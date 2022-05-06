Baseball roundup: Montevideo opens it up in the fourth

MONTEVIDEO — After three tight innings of baseball, Montevideo broke things wide open in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in large part to the bottom of the order.

The Thunder Hawks put up six runs in the fourth on the way to a 12-2 victory in six innings in Thursday’s West Central Conference game.

Montevideo junior Brady Snell connects with the ball, driving in a run with a sacrifice fly during a West Central Conference game against Melrose on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

All six of the fourth-inning runs came with two outs. Ethan Moravetz, the No. 9 hitter, connected on an RBI single to start off the run. Gavin Johnson followed that with a two-run single that scored Cooper Dack and Moravetz. Two more runs came across when Brady Snell connected on a triple that brought home Johnson and Kaden Boike. The final run of the fourth came after Luke Kuno drew a bases-loaded walk.

With three Thunder Hawk runs in the bottom of the fifth, the 10-run rule came into effect.

Montevideo senior shortstop Kaden Boike fields a chopper during a West Central Conference game against Melrose on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dack, a sophomore batting from the No. 8 spot, went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. He also picked up the win on the mound, striking out five with five hits and no walks allowed.

Moravetz, a junior, was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Johnson was 1-for-2 with three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

The visiting Dutchmen got hits from Ian Funk, Connor Anderson, Isaac Rosenberger and Breydon Dobmeier. Anderson was hit with the loss, allowing seven runs on three hits and five walks over 3-2/3 innings.

Montevideo senior Gavin Johnson, 3, is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning during a West Central Conference game against Melrose on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Thunder Hawks are now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the West Central.

Montevideo is back at home at 5 p.m. Monday for a conference matchup with Sauk Centre.

Montevideo senior third baseman Gage Augeson attempts to throw across the diamond during a West Central Conference game against Melrose on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

West Central

Montevideo 12, Melrose 2

Melrose 020 00-2 4 3

Montevideo 111 63-12 6 1

Hitting - Melrose: Ian Funk 1-2, Connor Anderson 1-2, Isaac Rosenberger 1-1 r, Breydon Dobmeier 1-2 rbi, Devin Orbeck 0-3 rbi, Antony Berscheit 0-2 r … Montevideo: Gavin Johnson 1-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Brady Snell 1-3 r rbi-3 sf, Cooper Dack 2-3 r-2 rbi, Ethan Moravetz 2-3 r-2 rbi, Kaden Boike 0-2 r-2 bb-2, Luke Kuno 0-1 r rbi-2 bb-3, Gage Augeson 0-1 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Anderson (L) 3.2-3-7-7-5-1, Isaac Rosenberger 1-3-5-2-6-2 … Montevideo: Dack (W) 5-4-2-1-0-5

Montevideo junior Brady Snell, left, tags out Melrose's Devin Orbeck on a pickoff attempt during a West Central Conference game on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 2

An error allowed Matthew Warring to score the game-winning run as Sauk Centre got a walkoff win over West Central Conference foe Minnewaska at Sauk Centre.

Three Lakers — Torii Johnson, Jack Majerus and Jack Larson — finished with two hits. Larson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Minnewaska 100 000 1-2 7 2

Sauk Centre 000 100 2-3 7 4

Hitting - Minnewaska: Torii Johnson 2-4 r, Jack Majerus 2-4, Jack Larson 2-3 2b rbi bb, PJ Johnson 1-3 rbi bb, Blake Andreas 0-0 r sb-2 … Sauk Centre: Hunter Danielson 3-4 r sb, Elijah Fletcher 1-3 rbi bb, Payton Crider 1-3, Ben Millard 1-2, Zach Bick 1-3, Matthew Warring 0-4 r, Logan Meyer 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: PJ Johnson 5-4-1-0-2-5, Jacob Blair (L) 1.2-3-2-1-1-2 … Sauk Centre: Warring (W) 7-7-2-2-2-2

Morris/CA 6, WCA 0

Ross Marty, Brandon Jergenson and Sam Kleinwolterink all had two hits to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past West Central Area at Barrett.

Morris/CA 102 102 0-6 9 0

West Central Area 000 000 0-0 2 2

Hitting - Morris/CA: Ross Marty 2-3 r-2 rbi hbp sb-2, Brandon Jergenson 2-4 r rbi-2, Kaleb Breuer 0-3 bb sb, Sam Kleinwolterink 2-4 rbi 2b, Riley Asmus 1-3 bb, During Decker 1-3 r, Trevor Buss 0-0 r bb, Dylan Rose 1-3 r sb … West Central Area: Cole Anderson 1-3, Dane Anderson 1-2 hbp, Bryce Kjesbo 0-1 hbp sb, Colton Lindquist 0-2 hbp sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Drew Storck (W) 4-2-0-0-0-4, Drew Huebner (Sv) 3-0-0-0-0-3 … West Central Area: Cole Bruss (L) 6-8-6-5-3-0, Jack Courier 1-1-0-0-0-1

Central Lakes

Willmar 10, Rocori 1

A wild and productive fifth inning proved to be the difference for Willmar in its victory over Rocori at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar scored eight runs to open what was a 2-1 Cardinal advantage.

“We put some guys on base to start the inning and put some pressure on Rocori to make some plays,” Willmar head coach Tom DeBoer said. “We hit the ball hard and Rocori made three or four errors. They gave us a lot of extra outs and our batters were able to take advantage of that.”

Senior right-hander Ian Koosman got the victory, going six standout innings. He struck out 11 and walked no one, allowing two hits and one unearned run.

Sam Etterman led Willmar’s offense. He went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Brandt Sunder, Koosman and Cayden Hansen all had two hits for the Cards.

“We put pressure on them every inning,” Deboer said. “Everything went right for us and everything went wrong for them.“It pulls us within a game of them for the conference lead.”

Rocori 000 100 0-1 2 5

Willmar 002 080 x-10 14 3

Hitting - Rocori: Jack Spanier 1-3 2b r, Joel Sowada 1-3, Beck Loesch 0-2 rbi … Willmar: Brandt Sunder 2-4 2b r-2, Sam Etterman 4-4 r-2 rbi-2, Ian Koosman 2-2 r bb-2, Cayden Hansen 2-4 r rbi-2, Alex Schramm 1-3 r rbi-2 sf, Carter Schow 1-3 r rbi, Mason Madsen 1-2 r bb, Sam Raitz 1-3 rbi sf, Sergio Fernandez 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rocori: Cole Fuchs (L) 4-9-6-6-2-8, Chandler Dumonceaux 1-4-4-1-1-0, Tyler Lardy 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Willmar: Koosman (W) 6-2-1-0-0-11, Schow 1-0-0-0-2-0

Wright County

Game 1: NLS 2, HLWW 0

Konnor Rohloff tossed a five-inning no-hitter to lead New London-Spicer past Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at the Green Lake Diamonds at Spicer.

Rohloff struck out four, walked one and hit one batter.

Bennett Schultz, Hayden Christopherson and Cole Dolezal had hits for the Wildcats.

HLWW 000 00-0 0 2

NLS 011 0x-2 3 2

Hitting - HLWW: Colton Long 0-1 bb, Mason Macziewski 0-1 hbp … NLS: Luke Knudsen 0-2 rbi, Bennett Schultz 1-2 2b, Hayden Christopherson 1-2 r, Brody Lien 0-1 hbp, Cole Dolezal 1-1 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLWW: Leo Duske (L) 4-3-2-0-0-2 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 5-0-0-0-1-4

Game 2: NLS 11, HLWW 9

Luke Ruter went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Gavin Degner was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI as New London-Spicer beat Howard Lake-Waverly Winsted at Spicer.

NLS built an 8-0 lead before the Lakers rallied with three in the third inning. NLS then went up 11-3 with three more runs in the fifth. But, HLWW scored five times in the sixth and one in the seventh.

NLS 431 030 0-11 10 3

HLWW 003 005 1-9 6 6

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 r-3 bb-2 sb, Luke Ruter 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb, Gavin Degner 2-4 r-2 rbi-3, Bennett Schultz 1-4, Hayden Christopherson 1-3 r rbi-2 bb, Brody Lien 1-2 r rbi bb, Gabe Rohman 1-3 rbi-2, Aedan Andresen 1-3 r sb, Cole Dolezal 0-4 r … HLWW: Steve Heber 3-4 r-2 rbi , Tony Baumann 1-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jake Duske 1-4 rbi, Mason Macziewski 1-2 2b r-2 bb sb, Aiden Debner 0-3 rbi-2 bb, Leo Duske 0-4 r, Jack Stutsman 0-2 r sb, Marcus Burau 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Reid Holmquist 3-3-3-1-1-2, Riley Lessman (W) 3-2-5-3-2-0, Rohman (Sv) 1-1-1-1-0-1 … HLWW: Heber (L) 1-4-6-2-1-2, L. Duske 1-2-1-0-1-2, Alex Zimmerman 1-1-1-0-1-0, Charlie Mumford 2-1-3-0-2-2, Debner 2-2-0-0-1-2

Litchfield 5, Dassel-Cokato 4

Litchfield was able to leave Saints Field with a one-run victory in Wright County Conference action at Dassel.

Central MinnesotaGame 1:BBE 4, Royalton 3Tanner Shelton brought home the winning run with an RBI single in the top of the first inning in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s victory over Royalton at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for the Jaguars.

BBE 100 020 01-4 7 6

Royalton 101 100 0-3 5 2

Hitting - BBE: Chase Wright 0-4 rbi, Blaine Fischer 2-4 r rbi sb, Will Van Beck 1-3 r hbp sb, Ashton Dingmann 0-2 rbi sac sf, Luke Dingmann 1-4 sb, Tanner Shelton 1-4 rbi, Casey Lenarz 1-3 bb, Easton Hagen 1-3 r bb, Kaden DeRoo 0-0 r … Royalton: Will Gorecki 1-4 r-2 sac sb, Tyler Swenson 1-4 bb, Drew Yourczek 0-3 rbi bb sf, Gabe Gorecki 0-4 r sb-2, Blake Albright 0-1 bb-3, jacob Leibold 0-3 rbi bb, Jonah Schneider 1-4, Jameson Klug 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Talen Kampsen 6-4-3-0-4-2, Shelton (W) 2-1-0-0-2-2 … Royalton: Blake Albright 75-3-2-2-6, Schneider (L) 1-2-1-0-0-1

Game 2: BBE 9, Royalton 0

Ashton Dingmann homered and went 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBI, a walk and a stolen base as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa swept the doubleheader from Royalton at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Easton Hagen and Tate DeKok combined on a four-hit shutout. Hagen went the first four innings, striking out two, walking three and allowing two hits. DeKok went the final three innings. He struck out one, walked two and allowed two hits.

Royalton 000 000 0-0 4 3

BBE 450 000 x-9 12 2

Hitting - Royalton: Tyler Swenson 1-3 bb, Drew Yourczek 0-2 bb-2, Blake Albright 1-3, Jacob Leibold 1-2 bb, Jonah Schneider 0-2 bb, Jameson Klug 1-3 … BBE: Chase Wright 3-4 r-2 sb-2, Blaine Fischer 0-2 r sac-2 sb-2, Will Van Beck 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Ashton Dingmann 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 hr bb sb, Luke Dingmann 0-3 bb, Tanner Shelton 1-3 r hbp, Casey Lenarz 2-3 r rbi-2, Luke Illies 2-3 rbi sb, Easton hagen 1-3 rbi, Hayden Sobiech 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Royalton: Leibold (L) 1.2-11-9-3-0-1, Cal Ohman 4.1-1-0-0-3-3 … BBE: Hagen (W) 4-2-0-0-3-2, Tate DeKok (Sv) 3-2-0-0-2-1

Game 1: Paynesville 18, Maple Lake 0

Eli Nelson threw a five-inning no-hitter for Paynesville, striking out seven and walking no one, to beat Maple Lake at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Paynesville made one error and had 17 hits.

Grayson Fuchs went 5-for-5, hitting for the cycle. He had one double, one triple, two home runs and a single. He also scored four runs and drove in six.

Austin Pauls was 3-for-3 with two runs and a walk for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville 325 800 18 17 1

Maple Lake 000 000 0 0 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 5-5 r-4 rbi-6 2b 3b hr-2, Max Ahtmann 2-4 r rbi bb, Eli Nelson 0-4 bb, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-2 r-2 bb, Austin Pauls 3-3 r-2 bb, Isaac Lieser 2-2 r-2 rbi-2, Bryce Vanderbeek 1-2 r rbi, Trent Wendlandt 1-1 r-2, Chase Bayer 1-3 r-2 rbi, Jevon Terres 1-1 rbi, Bennett Evans 0-2 rbi, Spencer Lieser 1-1 rbi, Izaak Shultz 0-0 r … Maple Lake: No hits

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Eli Nelson (W) 5-0-0-0-0-7 … Maple Lake: Nick Jost (L) 2-6-9-9-2-1, Danny Reilley 1-4-5-5-1-1, Marcus Weimer 1.25-3-3-2-0

Game 2: Paynesville 13, Maple Lake 0

Trent Wendland threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out four and walking two, in Paynesville’s victory over Maple Lake at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Grayson Fuchs, Eli Nelson, Spencer Eisenbraun and Isaac Lieser all had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Maple Lake 000 00 0 0 2

Paynesville 301 9x 13 13 1

Hitting - Maple Lake: No hitting … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-3 r, Max Ahtmann 1-4 r-2 rbi-3, Eli Nelson 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 2b, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-3 r rbi-2 2b, Austin Pauls 0-2 r, Isaac Lieser 2-3 r rbi, Gavin Miller 1-3 r rbi, Spencer Lieser 1-2 r 2b, Chase Bayer 1-3 r rbi, Izaak Shultz 1-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Eddy Neu (L) 3.1-8-9-7-0-3, Noah Gindele 0.3-5-4-3-0-0 … Paynesville: Trent Wendlandt (W) 5-0-0-0-2-4

Camden

LQPV 12, Canby 1

Blake Wollschlager threw a five-inning no-hitter for Lac qui Parle Valley in a Camden Conference win against Canby at Madison.

Eagles head coach Bart Hill said that the game couldn’t have started worse for Wollschlager. LQPV had two straight errors, then the Lancers’ leadoff batter stole home for the team’s lone run. But the senior was able to settle down, finishing the game with 13 strikeouts.

“I talked to him and said ‘You’ve been pitching forever, don’t get rattled,’” Hill said. “After that start, he struck out the next five guys.”

Hill added, “Blake throws hard and throws a lot of fastballs.”

Canby 100 00-1 0 3

LQPV 063 3x-12 7 3

Hitting - Canby: No hits … LQPV: Landon Schirm 1-2 r-2 bb-2 rbi-2, Kadyn Fernholz 2-3 rbi-4, Hunter Conn 2-3 r-3, Tyler Schickedanz 1-2 r-2 rbi-2, Dain Mortenson 1-3 r-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Canby: Colton Ruether (L) 3-7-9-8-2-1, Evan Engesmoe 1-0-3-0-2-1 … LQPV: Blake Wollschlager (W) 5-0-1-0-2-13

Dawson-Boyd 8, RCW 5

Tied 5-5 through six innings, Dawson-Boyd put up three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a Camden Conference win over Renville County West at Sacred Heart.

Grayson Olson led the Blackjacks’ offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Blake Thompson picked up the win, striking out seven in a complete game.

Tyler Amsden hit a home run for the Jaguars, finishing 1-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

Dawson-Boyd 310 100 3-8 5 6

RCW 100 040 0-5 4 10

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Braxton Hahn 1-2 r bb-2, Brayden Hahn 1-3 r-2 bb, Codie Johnson 1-4 3b rbi-3, Aric Gruwell 1-4 rbi, Grayson Olson 2-4 r, Blake Thompson 0-2 r bb, Aiden Swenson 0-3 r-2, Ryan Lund 0-3 r … RCW: Isaac Haen 1-3 2b r bb sb, Tyler Froland 1-4 r rbi, Camden Wohlman 1-3 r bb, Tyler Amsden 1-4 hr r rbi-3, Eddie Morales 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Thompson (W) 7-4-5-1-4-7 … RCW: Carter Rice 1.1-1-4-0-1-1, Caleb Hoff (L) 4.2-3-2-1-2-2, Froland 1-1-2-2-1-1

KMS 13, Lakeview 0

Jaiden Henjum and Hunter Kallstrom combined for a five-inning one-hitter in Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s victory over Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Henjum went the first three innings and allowed a hit to Justin Timm. He struck out two and walked no one. Kallstrom went the final two innings, striking out four. He did not walk a batter.

KMS 141 70-13 13 1

Lakeview 000 00-0 1 0

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Wylee Lottman 1-3 r hbp sb, Jared Cortez 3-4 r rbi-3 2b-2, Alex Call 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Evan Zimmer 1-2 r, Jacob Walsh 0-1 r rbi hbp, Hunter Kallstrom 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Chase Magaard 2-2 r-2 rbi-2 sac, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r rbi 2b, Luke Jeseritz 1-1 r rbi bb, Tanner Wilts 1-1 r rbi-2 … Lakeview: Justin Timm 1-1, Taiven Isaackson 0-1 hbp, Cayden Caron 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Henjum (W) 3-1-0-0-0-2, Kallstrom 2-0-0-0-0-4 … Lakeview: Isackson (L) 3-8-9-9-3-1, Caron 1-5-4-4-0-1, Braylon Breyfogle 1-0-0-0-0-1

MACCRAY 3, R-T-R 0

Dreyer Homan went 2-for-2 with three RBIs at the plate and struck out seven in a complete-game victory for MACCRAY over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Raymond.

Isaac Strommer had a hit and two runs for the Wolverines. Xavier Noble also had a hit and scored a run in the victory.

R-T-R 000 000 0-0 5 0

MACCRAY 001 020 x-3 4 0

Hitting - R-T-R: Alien Wichmann 1-3, Jack Christianson 1-3, Brayden Appel 1-3, Logan Lamote 1-3 2b, Rion Moat 1-2 … MACCRAY: Isaac Strommer 1-2 r-2 bb, Dreyer Homan 2-2 rbi-3 bb, Xavier Noble 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - R-T-R: Wichmann (L) 4-1-1-1-4-4, Sam Nibbe 2-3-2-1-1-1 … MACCRAY: Homan (W) 7-5-0-0-2-7

Minneota 4, YME 1

Pyeton Sheik and Ryan Dalager each went 2-for-3 to lead Minneota past Yellow Medicine East at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Jake Odegard, Bryce Sneller and Nahum Tarin all had hits for YME.

Minneota 100 210 0-4 6 0

YME 000 100 0-1 3 2

Hitting - Minneota: Peyton Gillund 0-4 r, Peyton Sheik 2-3 r-2, Isaac Pohlen 1-3 rbi-2, Jonah Gruenes 1-3 r rbi, Ryan Dalager 2-3 rbi … YME: Nolan Hildahl 0-1 r bb-2, Jake Odegard 1-3, Bryce Sneller 1-3 rbi, Nahum Tarin 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota: Dalager (W) 7-3-1-1-2-10 … YME: Sneller (L) 5-5-4-2-0-5, Drew Almich 2-1-0-0-0-2

T-M-B 14, CMCS 5

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton left Prinsburg with a Camden Conference win after beating Central Minnesota Christian.

Montevideo sophomore Cooper Dack fires off a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Melrose on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune