Baseball roundup: KMS gets started with a good win

KERKHOVEN — Due to spots of standing water at Willy Reigstad Field in Sunburg, the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team opened up its season against Yellow Medicine East at KMS High School.

The Fighting Saints got out to an early lead, and behind its pitching and defense, secured a 2-1 victory over the Sting on Tuesday.

“I was really happy with how we pitched the ball,” KMS head coach Wade Adamson said. “When (YME) did hit the ball hard, we made some nice plays.”

KMS senior Jaiden Henjum got the start on the mound. He went three innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with four walks and two strikeouts.

In relief of Henjum was senior Chase Magaard and junior Jared Cortez. Magaard earned his first win of the season after pitching three scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing two hits. Cortez earned his first save of the season after striking out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Yellow Medicine East junior infielder Connor Fagen makes contact with the ball at the plate against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kerkhoven. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Jared’s a competitor and he’s going to give it everything he’s got. I feel good about him in that spot,” Adamson said. “Chase came in and pitched the ball very well. He threw strikes and allowed the defense to play behind him.”

KMS recorded two hits. Yet, all the Fighting Saints needed was one hit and a little bit of help in the bottom of the first inning to secure their win.

With Fighting Saints senior Isaac Rudningen and junior Luke Jeseritz on first and second, Cortez launched the ball high into left field and YME junior Andrew Flaten struggled to locate the ball. The ball fell and it resulted in an RBI double for Cortez that scored senior Isaac Rudningen and advanced junior Luke Jeseritz to third base.

On the next at-bat with KMS senior Jaiden Henjum facing a 1-2 count, YME senior Bryce Sneller threw a wild pitch, allowing Jeseritz to reach home plate and make it a 2-0 game.The Sting cut KMS’ lead in half in the third inning when senior Jake Odegard lined the ball into right field to score senior Cody Dahlager from second base. It marked one of YME’s five hits.

“We came up with some big plays,” Adamson said. “We played just well enough to win.”

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior pitcher Jaiden Henjum fires a pitch toward homeplate against Yellow Medicine East on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kerkhoven. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

One of the biggest plays for KMS came in the top of the first inning. Henjum faced bases loaded with two outs and he struck out a swinging Odegard to strand three YME runners.

KMS is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Canby. YME is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson. The forecast calls for rain.

“That’s if we can play them,” Adamson said. “That’s spring baseball in Minnesota.”

Camden

KMS 2, YME 1

YME 001 000 0-1 5 1

KMS 200 000 x-2 2 0

Hitting - YME: Bryce Sneller 1-1 bb-2, Landon Anderson 2-4, Cody Dahlager 1-3 r, Jake Odegard 1-3 rbi, Connor Fagen 0-1 bb, Drew Almich 0-2 bb … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 0-1 r bb-2, Luke Jeseritz 0-2 r, Jared Cortez 1-3 rbi 2b, Chase Magaard 0-1 bb, Tanner Wilts 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (L) 4-1-2-2-3-6, Nick Moritz 2-1-0-0-0-0 … KMS: Jaiden Henjum 3-3-1-1-4-2, Magaard (W) 3-2-0-0-0-3, Cortez (SV) 1-0-0-0-0-3

Yellow Medicine East assistant/pitching coach Curt Kvam addresses his players against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kerkhoven. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Lakeview 12, MACCRAY 0

Taiven Isaackson pitched a complete game and hit a home run to help propel Lakeview to a five-inning win over MACCRAY at Raymond.

Isaackson allowed two hits on the mound, recording six strikeouts and six walks. He batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run.

Jordan Fischer added two home runs for the Lakers. He went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, three runs and a walk.

MACCRAY’s two hits came from Xavier Noble and Joe Heidecker.

The Wolverines compete in a varsity tournament and face either Martin County West or Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at a time to be determined Saturday at the Fox Lake Area Sports Complex in Welcome.

Lakeview 264 00-12 10 0

MACCRAY 000 0x-0 2 4

Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 2-3 r bb, Hunter Magnuson 0-4 r-2 rbi, Jordan Fischer 2-3 r-3 rbi-5 bb hr-2, Caine Herigon 1-3 r rbi 2b, Taiven Isaackson 1-3 r rbi-3 hr, Ayden St. Pierre 0-3 r, Lincoln Vogel 1-3 r, Braylon Breyfogle 3-3 r-2 rbi … MACCRAY: Xavier Noble 1-3, Joe Heidecker 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Taiven Isaackson 5-2-0-0-6-6 … MACCRAY: Heidecker 1.2-6-8-8-2-1, Jase Dirksen 2.1-3-4-0-0-3, Keegan Rand 1-1-0-0-0-2

CMCS 7, Dawson-Boyd 6

Central Minnesota Christian School’s Kadin Dehmlow stole home to lift the Bluejays in eight innings over Dawson-Boyd at Prinsburg.

Ethan Bulthuis led the Bluejays in the hitting department. He went 3-for-4 with a double, adding a run and a pair of stolen bases. Dehmlow finished with five stolen bases, three walks, two runs and an RBI after going 1-for-2.

Dawson-Boyd’s Nathan Hansen batted 2-for-2 with two runs, a pair of walks and a double.

CMCS is scheduled to play Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prinsburg. Dawson-Boyd is scheduled to play Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd 010 302 00-6 5 1

CMCS 001 230 01-7 8 4

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 0-4 r bb, Kameron Sather 1-4 rbi, Grayson Olson 0-3 bb, Aiden Swenson 1-4 r 2b sb, Nathan Hansen 2-2 r-2 bb-2 2b, Tygan Long 1-3 r rbi, Carter Bowen 0-3 bb, Kade Solem 0-4 r rbi, Beau Johnson 0-3 bb… CMCS: Kadin Dehmlow 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-3 sb-5, Ethan Bulthuis 3-4 r 2b sb-2 hbp, Josh Nelson 0-3 r bb-2, Drew Duininck 1-3 r rbi bb, Ben Ryks 1-2 r rbi sb hbp-2, Peyton Meyer 2-4 r rbi sb-2, Isaiah Swart 0-3 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Long 4-7-6-6-3-5, Hansen 3.2-1-1-0-4-5 … CMCS: Bulthuis 4-4-4-3-4-2, Nelson 4-1-2-0-2-3

LQPV 10, TMB 6

An eight-run bottom of the sixth inning pushed Lac qui Parle Valley to a come-from-behind victory against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Madison.

Peyton Rademacher went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Eagles. Kaden Molden was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Kaden Mortenson collected the win after three scoreless innings of relief.

LQPV (2-0) plays host to Hancock on Thursday.

TMB 041 100 0-6 6 5

LQPV 000 208 x-10 6 1

Hitting - TMB: Noah Knakmuhs 1-2 r rbi, Alex Schuh 2-3 r rbi, Tanner Hauger 1-3, David Schuh 1-3 rbi, Espn Radke 1-2 r-2 rbi … LQPV: Dyllon Geiser 1-2 2b r rbi-3 bb-2, Kaden Molden 2-2 r, Kaden Mortenson 1-4 r rbi, Peyton Rademacher 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - TMB: Haugen 5-6-2-0-6-5, Jacob Meyer (L) 1-0-8-4-5-2 … LQPV: Joseph Ramsbacher 1.1-1-4-2-6-0, Brock Bjornjeld 2.2-5-2-2-2-2, Mortenson (W) 3-0-0-0-2-2

Minneota 18, RCW 2

Minneota got the road win over Renville County West in Camden Conference play at Sacred Heart.

The Jaguars are back at home Friday against Lac qui Parle Valley.

Central Lakes

Willmar 12, Fergus Falls 1

Hitting outside for the first time this spring, the Willmar offense went off for 11 hits from seven batters in a season-opening victory over Fergus Falls at Swanson Field in Willmar.

“I thought our kids played really really well; I didn’t anticipate scoring 12 runs in our first game of the season,” said Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer. “We put together good at-bats and got some good swings on the ball.

“The first time hitting outdoors, you usually struggle seeing the ball. They got after it, top to bottom, throughout the lineup.”

Jordan Ellingson, Dylan Staska, Cullen Gregory and Tyler Madsen each finished with two hits for Willmar. Ellingson scored a pair of runs and Gregory drove in three RBIs.

Jaydon Garnhardt picked up the win on the mound, striking out five in three scoreless innings.

The Cardinals are slated to play the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. On Friday, Marshall comes to Baker Field for a non-conference doubleheader. On Saturday, Willmar takes on Alexandria at Target Field following the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Washington Nationals.

Fergus Falls 000 01-1 4 2

Willmar 282 0x-12 11 2

Hitting - Fergus Falls: K. Stenstrom 1-2 r hbp, Benjamin Swanson 1-3, Leighton Buckmeier 1-3 rbi sb, Riston Albert 1-1… Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 2-3 r-2 rbi, Dylan Staska 2-2 r-3 bb sb, Mason Thole 1-3, Cullen Gregory 2-3 r rbi-3 sb, Connor Smith 1-3 rbi, Mattix Swanson 1-2 r rbi bb, Tyler Madsen 2-3 r rbi, Landon Ogdahl 0-0 r bb, Jaxxon Sjoberg 0-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, Blake Reiman 0-0 r bb hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Fergus Falls: Carston Fronning (L) 1.2-8-10-7-2-2, Jack Horgen 2.1-3-2-2-3-1 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (W) 3-3-0-0-0-5, Jordan Ellingson 1-0-0-0-2-3, Staska 1-1-1-1-1-1

West Central

Game 2: BOLD 17, Benson 0

BOLD combined to score 31 runs and held Benson to two hits in a West Central Conference doubleheader sweep at Bird Island.

Daylen Weber went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Warriors’ offense in Game 1. He also got the win after striking out six over four innings.

Jack Kaiser and Lane Osterfeld each had three hits for BOLD in Game 2. Kaiser had three runs and three RBIs. Osterfeld hit two doubles, had two RBIs and scored one run.

BOLD 146 51-17 12 0

Benson 000 00-0 1 5

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-4 r-2 hbp sb, Daylen Weber 0-2 r-4 bb-3 sb, Jack Kaiser 3-4 2b r-3 rbi-3, Lane Osterfeld 3-5 2b-2 r rbi-2, Emmitt Flann 0-2 rbi bb, Owen Flann 2-3 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Mathew Jacobs 1-2 2b r-2 hbp, Hunter Malvin 1-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb-2, Kaden Fischer 0-1 rbi bb, Mason Uhlenkamp 1-2 r … Benson: Reece Larson 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (W) 3-0-0-0-3-6, Osterfeld 1-0-0-0-0-3, Benson 1-1-0-0-0-3 … Benson: Alex Claussen (L) 1.2-5-5-5-2-2, Anthony Klassen 1.1-3-6-2-4-2, Max Nygaard 0.2-3-5-0-2-1, Noah Goossen 1.1-1-1-1-1-2

Game 1: BOLD 14, Benson 1

Benson 000 01-1 1 2

BOLD 100 (13)x-14 6 0

Hitting - Benson: Alex Claussen 1-2, Max Nygaard 0-2 rbi bb, Dusty Reich 0-0 r bb … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-2 3b r-3 rbi-2 hbp-2 sb, Daylen Weber 2-3 r rbi bb, Jack Kaiser 1-1 r rbi bb hbp, Emmitt Flann 0-2 r hbp sb, Owen Flann 0-0 r-2 hrp-3, Mathew Jacobs 1-3 r rbi, Hayden Edwards 0-1 r-2 rb bb-2, Hunter Malvin 0-2 r rbi sf sac, Max Benson 1-3 r-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Garrett Lenz (L) 3.1-2-5-1-1-5, Jack Storlien 0-0-5-5-2-0, Zachary Wrobleski 0.2-4-4-4-1-0 … BOLD: Weber (W) 4-1-1-1-4-6, O. Flann 0-0-0-0-2-0, Edwards 1-0-0-0-0-3

Game 2: Montevideo 7, Sauk Centre 6

Montevideo earned a pair of wins against the Mainstreeters at Sauk Centre.

Despite being outhit 7-5, Montevideo won game two behind Cooper Dack, Brady Snell and Gannon Reidinger.

Dack went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Snell batted 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a pair of RBIs. Reidinger went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk.

Snell was dominant in Montevideo’s 2-0 win in game one, pitching a complete game. He struck out 12 batters, allowing four hits and two walks.

Snell also went 1-for-3 at the plate with the team’s lone RBI. Dack and Ethan Moravetz scored Montevideo’s two runs.

The Thunder Hawks are scheduled to play Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a doubleheader with the first game taking place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chizek Field in Morris.

Sauk Centre 000 130 2-7 7 6

Montevideo 122 002 x-6 5 2

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Elijah Fletcher 1-4 r-3 rbi sb, Hunter Danielson 3-4 rbi 2b sb-2, Cole Roering 1-1 r rbi 2b, Evan Zales 1-4 rbi, Keegan Middendorf 1-3, Hunter Broich 0-2 r hbp, Logan Frank 0-2 r … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-2 r-2 rbi, Ethan Moravetz 0-2 r bb hbp, Brady Snell 1-3 rbi-2 bb 2b, Luke Kuno 1-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 r rbi bb, Landon Olson 0-2 r-2 bb sb, Griffin Epema 1-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Danielson 5.2-5-7-4-6-2, Roering 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Montevideo: Dack 4-2-2-1-2-6, Reidinger 3-5-4-4-2-4Game 1:Montevideo 2, Sauk Centre 0

Montevideo 100 100 0-0 5 0

Sauk Centre 000 000 0-0 4 2

Hitting - Montevideo: Dack 1-3 r sb, Moravetz 1-3 r 2b, Snell 1-3 rbi, Kuno 1-3, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-3 … Sauk Centre: Zachary Bick 1-3, Matthew Warring 1-3, Zales 1-3, Roering 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Snell 7-4-0-0-2-12 … Sauk Centre: Warring 7-5-2-2-0-7

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 10, ACGC 0

Bryce VanderBeek and Grayson Fuchs combined for 11 strikeouts and held Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City to one hit for a win at Roscoe.

VanderBeek got the win after striking out nine with one walk and one hit over five innings. Fuchs struck out two in an inning of relief.

Austin Pauls hit a two-run home run for the Bulldogs in the first inning. He finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

ACGC 000 000-0 1 2

Paynesville 412 102-10 11 0

Hitting - ACGC: Terrell Renne 1-2 … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-3 r-3 bb sb-2, Max Athmann 3-4 r rbi 2b, Bryce VanderBeek 1-4 r 2b, Isaac Lieser 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b-2 sb, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-3 r rbi, Austin Pauls 2-2 hr r-2 rbi-3 bb sb, Abe Brunner 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Keegan Kessler-Gross (L) 3-8-8-6-1-3, Tucker Johnson 2-2-2-2-2-3, Jonas Morrison 0-1-0-0-0-0 … Paynesville: VanderBeek (W) 5-1-0-0-1-9, Fuchs 1-0-0-0-0-2

Non-conference

Litchfield 9, Maple Lake 8

Anthony Estrada finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs to give Litchfield its first win of the year over Maple Lake at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

The Dragons are scheduled to host a Wright County Conference doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday.

Maple Lake 101 020 4-8 11 1

Litchfield 000 320 4-9 3 3

Hitting - Maple Lake: Gavin Miller 2-4, Edward Neu 1-4 r, Nathan Zander 1-3 bb 2b hbp-2, Jarrett Faue 1-4 r rbi, Nicholas Jost 1-3 r bb, Danny Reilley 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Joseph Gendreau 1-3 r hbp, Samuel Marquette 0-3 rbi-2, Noah Gindele 1-4 r rbi … Litchfield: Caden Besemer 0-3 r bb, Calvin Jones 1-3 r bb sb, Connor Taber 2-3 r-3 bb, Anthony Estrada 2-3 r-3 rbi-4 bb 2b, Cam Baalson 0-1 bb, Bradley Larson 2-3 r rbi-2, Jack McCann 2-3 rbi sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Carter Scanlon 3.2-4-3-3-4-6, Zander 2.2-5-6-5-1-2 … Litchfield: Besemer 2-4-1-1-3-2, Owen Carlson 5-7-7-3-1-3