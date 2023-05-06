Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone

Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD

Baseball roundup
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
May 05, 2023 at 10:58 PM

BIRD ISLAND — Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack set the tone for a dominant day for Montevideo baseball.

On the road for a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD, Reidinger and Dack’s efforts on the mound helped the Thunder Hawks to a sweep at Lions Memorial Park. Montevideo took Game 1 13-1 in six innings, followed by a 12-0 five-inning victory in Game 2.

“The boys played really well,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “(Reidinger and Dack) pitched the heck out of the ball.”

With a looping curveball confounding the Warriors’ batters, Reidinger struck out 13, giving up one run on three hits and three walks in the opener. Then in the nightcap, Dack gave up one hit and three walks with 10 strikeouts. Dack was one out away from a no-hitter until Hunter Malvin, BOLD’s No. 9 hitter, legged out an infield single.

BOLD junior Tate Sheehan reaches back to make a catch in foul territory for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
BOLD junior Tate Sheehan reaches back to make a catch in foul territory for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“They did a nice job of using the whole plate,” Epema said of Reidinger and Dack’s efforts on the mound. “Not just throwing outside. They went hard in, slow away, and came back with the inside curve. They went up, down, in and out, changed speeds nicely and set up hitters well.

“Our defense made the plays behind them … 23 strikeouts in 11 innings, your defense doesn’t have to make a ton of plays.”

BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Game 1 saw a strong offensive performance from Brady Snell. The Thunder Hawks senior went 5-for-5, all singles, with five RBIs and a run.

“He was really locked in,” Epema said. “He came up with bases loaded (in the fourth) and he wasn’t chasing. He was patient. He took two borderline strikes rather than reach for it and hit into a pop-up. With a full court, he got one over the heart of the plate and ripped it into the right-center gap.”

Montevideo senior Brady Snell makes contact with a pitch for a two-run single during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Montevideo senior Brady Snell makes contact with a pitch for a two-run single during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In the nightcap, Mason Jerve had three RBIs and a run in a 1-for-3 effort. Jackson Baldwin went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

“We hit up and down the lineup,” Epema said. “It’s nice to see and it’s one-through-nine; it’s not just the middle of the order.”

BOLD’s lone run of the series came in the third inning of Game 1 with an RBI single by Jack Kaiser that scored Max Benson.

Sitting at 7-1 in the West Central and 8-1 overall, Montevideo heads to Benson for a doubleheader on Tuesday. BOLD (5-3 West Central, 5-4 overall) hosts Morris/Chokio-Alberta for a doubleheader Thursday.

BOLD junior Hunter Malvin, left, goes to tag Montevideo's Cooper Dack out on a stolen base attempt during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
BOLD junior Hunter Malvin, left, goes to tag Montevideo's Cooper Dack out on a stolen base attempt during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

West Central

Game 2: Montevideo 12, BOLD 0

BOLD   000   00-0   1   2
Montevideo     000   0x-12   7   0
Hitting - BOLD: Hunter Malvin 1-2 … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 0-2 r rbi sb sf sac, Ethan Moravetz 0-1 r bb-2, Brady Snell 0-1 r hbp-2, Jackson Baldwin 2-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Griffin Epema 1-2 r-2 bb, Brody Dack 1-2 2b r-2 bb, Mason Jerve 1-2 3b r rbi-3 bb, Daniel Gunlogson 0-3 rbi, Samuel Ripley 1-1, Brady Rhode 0-0 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Tate Sheehan (L) 3-5-6-5-3-1, Max Benson 0.2-2-6-4-5-1, Malvin 0.1-0-0-0-0-1 … Montevideo: C. Dack (W) 5-1-0-0-3-10 

Game 1: Montevideo 13, BOLD 1

Montevideo    002   317-13   15   1
BOLD      001   000-1   3   2
Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 bb, Ethan Moravetz 3-4 r bb, Brady Snell 5-5 r rbi-5, Jackson Baldwin 0-3 r bb hbp, Gannon Reidinger 2-4 r-2, Griffin Epema 0-2 r rbi bb hbp, Landon Olson 1-3 r rbi, Grayson Eisenlohr 0-1 r bb, Daniel Gunlogson 1-2 r-2 bb, Luke Kuno 0-0 r rbi hbp … BOLD: Jack Kaiser 1-3 rbi, Sam Sigurdson 1-2, Max Benson 1-2 3b r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Reidinger (W) 6-3-1-1-3-13 … BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (L) 4-7-5-5-5-1, Owen Flann 2-8-8-8-1-1 

Game 2: West Central 9, Benson 8

Benson got its first win of the season in Game 1 as the Braves split with West Central Area at Barrett.

Reece Larson went 4-for-4 with an RBI for Benson for Game 1. Grant Gunlogson scored three runs and Mason Moe had a pair of RBIs in the victory.

The Braves out-hit the Knights 8-6 in Game 2, but West Central built a 7-2 lead through three innings. Game 2 was called after five innings due to darkness.

West Central   313   20-9   6   0
Benson     101   24-8   8   4
Hitting - West Central: Carter Lohse 0-2 r-2 rbi bb sf, Dane Anderson 0-2 r bb hbp, Brady Lindquist 2-4 hr r rbi-4, Ty Fuhs 1-3, Jacob Strunk 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb, Ben Bye 1-3, Jack Courrier 1-2 r rbi-2 bb sb, Adam Lohse 1-3, Hunter Gruchow 0-2 rbi hbp sb … Benson: Max Nygaard 0-3 r bb sb, Grant Gunlogson 1-3 2b rbi-4 sf, Reece Larson 1-2 r bb-2 sb, Alex Claussen 1-2 rbi bb, Garrett Lenz 1-1 r rbi bb-2, AJ Klassen 1-1 r rbi bb-2, Jack Storlien 1-3 r, Zach Wrobleski 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Mason Moe 1-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: Bye (W) 4-7-8-8-9-5, Austin Bennett 1-1-0-0-0-1… Benson: Lenz (L) 2.1-4-5-2-2-4, Klassen 0-1-2-2-1-0, Nygaard 2.2-1-2-0-2-1

Game 1: Benson 9, West Central 8

Benson   102   003   3-9   9   4
West Central     002   132   0-8   7   3
Hitting - Benson: Max Nygaard 1-4 r rbi bb, Grant Gunlogson 1-2 2b r-3 rbi bb hbp sb, Reece Larson 4-4 rbi sb, Alex Claussen 0-2 r rbi bb sf, Garrett Lenz 0-2 r bb-2, AJ Klassen 1-4 2b r rbi, Jack Storlien 0-2 r bb-2, Zach Wrobleski 1-3 2b r hbp, Mason Moe 1-4 rbi-2 sb … West Central: Cash Nelson 0-3 r rbi hbp, Dane Anderson 1-3 r hbp, Brady Lindquist 0-4 r, Ty Fuhs 2-4 rbi, Ben Bye 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Jack Courrier 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Carter Kjesbo 0-3 rbi bb, Brayden Stark 0-1 r hbp, Adam Lohse 1-4 3b r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Claussen 4.1-5-5-3-4-8, Lenz (W) 2.2-2-3-0-0-5 … West Central: Nelson 5.2-5-5-5-5-7, Cole Bruss (L) 1.1-4-4-2-2-1

Wright County

NLS 8, Rockford 7

Chi Schneider got the final out and left the game-tying run at second base to put New London-Spicer over host Rockford in a Wright County Conference matchup.

Along with locking up the save, Schneider also had a strong night at the plate. He was 3-for-4 with three runs and a stolen base. Gavin Degner and Grant Paffrath were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats. Brayden Skindelien picked up the win after tossing 6-2/3 innings.

NLS    203   200   1-8   11   1
Rockford      005   000   2-7   13   8
Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Chi Schneider 3-4 r-3 sb, Reid Holmquist 0-0 r, Carson McCain 1-4 r rbi, Gavin Degner 2-4 rbi-2, Grant Paffrath 2-4 r rbi-2, Nolan Johnson 1-4, Brayden Skindelien 1-3 … Rockford: Patrick Binnebose 3-5 2b r rbi-2, Wilson Sanderson 2-3 r bb, William Haas 3-4 r rbi-2, Nick Binnebose 1-4 r rbi, Aiden Smith 1-4, Jacob Eisentrager 0-2 r hbp-2, Harrison Edwards 1-4, Riley Moran 2-4 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Skindelien (W) 6.2-13-7-6-2-2, Schneider (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Rockford: Edwards (L) 4-7-7-2-2-2, P. Binnebose 3-4-1-1-0-2

Camden

YME 8, MACCRAY 3

After a shaky first inning, Yellow Medicine East’s Bryce Sneller settled down, striking out 12 MACCRAY batters in a win at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Sneller threw a complete-game victory, allowing five hits and no walks. He was also 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI at the plate. Cody Dahlager, Nolan Hildahl and Drew Almich all had two hits for YME.

Joe Heidecker went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolverines. Ethan Strommer was 2-for-3 with a run.

MACCRAY    300   000   0-3   5   3
YME      012   104   x-8   11   1
Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 2-3 r sb, Wyatt Swenson 1-3 r, Xavier Noble 0-3 r, Joe Heidecker 1-3 2b rbi-2, Grayson Ahrenholz 1-3 … YME: Cody Dahlager 2-4 r-2 rbi sb-3, Bryce Sneller 3-4 2b r rbi, Nolan Hildahl 2-4 2b rbi, Jake Odegard 1-3 r sb, Owen Cherveny 0-0 r, Drew Almich 2-3 r-2 rbi, Nahum Tarin 1-3 r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Jase Dirksen (L) 5-11-7-6-1-6, Ahrenholz 1-0-1-0-1-1 … YME: Sneller (W) 7-5-3-2-0-12 

Ortonville 4, RCW 3

Ortonville’s Carter Lee hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Trojans a walk-off win over Renville County West at Ortonville.

Lee finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Five players — Griffin Howard, Carter Rice, Jack Wertish, Zac Gustafson and Austin Rice — had hits for RCW.

The Jaguars head to Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

RCW    001   200   0-3   5   2
Ortonville      020   010   1-4   8   4
Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 1-4 sb-2, Carter Rice 1-3, Jack Wertish 1-3 r, Zac Gustafson 1-1 r bb, Austin Rice 1-3 rbi, Jacob Valdovinos 0-0 r … Ortonville: Dru Boots 2-3 r-2 bb sb, Hunter Merritt 1-3 bb sb, Carter Lee 3-3 2b r rbi-2 bb sb, Isaac Brown 1-3 r, Kirby Olson 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (L) 6.2-7-4-2-3-8 … Ortonville: Boots (W) 7-5-3-1-1-6

