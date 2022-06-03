99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: KMS wins two more in 6A

Baseball report for Thursday, June 2, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Saints beat BBE, Border West to advance

Baseball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom ElliottJoe Brown and Michael Lyne
June 02, 2022 at 11:38 PM

MORRIS — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball team keeps rolling in the Section 6A playoffs.

The Fighting Saints beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-1 and Border West by forfeit, 7-0, on Thursday in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

Alex Call pitched a one-hitter, striking out 18, to help KMS beat BBE.

KMS plays New York Mills at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood. A win there sends the Saints into the championship bracket of the double-elimination tournament on Thursday, June 9 at Minnewaska.

New York Mills beat Ashby 15-3. New York Mills is the top seed in 6A-North. KMS is the top seed in 6A-South.

Call, a senior left-hander committed to Bethel University, walked no one. The Jaguars’ one run was unearned.

Call also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hunter Kalstrom went 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Luke Dingmann was 1-for-2 with an RBI and hit-by-pitch for BBE.

BBE plays Parkers Prairie on Tuesday in the losers’ bracket at Minnewaska. The time has yet to be determined.

Section 6A

KMS 4, BBE 1

BBE       010   000   0-1   1   4
KMS      010   012   x-4   10   3
Hitting - BBE: Ashton Dingmann 0-3 r, Luke Dingmann 1-2 rbi hbp … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-4 r, Wiley Lottmann 1-4 rbi, Jared Cortez 2-4 r rbi, Alex Call 3-4, Jaiden Hejum 1-3 r rbi hbp, Chase Magaard 0-1 sac-2, Evan Zimmer 1-3 rbi, Hunter Kalstrom 2-3 r 2b, Luke Jeseritz 0-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Will Van Beck (L) 6-10-4-2-0-7 … KMS: Call (W) 7-1-1-0-0-18

KMS 7, Border West 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advanced in the winners’ bracket when Border West forfeited at Morris.

BBE 3, USA 1

Ashton Dingmann threw a four-hitter to help Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat Upsala/Swanville Area at Morris.

Dingmann struck out eight with no walks.

Gavin Kampsen was 2-for-4 and Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3 for the Jaguars.

BBE    010   020   0-3   8   2
USA      010   000   0-1   4   6
Hitting - BBE: Will Van Beck 1-4 r sb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 r bb, Gavin Kampsen 2-4, Ashton Dingmann 0-3 bb, Casey Lenarz 1-4 rbi, Luke Dingmann 1-4 r rbi, Tanner Shelton 2-3, Luke Illies 1-3 … USA: Levi Lampert 1-3, Luke Harren 1-3 r, Hunter Boeckermann 1-3 rbi, Bryce Bienek 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: A. Dingmann (W) 7-4-1-0-0-8 … USA: Lampert (L) 6-7-3-0-1-4, Cooper Thieschafer 1-1-0-0-1-1

Section 3AA

ACGC 5, Redwood Valley 1

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City eliminated Redwood Valley from the Section 3AA playoffs with the victory at Legion Field in Marshall.

ACGC plays the winner of Luverne and Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.

Redwood Valley   000   000   1-1   3   2
ACGC                    200   030   x-5   7   1
Hitting - Redwood Valley: n/a … ACGC: Jack Peterson 1-3 r, Connor Barker 2-3 r-2 rbi, Jaxon Behm 2-3 r rbi-3, Terrell Renne 1-3 rbi, Zach Bagley 1-3, Jaxon Drange 0-1 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Redwood Valley: n/a … ACGC: Peterson (W) 7-3-1-0-0-6

Section 5AA

Rockford 9, Litchfield 1

Rockford sent Litchfield into the losers’ bracket of the Section 5AA tournament with the victory over Litchfield at Rockford.

Ninth-seeded Litchfield, which knocked off top-seeded Southwest Christian on Tuesday, plays the winner of Glencoe-Silver Lake and Holy Family Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel.

Litchfield      000   010   0-1   3   5
Rockford      002   421   x-9   10   2
Hitting - Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-3, Hunter Schultz 1-3 … Rockford: Nolan Perry 2-4 r rbi, Alex Altmann 1-3 r-2 bb, Joseph Cook 1-4, Patrick Binnebose 1-4 r, Logan Eisentrager 2-3 r-2, Luke Pilot 1-3 r, Wilson Sanderson 2-3 r-2 rbi-4, Max Hudlow 0-3 rbi 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Caden Besemer (L) 4.2-9-8-5-1-4, Bradley Larson 0.1-1-0-0-0-0, Calvin Jones 1-0-1-0-1-1 … Rockford: William Haas (W) 6-3-1-0-2-9, Perry 1-0-0-0-1-1

Section 3A

MCC 12, Dawson-Boyd 1

Murray County Central eliminated Dawson-Boyd in the losers’ bracket of the Section 3A tournament with the five-inning win at Milroy.

Abram Paulzine, Peyton Coulter, Connor DeGreeff and Tanner Graphentine all had two hits apiece for the Rebels.

Aiden Swenson went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base for the Blackjacks.

Murray County Central plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Milroy in another elimination game.

Dawson-Boyd   010   00-1   5   6
MCC                   318   0x-12   10   1
Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Braxton Hahn 1-2 sb, Aiden Swenson 2-3 2b sb, Codie Johnson 1-2 r, Aric Gruwell 1-2, Tygan Long 0-1 rbi bb … MCC: Carter Benda 1-4 r-2 rbi, Christian Tentinger 1-3 r rbi-2 sb, Abram Paulzine 2-3 2b-2 r-2 rbi-4, Peyton Coulter 2-3 r rbi-2 sb, Connor DeGreeff 2-3 r rbi-2, Tanner Graphenteen 2-3 r, Nathaniel Kleven 0-2 r bb, Jaden Deacon 0-2 r bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Long (L) 0.2-3-3-0-1-0, Johnson 2-6-9-0-1-3, Hahn 1.1-1-0-0-1-1 … MCC: Coulter (W) 5-5-1-1-2-7

LQPV 15, RRC/W-WG 2

Kaydn Fernholtz hit for the cycle as Lac qui Parle Valley beat Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Fernholz went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead the Eagles, who play in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Milroy. They play Murray County Central.

LQPV               183   30-15   12   1
RRC/W-WG      110   00-2   5   6
Hitting - LQPV: Landon Schirm 2-4 rbi, Kadyn Fernholtz 4-4 rbi-5 hr 3b 2b, Blake Wollschlager 1-1, Dain Martenson 1-3 rbi-3, Kaden Molden 2-2 rbi, TJ Mitchell 1-3 rbi-2, Derek Molden, 1-1 rbi … RRC/W-WG: Quintyn Void 1-2, Ashton Juhnke 2-2 rbi, Isaac Simonson 1-3 rbi, Hudson Jenniges 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Blake Wollschlager (W) 5-5-2-2-2-8 … RRC/W-WG: Ashton Juhnke (L) 1.2-5-9-9-4-3, Hudson Jenniges 3.1-7-6-4-1-2

MORE BASEBALL:
Recent baseball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Head coach Jeff Wollin talks with his Litchfield baseball team between innings during a game against New London-Spicer on Monday. Curt Hogg / Tribune
Prep
Tribune notebook: Three with area teams earn high school baseball awards
Atwater's Al Amdahl and Litchfield's Troy Urdahl named to coaches association hall of fame and Litch's Jeff Wollin receives the Dick Siebert Award
January 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, 2, fights for extra yards during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Cards' Trevino honored by Central Lakes Conference
Willmar running back is a performer of the week, as is soccer player Isaac Zelaya Velasquez and volleyball player Allie Rosendahl
October 14, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Smith, Jordan_photo (1).jpg
Prep
Cardinal Pride Hall of Fame set to induct 8
Current group makes up one of largest, most talented, classes in Willmar hall's history
September 23, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Rand Middleton
082122.S.WCT.RAILS.BAUMGART.CONTACT
Prep
Amateur baseball: Willmar Rails are all smiles
Willmar beats Clinton 15-1 in its first state tournament game since 2003 to advance to the second round
August 21, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
030522.S.WCT.BBE wres Blaine Fischer.JPG
Prep
Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: Banner year at BBE for Blaine Fischer
Blaine Fischer was a big part of one of the most successful school years in boys sports in BBE history, earning him the Hengstler-Ranweiler Award
August 05, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

