Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints cruise to win over Canby

CANBY — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team cruised to a 20-6 victory in five innings over Canby Saturday at Canby.

The Fighting Saints scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to help cement their victory.

Jaiden Henjum and Travis Engelke led KMS’ offense.

Henjum went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs with a pair of doubles and a walk. Engelke hit 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBIs with a double, a stolen base, a walk and reaching base on a hit-by-pitch.

Jared Cortez earned the win for the Fighting Saints. He went 3-2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk, allowing four hits and three runs, zero earned.

KMS plays Brandon-Evansville at 5 p.m. Monday at Evansville.

KMS 20, Canby 6

KMS 242 (12)0-20 8 0

Canby 000 33-6 6 8

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 0-0 r-2 rbi bb-2 hbp sb-3 sf, Luke Jeseritz 0-1 r-3 rbi bb-2 hbp sb-2, Jared Cortez 0-4 r rbi-2 sf, Jaiden Henjum 3-3 r-2 rbi-5 bb 2b-2, Evan Zimmer 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Tanner Wilts 1-3 r-2, Jett Olson 0-1 r rbi, Travis Engelke 2-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb 2b hbp sb, Logan Duke 0-1 r, Chase Magaard 1-4 r-2 rbi sb … Canby: Eli Greenman 1-3 bb, Liam MacArthur 0-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Jace Sigler 1-4 sb, Sawyer Drietz 0-2 r bb, Bryant Hansen 1-3 r, Evan Engesmoe 0-2 r bb, Colton Ruether 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Nathan Cole 1-2 r bb sb, Cash Antony 1-2 rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (W) 3.2-4-3-0-1-9, Rudningen 1-2-3-3-6-2, Engelke 0.1-0-0-0-0-1 … Canby: Ruether (L) 3-4-9-7-4-2, MacArthur 0.2-4-12-2-4-0, Greenman 1.1-0-0-0-0-2

RTR 18, Dawson-Boyd 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton earned a five-inning win against Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Hayden Gravely earned the victory for the Knights. He allowed three hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Kameron Sather went 2-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base for the Blackjacks. Blake Thompson added a double, going 1-for-2 at the plate and scoring Dawson-Boyd’s sole run.

Dawson-Boyd plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.

RTR 203 67-18 16 2

DB 001 00-1 3 3

Hitting - RTR: Hayden Gravley 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Isaac Dagel 3-4 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b-2, Cody Wichmann 2-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2 2b sb-3, Blake Christianson 2-3 r rbi-3, Drew Chandler 3-4 r rbi-3 2b-3, Gabriel Elton 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b sb, Brayden Appel 0-2 r bb hbp, Chase Christianson 1-4 r, Sean Griesse 2-4 r … DB: Blake Thompson 1-2 r 2b, Kameron Sather 2-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: Gravely (W) 5-3-1-0-0-7 … DB: Tygan Long (L) 3.1-8-5-5-2-6, Beau Johnson 0.2-4-6-2-1-0, Thompson 1-4-7-4-2-2