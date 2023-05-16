Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview

PRINSBURG — After 14 combined runs over the first three innings, things finally settled down between the Central Minnesota Christian and Lakeview baseball teams.

Finally able to calm the Lakers’ offense down, the Bluejays were able to climb back.

Down 8-6, CMCS scored two runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to claim a 10-8 Camden Conference victory at home Monday.

CMCS senior Peyton Meyer connects with a swing of the bat during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Helping the Bluejays’ efforts on both offense and defense was Bluejays senior Ethan Bulthuis.

The No. 2 hitter in CMCS’ lineup, Bulthuis went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. In the bottom of the second, Bulthuis drove the ball to left field for a two-run home run.

Bulthuis took the mound in the third inning to spell starter Kadin Dehmlow. Over the next 4-2/3 innings, Bulthuis struck out nine,holding Lakeview to zero runs on one hit and two walks to get the win.

With Bulthuis dealing on the mound, CMCS tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Wesley Fussy scored on a passed ball and Isaiah Swart reached home on a wild pitch. They went up for good in the fifth when Braelin Rime drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Drew Duininck. They tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Dehmlow scored on a wild pitch.

CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy catches a throw from home as Lakeview's Tucker Fiene slides into third base after a wild pitch during a Camden Conference game on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Swart, the Bluejays’ No. 9 hitter, went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored. Fussy also added a hit, going 1-for-1.

The Lakers’ Taiven Isaackson hit a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the first. He finished 1-for-4. Caine Herigon finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Ayden St. Pierre was pegged with the loss after throwing 4-1/3 innings.

CMCS heads to Granite Falls Thursday for a Camden showdown with Yellow Medicine East. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

CMCS junior Kadin Dehmlow tosses a pitch during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Camden

CMCS 10, Lakeview 8

Lakeview 323 000 0-8 5 0

CMCS 420 211 x-10 5 0

Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 0-3 r bb, Hunter Magnuson 1-4 rbi-2, Caine Herigon 2-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Taiven Isaackson 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Justin Timm 1-3 r bb sb, Ayden St. Pierre 0-3 r bb, Lincoln Vogel 0-2 r bb, Dylan Caron 0-1 r rbi bb-2 … CMCS: Braelin Rime 0-2 r rbi bb-2 sb, Ethan Bulthuis 2-3 2b hr r-2 rbi-2 hbp sb, Kaiden Dehmlow 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Josh Nelson 0-3 r rbi bb, Peyton Meyer 0-4 rbi, Drew Duininck 0-3 r bb, Wesley Fussy 1-2 r bb, Isaiah Swart 2-3 2b r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: St. Pierre (L) 4.1-4-9-8-5-5, Magnuson 1.2-1-1-1-3-2 … CMCS: Dehmlow 2.1-4-8-5-5-1, Bulthuis (W) 4.2-1-0-0-2-9

DB 3, MACCRAY 2

Kameron Sather tossed a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, to lead Dawson-Boyd past MACCRAY at Dawson.

Blake Thompson, Aiden Swenson, Grayson Olson and Beau Johnson all had hits for the Blackjacks. Olson drove in two runs with a double.

Ethan Strommer, Wyatt Swenson, Joe Heidecker, Emery Aker and Angel Mendoza had hits for the Wolverines.

Dawson-Boyd plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ortonville. MACCRAY is host to Adrian/Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Raymond.

MACCRAY 100 100 0-2 5 3

DB 300 000 x-3 4 0

Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-3, Wyatt Swenson 1-3 r sb, Xavier Noble 0-2 r bb sb, Joe Heidecker 1-3 2b rbi, Emery Aker 1-3 2b rbi, Angel Mendoza 1-3 … DB: Blake Thompson 1-3 r bb sb, Kameron Sather 0-2 r bb, Aiden Swenson 1-3 r rbi, Grayson Olson 1-3 2b rbi-2, Beau Johnson 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Swenson (L) 5.2-4-3-2-3-5, Jase Dirksen 0.1-0-0-0-1-0 … DB: Sather (W) 7-5-2-2-1-7

KMS 4, LQPV 1

Jared Cortez struck out 12, walked five and allowed hits and one earned run in six innings in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Sunburg.

Dylan Keimig was 2-for-4 for LQPV. Brock Bjornjeld went the distance in the loss, striking out three and walking one. He allowed six hits and two earned runs.

KMS is host to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sunburg. The Eagles play host to Minneota at 5 p.m. Thursday at Madison.

LQPV 010 000 0-1 5 4

KMS 120 001 x-4 6 0

Hitting - LQPV: Dylan Keimig 2-4, Kaden Mortenson 1-3 2b r bb, TJ Mitchell 1-2 rbi bb, Bradyn Danzeisen 1-3 … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-3 rbi sac, Chase Magaard 1-3 hbp sb, Jared Cortez 1-3 r bb sb, Travis Engelke 1-2 hbp sb, Tanner Wilts 0-2 r, Luke Jeseritz 1-3 r, Logan Rudningen 1-2 sac sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Brock Bjornjeld (L) 6-6-4-2-1-3 … KMS: Cortez (W) 6-3-1-1-5-12, Evan Zimmer 1-2-0-0-1-0

RTR 7, RCW 3

Cody Wichmann went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Blake Christianson slugged a two-run homer in the first inning to lead Russell-Tyler-Ruthton past Renville County West at Ruthton.

Austin Rice went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Cason Allex was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk for RCW (1-9).

The Jaguars play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wabasso.

RCW 001 011 0-3 2 3

RTR 211 210 x-7 7 0

Hitting - RCW: Austin Rice 1-3 2b rbi, Carson Allex 1-2 2b bb … RTR: Cody Wichmann 3-4 2b-2, Blake Christianson 1-3 hr rbi-2, Tyler Wichmann 2-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Griff Howard (L) 4.2-7-7-4-2-2, Brenden Peterson 1.1-0-0-0-0-1 … RTR: Aiden Wichmann (W) 5.2-2-3-3-5-9, Ely Determan 1.1-0-0-0-0-3

YME 4, Ortonville 1

A two-run home run by Bryce Sneller in the bottom of the first inning helped Yellow Medicine East come away with a victory over Ortonville at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Cody Dahlager, Braden Nelson, Landon Anderson, Drew Almich and Andrew Flaten also had hits for the Sting. Nelson hit an RBI double in the sixth, then scored two batters later on a pop fly by Nolan Hildahl.

Almich got the complete-game win for YME. He struck out nine while allowing one run on three hits and no walks.

YME next plays Central Minnesota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

Ortonville 000 100 0-1 3 0

YME 200 020 x-4 6 1

Hitting - Ortonville: Dru Boots 3-3 r … YME: Cody Dahlager 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Braden Nelson 1-2 2b r rbi bb sb, Bryce Sneller 1-3 hr r rbi-2, Nolan Hildahl 0-3 rbi sf, Landon Anderson 1-3, Drew Almich 1-3 sb, Andrew Flaten 1-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Hunter Merritt (L) 2-4-2-2-0-0, Carter Brown 4-2-2-2-2-4 … YME: Almich (W) 7-3-1-1-0-9

YME 18, Canby 0

A 12-run second inning proved to be the difference for Yellow Medicine East in its five-inning-win over Canby at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Cody Dahlager went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Drew Almich was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for the Sing.

Colton Ruether and Otto Sik had hits for the Lancers.

Canby 000 00-0 2 4

YME 3(12)0 3x-18 11 0

Hitting - Canby: Colton Ruether 1-2, Otto Sik 1-2 … YME: Cody Dahlager 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Braden Nelson 1-2 r-3 hbp-2, Bryce Sneller 1-1 r-3 rbi-2 bb-2, Nolan Hildahl 0-1 r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2, Owen Cherveny 0-0 r, Jake Odegard 1-1 r rbi-3 bb-2, Nahum Tarin 0-1 r, Landon Anderson 1-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp, Drew Almich 2-3 r rbi-2, Adam Stengel 1-1 rbi-2, Connor Fagen 1-4 rbi, Andrew Flaten 1-4 r-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Canby: Sawyer Drietz (L) 1.1-8-13-7-3-1, Eli Greenman 2.2-3-5-4-3-1 … YME: Dahlager (W) 4-1-0-0-0-7, Fagen 1-1-0-0-0-0

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 20, BBE 0

Paynesville pounded out 22 hits in the victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Elrosa.

Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a home run, five runs, a walk and two RBIs. Max Athmann was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs, a walk and two RBIs. Isaac Lieser was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Spence Eisenbraun went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Bryce VanderBeek went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Mueller was 1-for-2 and Casey Lenarz was 1-for-2 with a double for BBE.

Paynesville has a doubleheader scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Royalton. BBE plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sunburg.

Paynesville 445 25-20 22 1

BBE 000 00-0 2 4

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 3-4 hr r-5 rbi-2 bb, Max Athmann 3-4 2b-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb, Isaac Lieser 3-3 2b-2 r-3 rbi-3, Austin Pauls 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-3, Spencer Eisenbraun 3-3 2b r-2 rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 0-4 rbi hbp, Bryce VanderBeek 3-4 2b rbi-2, Brayden VanderBeek 2-3 r rbi, Brayden Pung 2-4 2b r-2, Abe Brunner 1-2 rbi-2, Owen Brick 0-1 r bb … BBE: Ethan Mueller 1-2, Casey Lenarz 1-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Lieser 2-1-0-0-0-4, Utsch (W) 1-0-0-0-0-3, Esau Nelson 1-0-0-0-0-0, Bry. VanderBeek 1-1-0-0-0-2 … BBE: Luke Dingmann (L) 0.1-4-4-2-0-0, Lenarz 4.1-18-16-16-3-2, Gavin Kampsen 0.1-0-0-0-1-0

Wright County

Litchfield 6, Watertown-Mayer 5

With the game-tying run at third base, Litchfield’s Owen Carlson struck out Watertown-Mayer’s Noah Leuthner for the final out, clinching the Dragons’ Wright County Conference win at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Carlson came into the game in the seventh inning and struck out two to get the save. Bradley Larson picked up the win after tossing the first five innings.

On offense, Litchfield’s Caden Besemer was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Anthony Estrada added two runs, two RBIs and a run scored in the victory.

The Dragons go to Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer at 4 p.m. Wednesday to face New London-Spicer.

Watertown-Mayer 100 001 3-5 12 1

Litchfield 022 020 x-6 9 1

Hitting - Watertown-Mayer: Tyler Thurston 2-4 r, Ben Trucke 2-4 2b r-2, Albert Rundell 3-3 r bb, Michael Foley 3-4 rbi-2 sb, Jaren Vogt 0-3 rbi bb, Landon Meyer 0-3 r hbp, Noah Leuthner 1-4, Xavier Skilling 1-3 rbi … Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-3 2b r bb, Caden Besemer 2-3 2b r-2 rbi, Connor Taber 1-3 2b r rbi, Anthony Estrada 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, Bradley Larson 1-3 r rbi, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 rbi, Ashton Sullivan 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Watertown-Mayer: Rundell (L) 6-9-6-5-1-4 … Litchfield: Larson (W) 6-12-5-5-2-5, Owen Carlson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2

Non-conference

NLS 21, ACGC 5

New London-Spicer put up 16 hits in a win over Section 3AA-North foe Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds at Spicer.

Thirteen Wildcats finished with hits in the victory. Aedan Andresen was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases. Bennett Schultz was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Cole Dolezal finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker, Keegan Kessler-Gross and Terrell Renne each had two hits for the Falcons. Drange-Leyendecker scored a pair of runs, and Kessler-Gross had a run and an RBI.

NLS hosts Litchfield at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Spicer. ACGC plays host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingery Field in Atwater.

ACGC 002 03-5 8 4

NLS 399 0x-21 16 1

Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 2-2 r-2 bb, Keegan Kessler-Gross 2-3 r rbi, Terrell Renne 2-2 hbp sb, Jonas Morrison 0-3 r rbi-2, Tucker Johnson 1-3 2b rbi-2, Regan Elton 1-2 r … NLS: Aedan Andresen 2-3 2b r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-4, Luke Knudsen 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Bennett Schultz 2-2 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Gabe Rohman 1-1 r-3 rbi bb sb, Chi Schneider 1-1 r bb sb, Grant Paffrath 1-1 2b r rbi hbp, Carson McCain 1-1 r rbi-2 sf, Riley Lessman 1-2 r rbi, Gavin Degner 0-1 r rbi sf, Paul Meier 1-2 r rbi, Nolan Johnson 1-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Cole Dolezal 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Brayden Skindelien 1-1 r rbi-3 hbp sf, Adam Sandau 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Marcus Forsythe (L) 1.1-4-5-5-2-0, Renne 0-3-7-6-2-0, Drange-Leyendecker 0.2-4-7-7-2-1, Kessler-Gross 2-5-2-2-0-1 … NLS: Reid Holmquist (W) 5-8-5-4-2-2