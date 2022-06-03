Baseball roundup: KMS wins two more in 6A

MORRIS — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team keeps rolling in the Section 6A playoffs.

The Fighting Saints beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-1 and Border West by forfeit, 7-0, on Thursday in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

Alex Call pitched a one-hitter, striking out 18, to help KMS beat BBE.

KMS plays New York Mills at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. A win there sends the Saints into the championship bracket of the double-elimination tournament on Thursday, June 9 at Minnewaska.

New York Mills beat Ashby 15-3. New York Mills is the top seed in 6A-North. KMS is the top seed in 6A-South.

Call, a senior left-hander committed to Bethel University, walked no one. The Jaguars’ one run was unearned.

Call also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hunter Kalstrom went 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Luke Dingmann was 1-for-2 with an RBI and hit-by-pitch for BBE.

BBE plays Parkers Prairie on Tuesday in the losers’ bracket at Minnewaska. The time has yet to be determined.

Section 6A

KMS 4, BBE 1

BBE 010 000 0-1 1 4

KMS 010 012 x-4 10 3

Hitting - BBE: Ashton Dingmann 0-3 r, Luke Dingmann 1-2 rbi hbp … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-4 r, Wiley Lottmann 1-4 rbi, Jared Cortez 2-4 r rbi, Alex Call 3-4, Jaiden Hejum 1-3 r rbi hbp, Chase Magaard 0-1 sac-2, Evan Zimmer 1-3 rbi, Hunter Kalstrom 2-3 r 2b, Luke Jeseritz 0-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Will Van Beck (L) 6-10-4-2-0-7 … KMS: Call (W) 7-1-1-0-0-18

KMS 7, Border West 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advanced in the winners’ bracket when Border West forfeited at Morris.

BBE 3, USA 1

Ashton Dingmann threw a four-hitter to help Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat Upsala/Swanville Area at Morris.

Dingmann struck out eight with no walks.

Gavin Kampsen was 2-for-4 and Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3 for the Jaguars.

BBE 010 020 0-3 8 2

USA 010 000 0-1 4 6

Hitting - BBE: Will Van Beck 1-4 r sb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 r bb, Gavin Kampsen 2-4, Ashton Dingmann 0-3 bb, Casey Lenarz 1-4 rbi, Luke Dingmann 1-4 r rbi, Tanner Shelton 2-3, Luke Illies 1-3 … USA: Levi Lampert 1-3, Luke Harren 1-3 r, Hunter Boeckermann 1-3 rbi, Bryce Bienek 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: A. Dingmann (W) 7-4-1-0-0-8 … USA: Lampert (L) 6-7-3-0-1-4, Cooper Thieschafer 1-1-0-0-1-1

Section 3AA

ACGC 5, Redwood Valley 1

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City eliminated Redwood Valley from the Section 3AA playoffs with the victory at Legion Field in Marshall.

ACGC plays the winner of Luverne and Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.

Redwood Valley 000 000 1-1 3 2

ACGC 200 030 x-5 7 1

Hitting - Redwood Valley: n/a … ACGC: Jack Peterson 1-3 r, Connor Barker 2-3 r-2 rbi, Jaxon Behm 2-3 r rbi-3, Terrell Renne 1-3 rbi, Zach Bagley 1-3, Jaxon Drange 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Redwood Valley: n/a … ACGC: Peterson (W) 7-3-1-0-0-6

Section 5AA

Rockford 9, Litchfield 1

Rockford sent Litchfield into the losers’ bracket of the Section 5AA tournament with the victory over Litchfield at Rockford.

Ninth-seeded Litchfield, which knocked off top-seeded Southwest Christian on Tuesday, plays the winner of Glencoe-Silver Lake and Holy Family Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel.

Litchfield 000 010 0-1 3 5

Rockford 002 421 x-9 10 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-3, Hunter Schultz 1-3 … Rockford: Nolan Perry 2-4 r rbi, Alex Altmann 1-3 r-2 bb, Joseph Cook 1-4, Patrick Binnebose 1-4 r, Logan Eisentrager 2-3 r-2, Luke Pilot 1-3 r, Wilson Sanderson 2-3 r-2 rbi-4, Max Hudlow 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caden Besemer (L) 4.2-9-8-5-1-4, Bradley Larson 0.1-1-0-0-0-0, Calvin Jones 1-0-1-0-1-1 … Rockford: William Haas (W) 6-3-1-0-2-9, Perry 1-0-0-0-1-1

Section 3A

MCC 12, Dawson-Boyd 1

Murray County Central eliminated Dawson-Boyd in the losers’ bracket of the Section 3A tournament with the five-inning win at Milroy.

Abram Paulzine, Peyton Coulter, Connor DeGreeff and Tanner Graphentine all had two hits apiece for the Rebels.

Aiden Swenson went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base for the Blackjacks.

Murray County Central plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Milroy in another elimination game.

Dawson-Boyd 010 00-1 5 6

MCC 318 0x-12 10 1

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Braxton Hahn 1-2 sb, Aiden Swenson 2-3 2b sb, Codie Johnson 1-2 r, Aric Gruwell 1-2, Tygan Long 0-1 rbi bb … MCC: Carter Benda 1-4 r-2 rbi, Christian Tentinger 1-3 r rbi-2 sb, Abram Paulzine 2-3 2b-2 r-2 rbi-4, Peyton Coulter 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, Connor DeGreeff 2-3 r rbi-2, Tanner Graphenteen 2-3 r, Nathaniel Kleven 0-2 r bb, Jaden Deacon 0-2 r bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Long (L) 0.2-3-3-0-1-0, Johnson 2-6-9-0-1-3, Hahn 1.1-1-0-0-1-1 … MCC: Coulter (W) 5-5-1-1-2-7

LQPV 15, RRC/W-WG 2

Kaydn Fernholtz hit for the cycle as Lac qui Parle Valley beat Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Fernholz went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead the Eagles, who play in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Milroy. They play Murray County Central.

LQPV 183 30-15 12 1

RRC/W-WG 110 00-2 5 6

Hitting - LQPV: Landon Schirm 2-4 rbi, Kadyn Fernholtz 4-4 rbi-5 hr 3b 2b, Blake Wollschlager 1-1, Dain Martenson 1-3 rbi-3, Kaden Molden 2-2 rbi, TJ Mitchell 1-3 rbi-2, Derek Molden, 1-1 rbi … RRC/W-WG: Quintyn Void 1-2, Ashton Juhnke 2-2 rbi, Isaac Simonson 1-3 rbi, Hudson Jenniges 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Blake Wollschlager (W) 5-5-2-2-2-8 … RRC/W-WG: Ashton Juhnke (L) 1.2-5-9-9-4-3, Hudson Jenniges 3.1-7-6-4-1-2