Baseball roundup: NLS making a run

SPICER — After an uneven start to the season, the New London-Spicer baseball team is starting to gain traction.

Hosting Minnewaska for a non-conference game Monday, the Wildcats went up 6-0 through four innings and never looked back. NLS won 7-2 at Green Lake Diamonds.

After starting the season at 3-5, the Wildcats have won three of their last four by a combined score of 22-14. They now sit at 7-6.

Heading into the game, the Lakers came in hot, starting the season 7-1.

Minnewaska junior catcher PJ Johnson, right, tags out NLS' Gavin Radabaugh at home to end the bottom of the fourth inning during a non-conference game on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NLS got on the board in the third inning with a pair of runs. Luke Knudsen hit an RBI single that brought in Aedan Andresen. Then with two outs, Luke Ruter hit a double, then reached third and home on consecutive wild pitches.

Four more Wildcat runs came in the fourth courtesy of the bottom of the order. An error on a Riley Lessman infield hit allowed Bennett Schultz and Hayden Christopherson to reach home. Cole Dolezal, the No. 8 batter, followed up with an RBI single that brought in Brody Lien. Andresen, the No. 9 batter, completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly that allowed Lessman to reach home.

Another run was on the verge of scoring as pinch runner Gavin Radabaugh tried to score from second on an outfield hit by Ruter. But Lakers left fielder Hunter Johnson threw home to his younger brother and catcher, PJ Johnson. PJ applied the tag for the inning-ending out.

Four NLS players finished with multiple hits. Knudsen and Ruter were both 2-for-4. Dolezal finished 2-for-3 and Andresen was 2-for-2.

On the mound, Reid Holmquist picked up the victory in six innings of work. He struck out two while holding Minnewsaka to three hits and one walk.

Jacob Blair, Torii Johnson, Jack Larson, Blake Andreas and Connor Stein all had hits for the Lakers. Larson and Stein both scored runs. Nathan Dell got pegged with the loss after tossing the first five innings.

NLS has a Wright County Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Dassel-Cokato. Minnewaska has its own doubleheader Tuesday, hosting Melrose for a pair of West Central Conference games.

NLS senior Luke Ruter, 2, sprints toward home as Minnewaska catcher PJ Johnson chases after a wild pitch during a non-conference game on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-Conference

NLS 7, Minnewaska 2

Minnewaska 000 001 1-2 5 2

NLS 002 401 x-7 9 2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Jacob Blair 1-3, Torii Johnson 1-3, Jack Larson 1-3 r sb, Blake Andreas 1-3, Conner Stein 1-1 r hbp … NLS: Luke Kundsen 2-4 2b rbi-2, Luke Ruter 2-4 2b r, Hayden Christopherson 1-2 2b r hbp, Cole Dolezal 2-3 r rbi, Aedan Andresen 2-2 r rbi sb sf, Bennett Schultz 0-2 r sac, Brody Lien 0-2 r bb, Riley Lessman 0-2 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Nathan Dell (L) 5-6-6-2-1-2, Jack Majerus 1-3-1-1-0-0 … NLS: Reid Holmquist (W) 6-3-1-0-1-2, Lessman 1-2-1-0-0-1

MACCRAY 14, Hancock 4

Brooks Asche went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases as MACCRAY beat the Hancock Owls at Raymond.

A seven-run third inning did the most damage for the Wolverines, who also got two hits from Gavin Husman.

Joe Heidecker got the pitching win, going five innings. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed four hits and one earned run.

Davin Rose was 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base for Hancock.

Hancock 130 000-4 4 2

MACCRAY 107 213-14 10 1

Hitting - Hancock: Davin Rose 2-3 r-2 sb, Brayden DeSmith 1-3 2b, Dallas Walton 1-2 r sb, Donoven Curfmon 0-1 r bb … MACCRAY: Isaac Strommer 1-3 r rbi bb, Dreyer Homan 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Brooks Asche 3-5 r-2 rbi sb-2, Gavin Husman 2-3 r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Joe Heidecker 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Xavier Noble 1-2 r rbi bb, Keegan Rand 1-1 r, Emery Aker 0-2 r bb, Keegan Conner 0-0 r bb, Tobyn Dalle 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Hancock: Hudson Ver Steeg (L) 2.1-4-8-7-8-3, Davin Schroeder 2.2-5-3-2-1-1, Walton 0.2-1-3-3-3-0 … MACCRAY: Heidecker (W) 5-4-4-1-1-8, Jase Dirksen 1-0-0-0-1-2

Camden

LQPV 7, CMCS 6

Lac qui Parle Valley survived a late rally by Central Minnesota Christian to beat the Blue Jays at Madison.

CMCS scored five runs in the top bottom of the seventh. The Bluejays had the tying run on second after a sacrifice fly scored a runner from third to make it 7-6.

The game moved from Prinsburg to Madison due to wet field conditions. CMCS was still the home team.

Avery Wittnebel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dain Mortenson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for the Eagles.

Blake Wollschlager got the win, going six innings. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed two hits and no earned runs.

LQPV 100 123 0-7 8 1

CMCS 010 000 5-6 5 2

Hitting - LQPV: Landon Schirm 1-3 2b rbi-2, Kadyn Fernholz 1-4 2b rbi-2, Avery Wittnebel 2-4 rbi, Kaiden Allpress 1-4, Dain Mortenson 2-3 2b r-2 … CMCS: Drew Duininck 1-4 2b rbi, Ethan Bulthuis 1-4 rbi-2, Josh Nelson 1-3 rbi, Kadin Dehmlow 1-4 2b, Trenton Bulthuis 1-2 2b, Braelin Rime 0-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Blake Wollschlager (W) 6-2-1-0-3-11, Schirm 0.0-2-4-4-0-0, Wittnebel (Sv) 1-1-1-0-0-1 … CMCS: E. Bulthuis (L) 5-6-4-2-2-7, Nelson 1-2-3-2-1-1, T. Bulthuis 1-0-0-0-0-1

D-B 3, YME 2

Brayden Hahn’s two-run single in the sixth inning helped Dawson-Boyd rally to beat Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Hahn’s hit scored Tyson Long and Braxhton Hahn, erasing a 2-1 Sting lead.

Blake Thompson got the complete-game win on the mound. He struck out four, walked three and allowed six hits and no earned runs.

Nikson Knapper took the tough-luck loss for the Sting. He pitched a two-hitter, allowing no earned runs. He struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings.

Jake Odegard went 2-for-2 for YME.

D-B 000 120 0-3 2 4

YME 002 000 0-2 6 2

Hitting - D-B: Brayden Hahn 1-3 rbi-2 sb-2, Ryan Lund 1-3 rbi, Braxton Hahn 0-3 r, Aric Gruwell 0-3 r sb, Tyson Long 0-1 r bb … YME: Jake Odegard 2-2, Cody Dahlager 1-3 2b, Israel Eakes 1-3, Drew Almich 1-3, Isaac Jimenez 1-3 r, Nolan Hildahl 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Blake Thompson (W) 7-6-2-0-3-4 … YME: Nikson Knapper (L) 7-2-3-0-2-10