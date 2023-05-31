99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville

Second-seeded KMS beats No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in the Section 6A-South playoffs in Sunburg

Baseball roundup
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg right fielder Jacob Walsh smiles while approaching the Fighting Saints' dugout against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 11:16 PM

SUNBURG — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team made quick work of Ortonville to continue its postseason run Tuesday at Willie Reigstad Field.

The Fighting Saints, the No. 2 seed in Section 6A-South, defeated the No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in five innings, which included an eight-run fourth inning.

KMS (19-2) advances to play Border West, the south’s No. 3 seed, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris. The winner advances to the Section 3A-South semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Morris.

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg third baseman Travis Engelke slides toward home plate against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Fighting Saints’ 19 runs came on 11 hits, eight walks, three hit-by-pitches and three Ortonville errors.

Jared Cortez led KMS’ bats, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four runs and four RBIs. His home run was a two-run shot over the left-field fence that came in the second inning to give the Fighting Saints a 7-0 lead.

Isaac Rudningen, Travis Engelke and Evan Zimmer all recorded a pair of hits in KMS’ win. Engelke had two doubles and Rudningen had one triple and a double.

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.003.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg starting pitcher Jared Cortez fires a pitch toward home plate against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Fighting Saints utilized five pitchers who each pitched for one inning. Chase Magaard earned the win for KMS.

“We want to have all our pitchers ready,” KMS head coach Wade Adamson said.

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.004.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg center fielder Isaac Rudningen sprints toward first base against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Section 6A-South

KMS 19, Ortonville 2

Ortonville    002   00-2       4   3
KMS             434   8x-19   11   0

Hitting - Ortonville: Carter Brown 1-3, Carter Lee 2-3 r, DRU Boots 1-3, Hunter Merritt 0-2 rbi bb, Connor Danielson 0-1 rbi bb, Kirby Olson 0-0 r bb … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-3 r-4 rbi-3 bb 2b 3b, Luke Jeseritz 1-4 r rbi-2, Jared Cortez 3-3 r-4 rbi-4 2b hr, Jaiden Henjum 0-3 r bb sb, Travis Engelke 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb 2b-2, Chase Magaard 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Evan Zimmer 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Tanner Wilts 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, Logan Rudningen 0-3 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Merritt (L) 1-6-7-6-2-0, Brown 2-4-6-4-2-0, Boots 0.2-0-4-4-2-0, Danielson 0.1-1-2-1-2-1 … KMS: Cortez 1-1-0-0-0-1, Henjum 1-0-0-0-1-1, Magaard (W) 1-0-0-0-1-1, Engelke 1-0-0-0-0-1, Zimmer 1-1-0-0-0-1

KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.005.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg second baseman Luke Jeseritz takes a lead at first base against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BBE 11, St. John’s Prep 0

An eight-run second inning helped top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat St. John’s Prep in five innings at Elrosa.

The Johnnies are the No. 8 seed.

BBE plays Upsala/Swanville Area in a winners’ bracket game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris. The BBE/USA winner plays again at 5 p.m. with the loser moving into the losers’ bracket.

The Jaguars used three pitchers in the win and were led offensively by Tate DeKok and Luke Dingmann. DeKok was 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Dingmann was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.

St. John’s Prep    000   00-0    1   3
BBE                      380   0x-11   9   0

Hitting - St. John’s Prep: H. Swansdren 1-2 … BBE: Hayden Sobiech 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Tate DeKok 2-3 r-2 rbi sb, Tanner Shelton 1-3 r rbi, Luke Dingmann 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Ethan Mueller 0-3 rbi, Casey Lenarz 0-3 r, Brett DeRoo 1-1 r rbi bb, Jack Lundberg 1-1 2b, Luke Illies 1-2 r rbi-3 2b, Ryan Jensen 1-2 r rbi sb, Braeden Michels 0-1 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. John’s Prep: Eli Perry (L) 1.1-7-11-6-2-0, S. Delene 2.2-2-0-0-1-1 … BBE: Dingmann (W) 2-0-0-0-3-3, Jensen 2-1-0-0-0-1, DeKok 1-0-0-0-0-1

USA 3, Benson 0

Jack Primus and Bryce Binek combined on a no-hitter as No. 4 Upsala/Swanville Area knocked off No. 5 Benson at Upsala.

Primus went the first four innings, striking out seven and walking two. Binek went the final three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Alex Claussen took the loss for Benson, going all six innings. He struck out five, didn’t walk a batter, and allowed 10 hits and one earned run.

Benson    000   000   0-0     0   2
USA          010   002   x-3   10   0

Hitting - Benson: Garrett Lenz 0-2 bb, Jack Storlien 0-1 bb, Zach Wrobleski 0-1 bb … USA: Bryce Binek 1-3, Jack Primus 2-3 sb, Riley Johannes 1-3 r, Caden Beseman 1-3 r 2b, Hunter Boeckermann 3-3 r rbi 2b, Max Lange 1-3 rbi, Sammy Primus 1-3 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Alex Claussen (L) 6-10-3-1-0-5 … USA: J. Primus (W) 4-0-0-0-2-7, Binek 3-0-0-0-1-4

Section 8AAA

Rocori 12, Willmar 2

Top-seed Rocori broke a 2-2 tie with No. 6 Willmar late to continue on in the winners’ bracket at Cold Spring.

The Cardinals had two hits, one from Dylan Staska and the other by Jordan Ellingson.

Willmar plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sauk Rapids against the fifth-seeded Storm in an elimination game at Bob Cross Park. Alexandria beat Sauk Rapids 11-0.

With the win, Rocori faces the fourth-seeded Detroit Lakes Lakers, who fell to No. 3 Little Falls 6-4, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Cold Spring.

Willmar    020   00-2     2   6
Rocori      020   64-12   5   4

Hitting - Willmar: Tyler Madsen 0-2 bb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 0-2 bb, Dylan Staska 1-2 r sb, Mason Thole 0-0 r bb sb, Jordan Ellingson 1-2 sb, Elliott Klein 0-2 rbi, Mattix Swanson 0-1 bb … Rocori: Jack Spanier 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Jack Boos 0-2 r rbi-2 bb, Beck Loesch 1-2 r rbi-3 bb 2b, B Loesch 0-2 r rbi bb-2, John Kinzer 1-3 r rbi bb, Hunter Fuchs 0-1 r bb-2, Brady Weber 2-3 r-3 sb, Thad Lieser 0-2 r bb, Kaden Rausch 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (L) 3.2-3-8-4-8-0, Staska 0.2-1-4-1-2-0, Chase Birchard 0.1-1-0-0-0-0 … Rocori: Fuchs 5-2-2-1-4-6

Section 5AA

Litchfield 10, Rockford 1

Eighth-seeded Litchfield upset No. 1 Rockford en route to a dominating victory at Rockford.

The Dragons continue play in the winners’ bracket and face No. 5 Norwood Young America at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Norwood Young America. NYA beat No. 13 Dassel-Cokato 9-4 on Tuesday.

In other 5AA games, No. 3 Holy Family Catholic beat No. 6 Breck 2-0 and No. 7 Glencoe-Silver Lake defeated No. 2 Southwest Christian 7-1. Holy Family Catholic and Glencoe-Silver Lake play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park in Victoria.

In the losers’ bracket, Rockford faces Dassel-cokato at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Rockford. Breck plays Southwest Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fritz Field in Cologne.

Section 3AA

Luverne 2, Paynesville 1

Luverne edged Paynesville in the winners’ bracket at Legion Field in Marshall. Luverne is the second second in 3AA-South. Paynesville is the top seed in 3AA-North.

Paynesville plays in an elimination game against the New London-Spicer at 5 p.m. Thursday at Marshall.

Luverne plays Fairmont at noon Saturday at Marshall in the winners’ bracket.

Fairmont 4, Montevideo 2

Fairmont, the top seed in 3AA-South, beat Montevideo in the winners’ bracket at Legion Field in Marshall.

Montevideo is the third seed in 3AA-North.

Montevideo plays Windom, the fourth seed in 3AA-South, in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall. Windom beat St. James, the third seed in 3AA-South, 13-9 on Tuesday.

NLS 2, Morris/CA 1

Grant Paffrath tossed a four-hitter and Bennett Schultz had a strong offensive game to help New London-Spicer remain alive in the playoffs with the win at Montevideo.

Paffrath struck out four, walked one and allowed four hits and one earned run. Schultz went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three stolen bases for the Wildcats, who are the second seed in 3AA-North. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, the fifth seed in 3AA-North, is eliminated.

NLS plays Paynesville, the top seed in 3AA-North, in a win-or-go-home game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Legion Field in Marshall.

NLS        001   010   0-2   6   2
M/CA      100   000   0-1   4   1
Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 r sb, Bennett Schultz 2-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Chi Schneider 0-2 bb, Gavin Degner 1-3, Grant Paffrath 1-3, Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r … M/CA: Andrew Marty 0-2 r bb, Kaleb Breuer 1-3 2b, Ozzy Jerome 1-3 rbi 2b, Kyle Fehr 1-3, Owen Anderson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Paffrath (W) 7-4-1-1-1-4 … MCA: Riley Asmus (L) 7-6-2-2-2-2

Section 3A

YME 4, TMB 2

A four-run sixth inning lifted Yellow Medicine East past Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Milroy’s Yankee Field.

YME is the top seed in 3A-North. TMB was the sixth seed.

YME advances to the semifinals at noon Saturday at Yankee Field. TMB plays Lakeview at 5 p.m. Thursday in a losers’ bracket contest at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

Drew Almich went 2-for-2 with an RBI for YME. Almich and Cody Dahlager combined on an eight-hitter. Almich went the first four innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits. He stuck out two and walked two. Dahlager went the final three innings, striking out five with no walks. He allowed two hits.

TMB     001   100   0-2    8   1
YME      000   004   x-4   6   1

Hitting - TMB: Alexander Schuh 1-3 bb sb, Jeret Ankrum 2-4 r sb-2, Tanner Hauger 1-3 rbi, Travis Willhite 1-3, Ashton Squires 1-3 r sb, Jacob Meyer 1-2 bb, Connor Lanoue 1-1 2b … YME: Cody Dahlager 0-3 r bb sb, Braden Nelson 1-3 rbi bb, Bryce Sneller 1-2 bb-2, Nolan Hildahl 0-3 rbi bb, Jake Odegard 0-3 r bb, Landon Anderson 1-3 r, Drew Almich 2-2 rbi, Andrew Flaten 1-2 r rbi bb, Nahum Tarin 0-0 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - TMB: Noah Knakmuhs 3-2-0-0-1-2, Ankrum 2-1-0-0-2-1, Alex Munson (L) 0.2-2-4-4-2-0, Lanoue 0.1-1-0-0-2-1 … YME: Almich 4-6-2-2-2-2, Dahlager (W) 3-2-0-0-0-5

RTR 9, CMCS 4

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton scored nine runs on 12 hits to get past Central Minnesota Christian School at Milroy.

RTR is the top-seed in 3A-South. CMCS is the two seed in 3A-North.

CMCS plays in an elimination game against Murray County Central, the south’s No 2 seed, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Milroy.

RTR plays Yellow Medicine East, the top-seed in 3A-North, at noon Saturday at Milroy.

RTR        033   003   0-9   12   2
CMCS     031   000   0-4     9   1

Hitting - RTR: Aiden Wichmann 2-4 r-2 2b 3b, Chase Christianson 0-2 r bb, Cody Wichmann 1-4 sb, Blake Christianson 1-3 rbi bb, Hayden Gravely 0-1 r rbi-2 bb-2, Tyler Wichmann 1-4 r, Isaac Dagel 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Elijah Determan 1-3 r rbi sb, Brayden Appel 3-4 rbi-3 … CMCS: Isaiah Swart 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Ethan Bulthuis 3-4 rbi sb, Kadin Dehmlow 1-4 sb, Josh Nelson 0-2 r bb sb, Ben Ryks 0-3 bb, Wesley Fussy 1-3 r, Drew Duininck 1-3 r rbi bb, Braelin Rime 1-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RTR: Gravely (W) 3-5-4-3-3-4, A. Wichmann 4-4-0-0-2-7 … CMCS: Nelson (L) 6-11-9-8-4-6, Swart 1-1-0-0-0-0

Lakeview 8, Dawson-Boyd 7

Lakeview, the fifth seed in 3A-North, secured a walk-off victory in the ninth inning over Dawson-Boyd in an elimination game at Montevideo.

The Blackjacks were the third seed in 3A-North.

Kameron Sather went 5-for-5 with two triples, a run, an RBI and three stolen bases for the Blackjacks.

Taiven Isaackson was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Lakers.

D-B                200   310   100-7   14   0
Lakeview      013   000   301-8   16   1
Hitting - D-B: Blake Thompson 1-5 r rbi bb 2b sb, Kameron Sather 5-5 r rbi 3b-2 sb-3, Aiden Swenson 1-6 r sb, Nathan Hansen 1-6 sb, Grayson Olson 2-4 rbi bb 2b sb, Tygan Long 1-3 r-2 bb-2 sb, Kade Solem 1-4 r bb sb, Elijah Olson 1-3 r bb 2b sb, Beau Johnson 1-5 rbi sb … Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 1-5, Hunter Magnuson 2-4, Jordan Fischer 2-5 r-2 sb, Caine Herigon 2-5 r-2 rbi 3b sb, Taiven Isaackson 4-5 r-3 rbi 2b sb-2, Justin Timm 1-3 r rbi bb-2 2b sb-2, Lincoln Vogle 3-4 rbi-3 2b sb, Braylon Breyfogle 1-2 bb-2 sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Hansen 2.1-5-4-4-2-7, Sather (L) 6.1-11-4-4-2-7 … Lakeview: Fischer 6-11-6-5-3-3, Magnuson (W) 3-3-1-1-3-3

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
