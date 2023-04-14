99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons open the season with a 6-3 loss at Rockford

Litchfield manages 2 hits in the Wright County Conference West Division game against the Rockets

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:44 PM

ROCKFORD — The Litchfield baseball team opened the season with a 6-3 loss to Rockford on Thursday night.

The Rockets built a 5-0 lead through four innings on the way to the Wright County Conference West Division victory.

Litchfield managed two hits off two Rockford pitchers. Caden Besemer was 1-for-4 with a run scored and Calvin Jones was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Litchfield next plays Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Robert G. Fritz Memorial Field in Cologne.

Rockford 6, Litchfield 3

Litchfield    000   020   1-3   2   6
Rockford      111   210   x-6   7   3

Hitting - Litchfield: Caden Besemer 1-4 r, Calvin Jones 1-3 rbi, Hunter Schultz 0-3 rbi sb, Owen Carlson 0-2 r bb sb, Jack McCann 0-2 r bb … Rockford: Wilson Sanderson 1-4 r-2 sb-3, Aiden Smith 2-4 r sb, Nick Binnebose 2-3 2b hbp, Max Edwards 1-3 rbi, Colton Lundberg 1-1 2b r, Pat Binnebose 0-2 r bb-2 sb, Kevin Shipley 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Besemer (L) 3-1-3-0-3-8, Carlson 2-5-3-3-1-1, Schultz 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Rockford: Smith (W) 5-2-2-2-3-4, Will Haas 2-0-1-1-1-3

Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten walks up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria
April 13, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska/BBE improves its record to 2-0
April 13, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield quad 041323.002.jpg
Prep
Prep track and field: Litchfield Dragons boys, girls take 2nd at NLS
April 13, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Joey Wisocki joins the show
April 13, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: More experienced Cards are ready to take a step up
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne