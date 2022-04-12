Baseball roundup: Nice day, nice start for Paynesville in win over NLS

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville baseball team opened the season with a 3-1 victory over New London-Spicer on a pleasant Monday evening.

Paynesville scored two runs in the first and added a run in the fifth. The Wildcats’ run crossed home in the third inning.

Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs to pace the Bulldogs. Chase Bayer, Eli Nelson, Spencer Eisenbraun, Isaac Lieser, Austin Pauls and Trent Wendlandt all had hits for Paynesville.

New London-Spicer pitcher Carson McCain throws a pitch toward home plate as the Wildcats traveled to Paynesville on Monday, April 11, 2022, to take on the Bulldogs. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Gabe Rohman was 1-for-1 with a run and Konnor Rohloff went 1-for-2 with a walk for NLS.

Eli Nelson allowed one hit and one run over five innings for the win. He struck out five and walked four. Bennett Evans went the final two innings for the save, striking out three.

Non-Conference

Paynesville 3, NLS 1

NLS 001 000 0-1 2 4

Paynesville 200 010 x-3 8 1

Hitting - NLS: Luke Knudson 0-2 bb-2, Bennett Schultz 0-4 rbi, Aeden Andresen 0-2 bb, Carson McCain 0-1 bb, Gabe Rohman 1-1 r, Konnor Rohloff 1-2 bb, Brody Lien 0-2 bb … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Chase Bayer 1-4, Eli Nelson 1-2 r bb sb-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-3, Isaac Lieser 1-3 2b rbi-2 sb, Austin Pauls 1-3, Trent Wendlandt 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: McCain (L) 4-7-2-2-2-1, Rohloff 2-1-1-0-2-1 … Paynesville: Nelson (W) 5-1-1-1-4-5, Bennett Evans (Sv) 2-1-0-0-2-3

Wildcat Hayden Christopherson of New London-Spicer catches a pop-up fly ball while taking on the Paynesville Bulldogs on the road Monday, April 11, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ACGC 11, D-C 0

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City opened the season with a non-conference victory over Dassel-Cokato at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Terrell Renne went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for the Falcons. Connor Barker went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs. Along with going 1-for-3 at the plate, Jack Peterson got the win on the mound with five strikeouts in four innings.

D-C 000 00- 0 4 4

ACGC 353 0x-11 7 2

Hitting - D-C: Kyan Lynk 2-3, Jaxon Gustafson 2-2 … ACGC: Logan Straumann 1-4 r-2, Jack Peterson 1-3 r bb, Connor Barker 2-2 r-3 rbi-2 bb, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-3 r, Terrell Renne 2-3 3b rbi-4, Jaxon Behm 0-1 r-2 rbi bb-2, Zach Bagley 0-2 r rbi bb, Masson Hiltner 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-C: G. Helget (L) 2-4-8-1-6-2, J. Olthoff 2-3-3-2-2-0 … ACGC: Peterson (W) 4-4-0-0-1-5, Barker 1-0-0-0-0-3

Litchfield 5, NYA 2

Litchfield won its season-opener by beating Norwood Young America at Norwood Young America.

“For the most part we caught the ball and made the plays,” said Dragons head coach Jeff Wollin. “It was a nice start.”

Bauer Wahl and Calvin Jones both had two hits for Litchfield. Wahl added a run and an RBI. Caden Besemer was 1-for-2 with an RBI and was the winning pitcher after tossing six innings.

Litchfield 020 201 0-5 8 1

NYA 000 001 1-2 4 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Bauer Wahl 2-3 r rbi, Caden Besemer 1-2 rbi bb-2, Daniel Estrada 1-4 rbi, Beau Weseloh 0-3 bb, Connor Taber 0-3 bb, Bradley Larson 0-4 r, Owen Carlson 0-0 r, Anthony Estrada 1-4 r, Calvin Jones 2-4 r, Hunter Schultz 1-4 rbi … NYA: Hunter Neubarth 1-2 bb-2, Quinn Eischens 2-2 bb, Austin Dent 1-1 r rbi bb, Benjamin Hoernemann 0-3 rbi, Jacob Kalkes 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Besemer (W) 6-2-1-1-4-2, Carlson 1-2-1-0-1-1… NYA: Teague Monroe (L) 3 2/3-5-4-1-2-2, Brayden Kohls 3 1/3-3-1-1-2-1

LQPV 4, Pipestone 2

Lac qui Parle Valley opened the 2022 season with two strong pitching performances and solid defense to defeat Pipestone at Madison.

“It’s always a good way to start when you get a win at home, especially at home on a nice night with a nice crowd,” LQPV head coach Bart Hill said.

Blake Wollschlager threw four solid innings for the Eagles, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four hits and two runs. Avery Wittnebel went the final three innings, allowing one hit and one walk and no earned runs. He struck out five.

Wittnebel also was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for LQPV.

Connor Holt went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Pipestone.

Pipestone 000 200 0-2 5 1

LQPV 010 021 x-4 4 1

Hitting - Pipestone: Austin Johnson 2-2 r, Kellen Johnson 1-3 r, Connor Holt 2-3 rbi-2 … LQPV: Avery Wittnebel 3-4 r-2, Derek Molden 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Pipestone: Maddox Biever 3-3-1-1-5-5, Merrick Heidebrink (L) 2-1-2-0-3-1, Kaden Munsch 1-0-1-1-2-3 … LQPV: Blake Wollschlager 4-4-2-2-2-8, Wittnebel (W) 3-1-0-0-1-5

Central Lakes

Willmar 1, Sartell 0

A one-out RBI single in the top of the first inning by Willmar’s Ian Koosman scored Sam Etterman from second base.

That one-run cushion held firm as the third-ranked (Class AAA) Cardinals opened the season with a Central Lakes Conference win over Sartell at St. Cloud Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell.

“It was a really fun game,” said Willmar head coach Tom DeBoer. “Looking at the forecast for this week, we moved our game up from Tuesday to today to hopefully get it in.

“To have it work in our favor makes us feel pretty good.”

The Cardinals finished with six hits, led by Etterman’s 2-for-3 evening.

Willmar had another chance to score a run in the second before some key defense by the Sabres ended that chance. On a single by Ridgley Hulstein, Sergio Fernandez tried to reach home but was thrown out at the plate.

On the mound, Koosman battled through 5-2/3 innings. DeBoer admitted that Koosman had some early hiccups, but he found a way to work out each time. He ended up with two hits and six walks allowed with four strikeouts in the victory.

“He walked two in the first, but picked off both guys,” DeBoer said. “As a right-handed pitcher, you don’t see that a lot. He wiggled out of trouble.”

Etterman got the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Willmar 100 000 0-1 6 2

Sartell 000 000 0-0 3 1

Hitting - Willmar: Cayden Hansen 1-4, Sam Etterman 2-3 r bb sb, Ian Koosman 1-3 rbi 2b hbp, Sergio Fernández 1-2 2b hbp, Ridgley Hulstein 1-2, Sam Raitz 0-0 hbp … Sartell: Jacob Merrill 1-3 bb, Steven Brinkerhoff 1-2 bb-2, Carsen Gross 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Koosman (W) 5.2-2-0-0-6-4, Hansen 0.1-0-0-0-0-1, Etterman (Sv) 1-1-0-0-0-1 … Sartell: Tory Lund 5-6-1-1-0-3, Jalen Vorpahl 2-0-0-0-1-1

West Central

Morris/CA 17, Benson 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta went off for 12 hits in a five-inning West Central Conference victory over host Benson.

Durgin Decker was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers. Riley Asmus and Trevor Buss were both 2-for-3 for Morris/CA.

Isaac Minchow and Dylan Ascheman each had a hit for the Braves.

Morris/CA 210 4(10)-17 12 0

Benson 000 00-0 2 4

Hitting - Morris/CA: Ross Marty 1-4 3b r-4 rbi-2 bb sb, Brandon Jergenson 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb sb, Sam Kleinwolterink 1-2 r-2 rbi-4, Riley Asmus 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Durgin Decker 3-4 2b r rbi-2, Brett Hansen 1-4 r rbi-2, Trevor Buss 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb, Kyle Fehr 1-1 r, Hunter Gibson 0-0 r bb, Kaleb Breuer 0-4 r bb, B Hardy 0-1 r-2 bb-2 … Benson: Isaac Minchow 1-2, Dylan Ascheman 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Jergenson (W) 4-2-0-0-4-5, Gibson 1-0-0-0-3-2 … Benson: Minchow (L) 4-6-7-1-2-7, Garrett Lenz 0-1-7-7-5-0, Zachary Wrobleski 1-5-4-3-1-1

Central Minnesota

Game 2: BBE 14, Maple Lake 2

Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Ashton Dingmann was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Luke Dingmann was 2-for-3 with three runs and five RBI in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s victory over Maple Lake at Elrosa.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Maple Lake 200 00-2 3 5

BBE 644 0x-14 7 6

Hitting - Maple Lake: L. Goelz 0-2 r bb, N. Zander 1-2 r bb, J. Falle 1-3 2b rbi-2, M. Weiner 1-3 sb … BBE: Will Van Beck 1-3 r, Easton Hagen 0-1 r-2, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 r-2 rbi 2b sb, Ashton Dingmann 2-2 rbi bb 2b-2, T. Dekok 0-1 r-3 sb, Luke Dingmann 2-3 r-3 rbi-5, Blaine Fischer 0-3 r, Tanner Shelton 0-2 r bb, C. Wrighton 0-2 rbi.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: C. Scanlon (L) 2-4-10-4-4-1, N. Gindele 2-3-4-3-2-1 … BBE: A. Dingmann (W) 3-3-2-2-1-7, Shelton 2-0-0-0-1-3

Game 1: BBE 13, Maple Lake 4

Will Van Beck was 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and three stolen bases as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa topped Maple Lake in the first game of a doubleheader at Elrosa.

Easton Hagen was 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and four RBI, Gavin Kampsen was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Luke Dingmann was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and Tanner Shelton was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Jaguars.

BBE 126 011 2-13 13 7

Maple Lake 110 020 0-4 6 4

Hitting - BBE: Will Van Beck 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 sb-3, Easton Hagen 2-5 rbi-4 2b 3b, Gavin Kampsen 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Luke Dingmann 2-4 r sb-2, Blaine Fischer 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Tanner Shelton 2-4 r-2 rbi, Talen Kampsen 0-2 r, Ryan Jensen 1-3 r-2 rbi 2b sb, C. Lenarz 1-1 2b … Maple Lake: E. Neu 1-4, L. Goelz 1-4 r rbi, N. Zander 1-4 2b, S. Marquette 1-4 r, M. Weiner 1-3 r rbi bb 2b, D. Reilley 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Van Beck 3-2-2-0-1-4, Hagen (W) 4-4-2-1-1-5 … Maple Lake: J. Falle (L) 6-11-11-4-2-7, Zander 1-2-2-1-0-2