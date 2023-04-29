Baseball roundup: Litchfield falls to Eden Valley-Watkins, 15-6

EDEN VALLEY — Litchfield secured a pair of wins in its home doubleheader against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Optimist Field took a beating through 14 innings of baseball in rainy conditions on Thursday.

With the field not in great condition, the Dragons made the decision to move their game against Eden Valley-Watkins to Eden Valley Baseball Park and Nolan Geislinger and Co. put on a show in front of their home crowd on Friday.

Eden Valley-Watkins secured a 15-6 victory over Litchfield. The Eagles recorded 14 hits, and while Geislinger may have only had one of them, his might have been the most impactful.

Geislinger only needed to see one pitch in his bases-loaded, two-out at-bat against Litchfield’s Hunter Schultz with Eden Valley-Watkins holding a 9-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A 6-foot junior listed as a pitcher/shortstop, Geislinger smashed the ball over the right field fence for a grand slam to give the Eagles a 13-4 lead over the Dragons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield senior Owen Carlson fires a pitch toward home plate against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The two teams went on to trade a pair of runs in the sixth inning before Eden Valley-Watkins’ Myles Dziengel closed out the contest in a scoreless seventh inning, which included one strikeout against six batters faced.

Litchfield got out to an early lead, but it didn’t stay for long. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning before Eden Valley-Watkins responded with four of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

Bradley Larson and Jack McCann both recorded a pair of hits for the Dragons. Larson batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk and McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, where he went on to score the game-tying run to make it 4-4 in the top of the second inning.

Landon Neiman earned the win for Eden Valley-Watkins. He went five innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with three walks.

Litchfield returns to action against Rockford at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield head coach Jeff Wollin talks to his Dragons before taking on Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

EV-W 15, Litchfield 6

Litchfield 310 002 0-6 7 1

EV-W 403 152 x-15 14 4

Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 1-4 2b, Ben Olson 0-0 r hbp, Caden Besemer 0-3 r-2 bb, Anthony Estrada 1-4 r rbi 2b roe hbp, Connor Taber 0-3 r bb roe, Bradley Larson 2-3 rbi-2 bb, Ashton Sullivan 1-3, Jaxon Marquardt 0-2 bb hbp, Jack McCann 2-4 r 2b … EV-W: Landon Neiman 1-3 r bb sb-2, Nolan Geislinger 1-2 r-3 rbi-4 bb-2 sb-2 hr gs, Sam Nistler 0-3 r bb, Xander Willner 3-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb, Myles Dziengel 1-3 r rbi sb, Drew Arnold 1-1 r rbi 2b, Devin Dockendorf 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 roe, Ty Stanwick 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b sb, Coltant Harff 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb-3, Caden Neiman 0-2 r bb

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 3-6-7-7-5-2, Schultz 2-5-6-6-2-3, Tucker Liestman 1-3-2-2-0-1 … EV-W: L. Neiman (W) 5-6-4-2-3-0, Geislinger 1-1-2-1-2-3, Dziengel 1-0-0-0-1-1

Litchfield junior Jack McCann sprints toward first base against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eden Valley Baseball Park. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS 10, Minnewaska 4

New London-Spicer scored 10 runs on five hits to defeat Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Luke Knudsen led the Wildcats’ bats and accounted for half of their runs. He went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Aedan Andresen and Bennett Schultz each scored a pair of runs for NLS. Carson McCain added two RBIs.

Konnor Rohloff earned the win for the Wildcats. He went five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking four.

Alex Panitzke recorded two of Minnewaska’s six hits. He batted 2-for-3 with a run and a walk.

Minnewaska takes on Montevideo in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo. NLS plays Dassel-Cokato at 4 p.m. Monday at the Green Lake Diamonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS 104 002 3-10 5 5

Minnewaska 110 020 0-4 6 5

Hitting - NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-3 r-2 bb-2 sb, Luke Knudsen 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Carson McCain 1-3 rbi-2 hbp sf, Grant Paffrath 1-1 rbi, Bennett Schultz 0-4 r-2 bb sb, Chi Schneider 0-3 r bb hbp, Riley Lessman 0-2 rbi bb-2, Cole Dolezal 0-2 rbi bb bhp, Brayden Skindelian 0-3 r bb … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 1-4 r, Dylan Alexander 1-4, Austin Weber 1-3 r bb sb, Alex Panitzke 2-3 r bb, Ryland Martin 1-4 rbi-2, PJ Johnson 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 5-5-4-2-4-8, Eli Jacobson 2-1-0-0-1-2 … Minnewaska: Martin (L) 2.2-4-5-1-5-2, Majerus 3.2-1-5-1-4-4, Weber 0.2-0-0-0-0-0

Central Lakes

Sartell 10, Willmar 0

Braydon Blonigen threw a one-hitter in Sartell’s win at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell.

Blonigen went all five innings, where he struck out six batters and walked a pair for the Sabres, to earn the win.

Tyler Madsen had the sole hit for Willmar. He went 1-for-1 and also reached base on a hit-by-pitch.

The Cardinals allowed three hits and six walks.

Willmar plays Sartell at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Baker Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar 000 00-0 1 3

Sartell 302 5x-10 3 1

Hitting - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie 0-1 bb, Dylan Staska 0-1 bb, Tyler Madsen 1-1 hbp, Chase Birchard 0-0 hbp … Sartell: Dylan Simones 0-3 r sb, Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, 0-1 r-3 bb-2, Kade Lewis 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Gavan Schulte 1-2 r-2 rbi hbp 2b, Andrew Ritter 0-1 bb, Brett Schlangen 0-1 rbi bb hbp, Jake Gruebele 1-2 rbi-3 2b hbp, Drew Geiger 0-2 r bb, Brendan Boesen 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Cullen Gregory (L) 3-2-5-3-5-3, Mason Thole 0.2-1-5-0-1-1, Birchard 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Sartell: (W) Braydon Blonigen 5-1-0-0-2-6

Camden

Dawson-Boyd 8, Lakeview 0

Dawson-Boyd shut out Lakeview behind Nathan Hansen at Cottonwood.

Hansen, a freshman, pitched a complete game for the Blackjacks. He struck out eight batters and walked two, while allowing four hits.

Hansen also went 2-for-4, batting in a run and running in another.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Grayson Olson led the team in hits. He batted 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.

The Blackjacks play host to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawson-Boyd 003 110 3-8 9 1

Lakeview 000 000 0-0 4 1

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Grayson Olson 3-4 r rbi sb, Aiden Swenson 1-4 rbi-2 sb-2, Nathan Hansen 2-4 r rbi, Tygan Long 1-3 rbi bb, Carter Bowen 1-3 rbi sf sb, Blake Thompson 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Kameron Sather 0-0 r-2 bb-3 hbp sb-3, Kade Solem 0-3 r bb … Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 1-4, Caine Herigon 2-3, Justin Timm 1-3 2b sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Hansen (W) 7-4-0-0-2-8 … Lakeview: Herigon (L) 4-5-4-3-2-3, Ayden St. Pierre 2.1-4-4-4-5-3, Hunter Magnuson 0.2-0-0-0-0-1

YME 7, LQPV 5

Drew Almich and Jake Odegard combined to strike out 11 as Yellow Medicine East beat Lac qui Parle Valley at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Almich got the win after striking out seven over the first five innings. Odegard came in for a two-inning save, striking out four. He also was 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Dyllon Geiser finished 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Eagles.

LQPV 100 022 0-5 6 1

YME 100 231 x-7 7 1

Hitting - LQPV: Dyllon Geiser 2-2 r rbi bb hbp, Kaden Molden 1-4 2b rbi, Kaden Mortenson 1-3 rbi hbp, Brock Bjornjeld 1-3 rbi bb, Cael Benson 1-2 r-2 bb, Dylan Keimig 0-2 r-2 bb hbp … YME: Braden Nelson 1-2 r bb-2, Bryce Sneller 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-2 2b r rbi bb sf, Jake Odegard 2-4 3b r rbi-2, Drew Almich 1-3, Andrew Flaten 1-3 r rbi sb-2, Cody Dahlager 0-1 r-2 bb-3 sb

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Geiser 3.2-5-3-1-2-4, Keimig (L) 0.1-0-3-3-3-0, Bjornjeld 2-2-1-1-2-2 … YME: Almich (W) 5-3-3-3-4-7, Odegard (Sv) 2-3-2-1-1-4

KMS 9, MACCRAY 1

Jaiden Henjum and Jared Cortez both had two hits for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a win over MACCRAY at Sunburg.

Henjum was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Cortez finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Chase Magaard picked up the win with seven strikeouts across six innings.

Emery Aker was 1-for-3 with a run for the Wolverines while Xavier Noble was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

MACCRAY 000 001 0-1 4 2

KMS 001 242 x-9 8 0

Hitting - MACCRAY: Xavier Noble 1-3 rbi, Joe Heidecker 1-3, Angel Mendoza 1-2, Emery Aker 1-3 r … KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-3 2b r-3 bb sb, Jared Cortez 2-4 2b r rbi, Jaiden Henjum 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Chase Magaard 1-3 r rbi bb, Tanner Wilts 1-2 r rbi bb sb, C Auge 1-1, Luke Jeseritz 0-3 r bb sb, Evan Zimmer 0-3 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Keegan Rand (L) 4.2-5-7-6-5-1, Jase Dirksen 1.1-3-2-2-2-0 … KMS: Magaard (W) 6-3-1-1-2-7, Jeseritz 1-1-0-0-0-2