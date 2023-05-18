99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield

After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win

NLS v Litchfield baseball 001.jpg
Litchfield's Connor Taber catches the ball at second in an attempt to catch New London-Spicer runner Aedan Andresen during a game at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:23 PM

SPICER — The Litchfield baseball team got off to a great start Wednesday. The Dragons scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

After that, it was all New London-Spicer.

The Wildcats beat the Dragons 14-4 in six innings in a Wright County Conference West Division game at the Green Lake Diamonds.

NLS got a run back in the bottom of the first, then took the lead with a five-run second inning. They tacked on five more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

NLS v Litchfield baseball 002.jpg
Konnor Rohloff of New London-Spicer throws a pitch as the Wildcats take on Litchfield at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

NLS is 9-3 in the conference and 11-3 overall. Litchfield 5-8 in the WCC and 7-11 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top hitters for the Wildcats were Aeden Andresen and Luke Knudsen.

Andresen, NLS’ lead-off hitter, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Knudsen was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs.

The Wildcats had 13 hits and got a strong relief performance from Carson McCain. McCain went 5-⅔ innings, striking out three and walking one. He allowed four hits and no runs.

NLS v Litchfield baseball 003.jpg
Litchfield Dragons athlete Anthony Estrada crosses home plate to score a run as the Dragons took on New London-Spicer at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

For Litchfield, Anthony Estrada was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Bradley Larson was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and a hit-by-pitch.

Litchfield is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a non-conference game. NLS then plays Morris/CA at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Green Lake Diamonds.

NLS v Litchfield baseball 004.jpg
The Wildcats of New London-Spicer congratulate Aedan Andresen after scoring a run against Litchfield at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Wright County

NLS 14, Litchfield 4

Litchfield    400   000-4   7   2
NLS      150   053-14   13   1

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 0-3 r bb, Calvin Jones 1-2 r bb-2, Caden Besemer 0-4 rbi, Connor Taber 1-3 r, Anthony Estrada 2-3 r rbi 2b-2, Bradley Larson 2-2 rbi 2b hbp, Hunter Schultz 0-3 rbi, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b hbp sb, Ashton Sullivan 0-3 sb … NLS: Aedan Andresen 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b-2, Luke Knudsen 3-4 r-2 rbi-4 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-3 rbi sac, Christopher Schneider 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Carson McCain 1-4 rbi-2, Gavin Degner 0-1 r-3 bb-2 hbp sb, Grant Paffrath 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Paul Meier 1-1 r-2, Nolan Johnson 1-1 r, Riley Lessman 1-1 r rbi 2b, Brayden Skindelien 2-3 r-2 rbi bb

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 4.1-8-11-6-5-5, Marquardt 0.2-5-3-3-0-0 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff 0.1-3-4-4-2-0, McCain (W) 5.2-4-0-0-1-3

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar falls to St. Cloud 5-2 and 5-4 in a CLC doubleheader
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.003.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Litchfield Blues enjoy a walk-off win
Bennett Lecher triples in the bottom of the 10th in Litchfield’s 3-2 win over Dassel-Cokato
May 14, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in 5 innings in the final at Elrosa
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins’ bullpen gives up 5 runs in loss to Cubs
The Chicago Cubs collected four straight hits to turn the Twins’ seventh-inning lead into a one-run deficit.
May 12, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
Baseball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander's home run in the 7th helps Minnewaska beat ACGC, 5-4
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Paynesville 17, Royalton 1

Bryce VanderBeek and Esau Nelson had top pitching performances in Paynesville’s doubleheader sweep at Royalton.

VanderBeek went six innings in Game 1, striking out six and walking one. He allowed six hits.

Nelson went all five innings in Game 2, scattering five hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked three.

Paynesville had 21 hits in the two games. In Game 1, Max Athmann and Austin Pauls each had two hits. In Game 2, Pauls went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and VanderBeek was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and four RBIs.

Paynesville is host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. EVW beat Kimball 10-2 and 17-8 on Wednesday.

Royalton   000   01-1   5   3
Paynesville     (10)05   2x-17   15   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Royalton: Will Gorecki 2-3 r, Drew Yourczek 1-1 2b rbi bb-2, Ethan Albright 1-3, Nick Leibold 1-2 2b … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Max Athmann 2-3 r-3, Isaac Lieser 2-2 2b r-3 rbi-3 bb, Austin Pauls 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-3 r-2 rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2, Bryce VanderBeek 3-3 r rbi-4 bb, Brayden VanderBeek 0-3 rbi, Brandon Carlson 1-1 r, Owen Brick 0-0 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Royalton: Brady Yourczek (L) 0-3-4-4-1-0, Marcus Hayes 1-6-6-3-0-0, Rex Revoir 1.2-4-5-4-2-2, Sean Schmidtbauer 1.1-2-2-2-0-3 … Paynesville: Esau Nelson (W) 5-5-1-1-3-3

Game 1:Paynesville 6, Royalton 0

Paynesville   130   000   2-6   6   2
Royalton     000   000   0-0   6   3

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-5 2b r, Max Athmann 2-4 r rbi sb, Bryce VanderBeek 0-2 r bb hbp, Isaac Lieser 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Austin Pauls 2-4 r rbi-3, Abe Brunner 0-2 r … Royalton: Brady Yourczek 1-3, Drew Yourczek 2-3, Nick Leibold 1-3, John Bzdok 1-3, Drew Sowada 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Lieser 1-0-0-0-0-0, VanderBeek (W) 6-6-0-0-1-6… Royalton: Jonas Schneider (L) 5-4-4-1-4-6, Marcus Hayes 2-2-2-1-1-2

Non-conference

Adrian/Ellsworth 8, MACCRAY 6

Adrian/Ellsworth scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to beat MACCRAY at Raymond.

Reece Carlson homered for Adrian/Ellsworth.

Ethan Strommer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI and Joe Heidecker was 2-for-4 with a run for MACCRAY.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines play a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Canby.

Adrian/Ellsworth    000   213   2-8   5   1
MACCRAY      001   500   0-6   10   3

Hitting - Adrian/Ellsworth: Travis Weiss 1-2 2b r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Quentin Wolf 0-3 r bb sb, Reece Carlson 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Kyler Kunkel 1-3 r rbi bb, Joe Rahe 1-3 r bb, Reese Morrison 0-2 r bb sb, Keagan Polzine 0-2 r, Garrett Penning 1-3 rbi sb … MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 2-4 rbi sb, Wyatt Swenson 1-2 2b bb-2, Xavier Noble 1-4 r, Joe Heidecker 2-4 r, Emery Aker 1-3 r, Grayson Ahrenholz 1-2, Angel Mendoza 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Jase Dirksen 1-3 2b r-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Adrian/Ellsworth: Andrew Rahe 4-9-6-5-1-2, Matthew Geister 1.2-1-0-0-2-2, Weiss 0.1-0-0-0-0-1, Wolf (W) 1-0-0-0-1-2 … MACCRAY: Keegan Rand 5.2-3-6-3-4-5, Ahrenholz (L) 1.1-2-2-2-1-2

Late Tuesday

Game 2: Sauk Centre 6, BOLD 4

Sauk Centre swept BOLD in a West Central Conference doubleheader, getting a five-inning no-hitter from Eli Fletcher at Sauk Centre.

Fletcher struck out 11 and walked two.

In Game 2, Tate Sheehan, Jack Kaiser and Max Benson had hits for BOLD. The Warriors play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at Minnewaska.

BOLD    101   200   0-4   3   3
Sauk Centre      120   021   x-6   7   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-4 r sb, Daylen Weber 0-3 r sb, Jack Kaiser 1-2, Owen Flann 0-2 rbi-2 sf, Mathew Jacobs 0-2 r sb, Max Benson 1-3 r rbi 2b … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 0-4 r, Hunter Danielson 2-4 r, Eli Fletcher 1-2 r rbi sb-2, Keegan Middendorf 0-3 r sb, Cole Roering 1-2, Hunter Broich 1-2 r rbi, Evan Zales 1-3, Neal Stadsvold 1-2 rbi 2b, Hunter Dickenson 0-0 rbi sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Weber (L) 5.2-7-6-5-5-3, Benson 0.1-0-0-0-1-1 … Sauk Centre: Danielson (W) 6-3-4-3-4-5, Cole Roering (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2

Game 1: Sauk Centre 10, BOLD 0

Sauk Centre    124   03-10   7   1
BOLD                000   00-0   0   6

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 2-2 r-3 rbi-3 hbp, Zachary Bick 0-3 r sac, Hunter Danielson 2-4 rbi-3 2b sb, Eli Fletcher 1-3 rbi, Eric Isenbart 0-2 r-2 hbp, Owen Messer 2-3 r-3, Neal Stadsvold 0-2 r rbi … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 0-2 sb, Jack Kaiser 0-1 hbp sb, Owen Flann 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Fletcher (W) 5-0-0-0-2-11 … BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (L) 5-7-10-5-3-4

What To Read Next
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: NLS takes 3rd at Charger Invitational
May 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Willmar Cardinals go 1-1 at Section 8AA-South tourney
May 17, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The softball edition
May 17, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.004.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style
May 16, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-2 at Osakis
May 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals bring 3 1st-place finishes from Alexandria
May 16, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott