Jameson Klug 1-4 r rbi sb, Jonah Schneider 0-2 bb, Marcus Hayes 1-1 rbi sb, Drew Sowada 2-2 r rbi, Cal Ollman 1-2 rbi bb-2 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Keegan Kessler-Gross (L) 3.1-3-3-2-2-4, Renne 1.2-2-2-2-5-1, Morrison 1-4-2-2-0-0 … Royalton: Schneider (W) 5-2-1-1-1-5, Hayes 2-0-1-0-1-1 

Game 1: Royalton 2, ACGC 1

Royalton   010   001   0-2   3   0
ACGC        000   000   1-1   4   2
Hitting - Royalton: Brady Yourczek 1-3 2b bb, Ethan Albright 1-3 r hbp, Nick Leibold 1-2, Jonah Schneider 0-2 r bb, Cal Ollman 0-2 rbi … ACGC: Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-3, Jonas Morrison 1-3 2b r, Tucker Johnson 1-3, Isaiah Renne 1-3 2b rbi Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Royalton: Leibold (W) 7-4-1-1-1-7 … ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker (L) 6-3-2-1-6-3, Kessler-Gross 1-0-0-0-0-0 

EV-W 9, BBE 0

Eden Valley-Watkins posted nine runs on 10 hits to beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Elrosa.

Sam Nistler led the Eagles’ bats with three hits on four at-bats. He had three doubles and three RBIs.

Tate DeKok went 2-for-4 and Luke Illies batted 1-for-2 with a double and a walk for the Jaguars.

BBE plays Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Long Prairie.

EV-W   230   130   0-9   10   2
BBE     000   000   0-0     6   5
Hitting - EV-W: Landon Neiman 1-4 r-3 rbi sb-2, Nolan Geislinger 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Sam Nistler 3-4 rbi-3 2b-3, Xander Willner 0-3 bb, Myles Dziengel 1-3 rbi, Ty Stanwick 1-4 r 2b, Devin Dockendorf 0-1 r bb, Coltant Harff 2-3 r-2 rbi 2b, Caden Neiman 0-1 bb-2, Nolan Haag 1-1 … BBE: Brett DeRoo 1-4, Tate DeKok 2-4, Luke Dingmann 1-4, Tanner Shelton 0-2 bb-2, Luke Illies 1-2 bb 2b, Casey Lenarz 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - EV-W: Neiman (W) 5-3-0-0-3-6, Willner 2-2-0-0-0-2 … BBE: Dingmann (L) 2-4-5-5-2-2, Kaden DeRoo 2.1-5-4-3-3-0, Ryan Jensen 2.2-1-0-0-0-2

Wright County

Annandale 13, NLS 4

New London-Spicer racked up seven errors in its loss despite out-hitting the Cardinals at Annandale.

Annandale’s seven hits came from seven batters. NLS’ Chi Schneider and Riley Lessman led all hitters with a pair of hits.

Schneider was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base. Lessman hit 2-for-3 with one run.

NLS plays Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Optimist Park.

NLS                100   030   0-4     9   7
Annandale     300   640   x-13   7   1
Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 bb, Bennett Schultz 1-3 r-2 bb, Chi Schneider 2-4 rbi-3 2b sb, Carson McCain 1-3 rbi bb 2b sb, Garret White 1-1, Riley Lessman 2-3 r, Brayden Skindelien 1-1 bb sb … Annandale: Nathan Green 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2, Jake Bergstrom 1-1 r-2 bb sb, Carson Cooper 1-4 r rbi, Ben Trutwin 1-3 rbi-2 2b, Brandon Cooper 1-4 r, Connor Lampi 1-3 r-2 2b, Nick Walter 0-2 r-2, Carson Wiles 1-3 r-2 rbi-3 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Grant Paffrath (L) 3-5-7-4-2-3, Skindelien 1-2-6-1-1-0, Schneider 2-0-0-0-0-1 … Annandale: Trutwin (W) 5-7-4-4-3-5, Bergstrom 2-2-0-0-1-2

Non-conference

Paynesville 10, Border West 0

Grayson Fuchs and Isaac Lieser helped Paynesville defeat Border West at Paynesville.

Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI. Lieser was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Bryce VanderBeek and Esau Nelson combined to limit Border West batters to one hit. VanderBeek earned the win after a four-inning start, where he struck out five batters and walked one.

Paynesville hosts a doubleheader against Holdingford at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Border West   000   00-0       1   6
Paynesville     320   32-10   10   0
Hitting - Border West: Eli Larson 1-2 sb … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 3-4 r-3 rbi 2b hr, Max Athmann 1-2 r-3, Isaac Lieser 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Austin Pauls 1-3 r rbi-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-2 rbi-3, Bryce VanderBeek 1-3, Brayden VanderBeek 0-2 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Border West: Caden Splide (L) 4.2-10-10-6-0-3, Kevin Casper 0-0-0-0-2-0 … Paynesville: Bryce VanderBeek (W) 4-1-0-0-1-5, Esau Nelson 1-0-0-0-0-0

BOLD 16, GFW 0

BOLD allowed zero runs and zero hits en route to a five-inning victory over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Bird Island.

Warriors’ Tate Sheehan earned the win. He pitched three innings in relief of Daylen Weber, where he struck out six batters and walked two.

Max Benson and Jonah Walton each had three hits for the Warriors. Benson was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, a pair of stolen bases, one stolen base and a walk. Walton went 3-for-4 with one run, an RBI and a stolen base.

BOLD begins Section 2A tournament play Thursday. The bracket is yet to be released.

GFW       000   00-0   0   4
BOLD     352   6x-16   15   0
Hitting - GFW: No hits … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Owen Flann 2-3 3b r-3 rbi bb, Jack Kaiser 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 bb sb-2, Emmitt Flann 0-1 rbi-2 bb sb sf-2 sac-2, Max Benson 3-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Sam Sigurdson 1-3 rbi, Jonah Walton 3-4 r rbi sb, Hunter Malvin 0-3 r-2 bb sb, Daylen Weber 2-3 r-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - GFW: Owen Swenson (L) 1.2-8-8-8-2-0, Dominic Rose 1.2-3-4-2-3-3, Dylan Bernstein 0-1-1-1-1-0, Lincoln Werner 0.2-4-3-1-0-2 … BOLD: Weber 2-0-0-0-1-1, Tate Sheehan (W) 3-0-0-0-2-6 

USA 13, Benson 3

Hunter Moore and Max Lange helped Upsala/Swanville Area to a victory at Benson.

Moore batted 3-for-6 with a double and four RBIs. Lange went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, a pair of RBIs and a walk.

Moore also got the win for Upsala/Swanville. He pitched six innings with five strikeouts and one walk, allowing nine hits and two earned runs.

Benson hosts a doubleheader against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

USA            222   023  2-13   10   0
Benson      002   000   1-3    10   1Hitting - USA: Hunter Moore 3-6 rbi-4 2b, Tyler Czech 0-0 rbi bb Bryce Binek 1-2 r, Jack Primus 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, Caden Beseman 1-4 rbi bb, Tyson Leners 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb-3 2b sb-2, H Boeckermann 0-4 r, Max Lange 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b, Sammy Primus 1-3 r bb sb-2, Reese Johannes 0-0 r-3 bb-3, Kaleb Kurtz 0-0 bb … Benson: Max Nygaard 3-4 r-2 2b hr sb, Grant Gunlogson 1-4 r rbi 2b, Alex Claussen 2-4, AJ Klassen 1-3 rbi, Jack Storlien 1-2, Mason Moe 2-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - USA: Moore (W) 6-9-2-2-1-5, Daniel Kokett 1-0-0-0-1-2 … Benson: Klassen (L) 4.2-8-8-7-7-2, Zach Wrobleski 1.1-2-3-3-3-2, Gunlogson 0.2-0-2-2-3-0, Noah Goossen 0.1-0-0-0-0-1

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
