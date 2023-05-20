99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats

Baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer scores all its runs in 5th and 6th innings in 7-3 win over Morris

Baseball roundup
New London-Spicer senior catcher Cole Dolezal attempts to pick off a Morris/Chokio-Alberta base runner on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 11:07 PM

SPICER — The New London-Spicer baseball team got its bats going late en route to a comeback victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday at the Green Lake Diamonds.

The Wildcats defeated the Tigers 7-3 after scoring four in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth.

With the bases loaded and two outs, NLS junior first baseman Chi Schneider singled to score senior courtesy runner Reid Holmquist. Then with a 2-2 count and bases loaded once more, Wildcats junior Carson McCain cleared the bases with a three-run RBI double into center field.

The timely at-bats marked the second and third hits of the game for the Wildcats and gave them a 4-2 lead through five innings.

NLS senior Riley Lessman led off in the sixth inning and hit a lead-off double to left field.

NLS vs. MCA, 051923.002.jpg
New London-Spicer junior second baseman Luke Knudsen throws the ball to first baseman Chi Schneider in a game against Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Then two consecutive walks after a pair of outs gave senior center fielder Blake Schultz a bases loaded at-bat with an opportunity for him to grow the Wildcats’ lead.

During Schultz’s at-bat, Lessman reached home and senior right fielder Aedan Andresen advanced to third base on a passed ball. Then, junior second baseman Luke Knudsen stole second to put two runners in scoring position.

On a 2-1 count, Schultz singled into left field to score Andresen and Knudsen to extend NLS’ lead to 7-2.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta added one run in the seventh inning. Tyler Berlinger scored on a fielder’s choice on a hit by Kyle Fehr.

The Wildcats (12-3) next play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Annandale.

NLS vs. MCA, 051923.003.jpg
New London-Spicer senior pitcher Gabe Rohman throws a pitch against Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Non-conference

NLS 7, Morris/CA 3

Morris/CA    002   000   1-3   5   1
NLS              000   043   x-7   5   2

Hitting - Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 1-4 r, Andrew Marty 2-4 rbi, Kyle Fehr 0-3 rbi bb, Ozzy Jerome 1-4 rbi, Drew Huebner 0-1 bb, Tyler Berlinger 1-2 r-2 bb … NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-2 r-2 bb-2 sb, Luke Knudsen 0-0 r-2 bb-4 sb, Bennett Schultz 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Chi Schneider 1-3 r rbi bb, Carson McCain 1-2 rbi-3 2b, Gavin Degner 0-2 bb, Riley Lessman 1-3 r 2b, Gabe Rohman 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Huebner (L) 4.2-3-4-4-7-5, Landen Gibson 1.1-2-3-3-3-0 … NLS: Rohman (W) 5-4-2-2-3-3, Grant Paffrath 2-1-1-0-0-1

NLS vs. MCA, 051923.004.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Chi Schneider takes a walk against Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar 7, Becker 2

Jumping out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, Willmar got its second win in the last three games, beating Becker in a non-conference matchup at Swansson Field in Willmar.

Three Cardinals — Jaxxon Sjoberg, Dylan Staska and Elliot Klein — had two hits in the victory. Sjoberg went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Klein was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Staska went 2-for-3 with an RBI. He also threw a complete-game victory, striking out two.

Willmar has a Central Lakes Conference game against Fergus Falls at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Fergus Falls.

Becker    000   010   1-2   5   3
Willmar      220   030   x-7   10   3

Hitting - Becker: Owen Kolbinger 1-4 rbi, Jase Tobako 1-3 r bb, Reid McCalla 1-3 rbi, Sawyer Anderson 1-3 bb, Jackson Olmscheid 1-2 … Willmar: Jaxxon Sjoberg 2-4 2b r-2 rbi sb, Cullen Gregory 1-3 r-2 hbp, Dylan Staska 2-3 rbi hbp, Mason Thole 1-2 sb, Mattix Swanson 0-3 rbi, Jordan Ellingson 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Elliot Klein 2-3 r rbi, Blake Reiman 1-3, Landon Ogdahl 0-0 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Becker: Joshua Groskreutz (L) 2-4-4-2-1-2, McCalla 4-6-3-3-0-5 … Willmar: Staska (W) 7-5-2-0-5-2

NLS vs. MCA, 051923.005.jpg
New London-Spicer senior third baseman Gavin Degner sprints to first base against Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Paynesville 14, Minnewaska 1

Paynesville had three home runs in a non-conference win against Minnewaska at Paynesville.

Bryce VanderBeek, Grayson Fuchs and Isaac Lieser each went deep for the Bulldogs. VanderBeek hit a solo home run in the third inning. Then in the fourth, Fuchs belted a grand slam and Lieser connected with a two-run homer in a six-run frame.

Jack Majerus had the Lakers’ lone hit in the game.

Minnewaska   000   10-1   1   3
Paynesville     413   6x-14   13   1

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 1-2 3b … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-3 hr r-3 rbi-4, Max Athmann 1-3 r-3 bb, Isaac Lieser 3-4 hr r-2 rbi-3, Austin Pauls 1-3 rbi-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-3 r rbi, Josiah Utsch 1-2 r rbi bb, Bryce VanderBeek 3-3 hr r rbi, Esau Nelson 0-3 r rbi, Brayden VanderBeek 1-2 r-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Alex Panitzke (L) 1-6-4-3-0-0, A Ballhagen 2.1-6-8-7-3-0, C Larson 0.2-1-2-1-0-0 … Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 5-1-1-0-1-5 

NLS vs. MCA, 051923.006.jpg
New London-Spicer junior left fielder Carson McCain steps into the batter box against Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Montevideo 5, MACCRAY 3

Montevideo’s sixth inning, three-run rally led to a victory against MACCRAY at Raymond.

Cooper Dack, Brady Snell, Luke Kuno and Jackson Baldwin each recorded one hit for the Thunder Hawks. MACCRAY’s Ethan Schommer, Xavier Noble, Angel Mendoza and Garrett Struxness each tallied a hit.

MACCRAY plays Central Minnesota Christian School at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Raymond. Montevideo plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Atwater.

Montevideo    011   003   0-5   4   0
MACCRAY      000   120   x-3   4   6

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-3 rbi, Ethan Moravetz 0-2 r, Brady Snell 1-3 r, Luke Kuno 1-3 rbi, Daniel Gunlogson 0-0 r sb, Gannon Reidinger 0-2 r rbi, Griffin Epema 0-2 rbi, Jackson Baldwin 1-3, Mason Jerve 0-1 r … MACCRAY: Ethan Schommer 1-3 r, Wyatt Swenson 0-1 bb-2 sb, Xavier Noble 1-3 r sb, Angel Mendoza 1-3 rbi-2, Grayson Ahrenholz 0-2 bb, Keegan Rand 0-2 bb, Garrett Struxness 1-3 2b, Tobyn Dalle 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Epema 4.2-4-3-3-4-9, Reidinger (W) 1.1-0-0-0-0-3 … MACCRAY: Noble (L) 6.1-4-5-1-0-2

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Maple Lake 9, BBE 0

Maple Lake earned a pair of wins in a doubleheader against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Maple Lake.

In Game 1, Danny Reilley hit an RBI single to score Edward Neau to give the Irish the 1-0 victory in an extra inning. Tate DeKok went 2-for-3 for the Jaguars in the loss.

In Game 2, Maple Lake shut out BBE a second time. Jarrett Faue threw a complete game for the Irish. He allowed three hits and zero walks, striking out 10 batters.

Luke Dingmann, Xavier Coners and Ryan Jensen each tallied a hit for the Jaguars.

BBE (6-8) plays a doubleheader against Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Elrosa.

Maple Lake   101   010   6-9   9   2
BBE     000   000   0-0   3   8

Hitting - Maple Lake: Edward Neu 1-3 r-3 rbi bb hbp sb, Joseph Gendreau 1-3 r bb hbp, Nathan Zander 2-4 r-2 rbi sb, Danny Reilley 2-4 2b-2 r rbi-4, Gavin Miller 1-4 r rbi sb, Cooper Latour 0-0 r bb, Corbin Golby 1-4, Carter Scanlon 1-3 … BBE: Luke Dingmann 1-2, Xavier Coners 1-1, Ryan Jensen 1-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Jarrett Faue (W) 7-3-0-0-0-10 … BBE: Dingmann (L) 4-4-3-2-2-1, Tate DeKok 2-4-6-4-1-3, Brett DeRoo 1-1-0-0-0-1 

Game 1: Maple Lake 1, BBE 0

BBE                  000   000   00-0   3   2
Maple Lake      000   000   01-1   2   1

Hitting - BBE: Ethan Mueller 0-1 bb-3, Brett DeRoo 1-4, Tanner Shelton 0-3 bb sb, Tate DeKok 2-3 … Maple Lake: Edward Neu 0-3 r bb, Nathan Zander 1-3, Danny Reilley 1-4 rbi, Gavin Miller 0-2 bb sb, Samuel Marquette 0-2 bb, Wyatt Breimon 0-1 bb, Cooper Latour 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Shelton (L) 7-1-1-1-5-5, DeKok 0.1-1-0-0-0-0 … Maple Lake: Carter Scanlon 6.1-3-0-0-4-10, Noah Gindele (W) 1.2-0-0-0-0-1

Camden

KMS 4, Ortonville 0

Evan Zimmer allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game effort to help Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg earn a victory over Ortonville at Sunburg.

Isaac Rudningen led the Fighting Saints’ offense. He went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.

Jared Cortez, Jaiden Henjum and Luke Jeseritz each recorded a hit. Cortez and Henjum each added a run.

KMS plays Central Minnesota Christian School in a Camden Conference matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prinsburg.

Ortonville    000   000   0-0   1   3
KMS             202   000   x-4   5   4

Hitting - Ortonville: Connor Danielson 1-3, Cadyn Vanderwal 0-1 bb … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-3 r-2 sb, Jared Cortez 1-3 r, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r rbi sb, Luke Jeseritz 1-3, Logan Rudningen 0-1 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Hunter Merritt (L) 5-5-4-1-1-4, C Brown 1-0-0-0-0-0 … KMS: Evan Zimmer (W) 7-1-0-0-1-9

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
