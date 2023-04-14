Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons open the season with a 6-3 loss at Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Litchfield baseball team opened the season with a 6-3 loss to Rockford on Thursday night.

The Rockets built a 5-0 lead through four innings on the way to the Wright County Conference West Division victory.

Litchfield managed two hits off two Rockford pitchers. Caden Besemer was 1-for-4 with a run scored and Calvin Jones was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Litchfield next plays Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field in Cologne.

Rockford 6, Litchfield 3

Litchfield 000 020 1-3 2 6

Rockford 111 210 x-6 7 3

Hitting - Litchfield: Caden Besemer 1-4 r, Calvin Jones 1-3 rbi, Hunter Schultz 0-3 rbi sb, Owen Carlson 0-2 r bb sb, Jack McCann 0-2 r bb … Rockford: Wilson Sanderson 1-4 r-2 sb-3, Aiden Smith 2-4 r sb, Nick Binnebose 2-3 2b hbp, Max Edwards 1-3 rbi, Colton Lundberg 1-1 2b r, Pat Binnebose 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Kevin Shipley 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Besemer (L) 3-1-3-0-3-8, Carlson 2-5-3-3-1-1, Schultz 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Rockford: Smith (W) 5-2-2-2-3-4, Will Haas 2-0-1-1-1-3