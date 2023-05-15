99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title

Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in 5 innings in the final at Elrosa

By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 8:57 PM

ELROSA — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team wound up as the champion of the MaxBat Classic on Saturday.

The Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in five innings.

KMS had 11 hits, led by Jared Cortez, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and four BIs. Isaac Rudningen, Jaiden Henjum and Evan Zimmer all added two hits for KMS.

Travis Engelke got the complete-game win on the mound. In five innings, he struck out three, walked three and allowed four hits and one earned run.

MaxBat Classic

KMS 14, Sauk Centre 1

KMS                   613   31-14   11   2
Sauk Centre      001   00-1       4   7

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-3 r-3 bb sb, Chase Magaard 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Jared Cortez 3-4 r-2 rbi-4 3b, Jaiden Henjum 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 2b, Conner Auge 0-0 r bb, Evan Zimmer 2-2 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Luke Jeseritz 0-2 bb, Jett Olson 1-2 r-2 sb, Logan Rudningen 0-4 rbi … Sauk Centre: Ethan Isenbart 1-1, Logan Frank 0-0 bb, Neal Stadsvold 1-1 r bb, Elijah Fletcher 1-3 2b, Hunter Danielson 1-2 rbi, Hunter Broich 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Travis Engelke (W) 5-4-1-1-3-3 … Sauk Centre: Broich (L) 2-5-7-4-3-2, Hunter Dickinson 1-3-3-3-0-0, Keegan Middendorf 2-3-4-3-2-0

BBE 4, Browerville/EV 2

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa won the third-place game from Browerville/Eagle Valley in the MaxBat Classic at Elrosa.

Luke Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Talen Kampsen was 2-for-3 with a double for the Jaguars.

Luke Illies got the complete-game victory on the mound. In seven innings, he struck out four and walked one, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

B/EV     100   100   0-2   5   3
BBE      002   110   0-4   9   1
Hitting - B/EV: P. Duncan 1-3 r, G. Tomford 3-3 r rbi 2b, H. Puck 1-3 sb, B. Irsfeld 0-3 rbi, K. Tabatt 0-2 bb sb… BBE: Ethan Mueller 1-4, Brett DeRoo 1-3 r sac, Tanner Shelton 1-3 r bb, Luke Dingmann 2-4 rbi-3 2b, Casey Lenarz 1-3, Talen Kampsen 2-3 2b, Tayton DeKok 1-2 sac, Braeden Michels 0-0 r, Ethan Spanier 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - B/EV: N. Benning (L) 4.1-8-4-0-1-11, R. Riedel 1.2-0-0-0-0-1 … BBE: Luke Illies (W) 7-5-2-2-1-4

Non-conference

Litchfield 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3

Litchfield came out with a victory against Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Dick Siebert Field in Minneapolis.

“(We) played one of (our) best all-around games of the season against a quality opponent, managed to avoid the rain that seemed to be all around today and enjoyed the unique experience of playing at a Division I stadium,” Litchfield head coach Jeff Wollin said.

Caden Besemer and Anthony Estrada each had a pair of hits for the Dragons. Besemer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Estrada was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Litchfield’s Hunter Schultz earned the win. He pitched five innings, where he struck out seven batters and walked four, allowing four hits and one earned run.

The Dragons (6-10) play Watertown-Mayer at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield                      200   310   3-9   9   2
Zumbrota-Mazeppa     001   000   2-3   5   2

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 1-2 r 2b sb, B. Olson 1-1 r, Calvin Jones 1-3 r rbi 2b, Caden Besemer 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 sb, Connor Taber 1-4, Anthony Estrada 2-3 r rbi-2 3b, Bradley Larson 0-4 r rbi sb, E. Holtz 0-0 r bb sb, Ashton Sullivan 1-2 rbi-2, Francisco Castellon 0-1 r … Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Jack Krier 1-2 r bb 2b, Preston Ohm 1-2, James Eickhoff 2-2 rbi-2 2b, Hunter Streit 0-1 rbi bb, Kaleb Lochner 0-1 bb, Frank Flicek 0-1 bb, Landon Flaaen 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Hunter Schultz (W) 5-4-1-1-4-7, Larson 2-1-2-0-0-6 … Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lochner (L) 1-1-2-2-0-0, Ohm 1-0-0-0-0-2, Krier 1-1-0-0-0-1, Ryan Schoenfelder 1-2-3-0-0-1, Flicek 1-2-1-1-0-1, Eickhoff 1-0-0-0-0-0, Benjamin Helfer 1-3-3-1-1-2

