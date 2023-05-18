Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield

SPICER — The Litchfield baseball team got off to a great start Wednesday. The Dragons scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

After that, it was all New London-Spicer.

The Wildcats beat the Dragons 14-4 in six innings in a Wright County Conference West Division game at the Green Lake Diamonds.

NLS got a run back in the bottom of the first, then took the lead with a five-run second inning. They tacked on five more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Konnor Rohloff of New London-Spicer throws a pitch as the Wildcats take on Litchfield at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

NLS is 9-3 in the conference and 11-3 overall. Litchfield 5-8 in the WCC and 7-11 overall.

Top hitters for the Wildcats were Aeden Andresen and Luke Knudsen.

Andresen, NLS’ lead-off hitter, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Knudsen was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs.

The Wildcats had 13 hits and got a strong relief performance from Carson McCain. McCain went 5-⅔ innings, striking out three and walking one. He allowed four hits and no runs.

Litchfield Dragons athlete Anthony Estrada crosses home plate to score a run as the Dragons took on New London-Spicer at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

For Litchfield, Anthony Estrada was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Bradley Larson was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and a hit-by-pitch.

Litchfield is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a non-conference game. NLS then plays Morris/CA at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Green Lake Diamonds.

The Wildcats of New London-Spicer congratulate Aedan Andresen after scoring a run against Litchfield at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Wright County

NLS 14, Litchfield 4

Litchfield 400 000-4 7 2

NLS 150 053-14 13 1

Hitting - Litchfield: Jack McCann 0-3 r bb, Calvin Jones 1-2 r bb-2, Caden Besemer 0-4 rbi, Connor Taber 1-3 r, Anthony Estrada 2-3 r rbi 2b-2, Bradley Larson 2-2 rbi 2b hbp, Hunter Schultz 0-3 rbi, Jaxon Marquardt 1-2 2b hbp sb, Ashton Sullivan 0-3 sb … NLS: Aedan Andresen 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b-2, Luke Knudsen 3-4 r-2 rbi-4 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-3 rbi sac, Christopher Schneider 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Carson McCain 1-4 rbi-2, Gavin Degner 0-1 r-3 bb-2 hbp sb, Grant Paffrath 0-2 r rbi bb sb, Paul Meier 1-1 r-2, Nolan Johnson 1-1 r, Riley Lessman 1-1 r rbi 2b, Brayden Skindelien 2-3 r-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 4.1-8-11-6-5-5, Marquardt 0.2-5-3-3-0-0 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff 0.1-3-4-4-2-0, McCain (W) 5.2-4-0-0-1-3

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Paynesville 17, Royalton 1

Bryce VanderBeek and Esau Nelson had top pitching performances in Paynesville’s doubleheader sweep at Royalton.

VanderBeek went six innings in Game 1, striking out six and walking one. He allowed six hits.

Nelson went all five innings in Game 2, scattering five hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked three.

Paynesville had 21 hits in the two games. In Game 1, Max Athmann and Austin Pauls each had two hits. In Game 2, Pauls went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and VanderBeek was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and four RBIs.

Paynesville is host to Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. EVW beat Kimball 10-2 and 17-8 on Wednesday.

Royalton 000 01-1 5 3

Paynesville (10)05 2x-17 15 0

Hitting - Royalton: Will Gorecki 2-3 r, Drew Yourczek 1-1 2b rbi bb-2, Ethan Albright 1-3, Nick Leibold 1-2 2b … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Max Athmann 2-3 r-3, Isaac Lieser 2-2 2b r-3 rbi-3 bb, Austin Pauls 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-3 r-2 rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2, Bryce VanderBeek 3-3 r rbi-4 bb, Brayden VanderBeek 0-3 rbi, Brandon Carlson 1-1 r, Owen Brick 0-0 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Royalton: Brady Yourczek (L) 0-3-4-4-1-0, Marcus Hayes 1-6-6-3-0-0, Rex Revoir 1.2-4-5-4-2-2, Sean Schmidtbauer 1.1-2-2-2-0-3 … Paynesville: Esau Nelson (W) 5-5-1-1-3-3

Game 1:Paynesville 6, Royalton 0

Paynesville 130 000 2-6 6 2

Royalton 000 000 0-0 6 3

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-5 2b r, Max Athmann 2-4 r rbi sb, Bryce VanderBeek 0-2 r bb hbp, Isaac Lieser 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Austin Pauls 2-4 r rbi-3, Abe Brunner 0-2 r … Royalton: Brady Yourczek 1-3, Drew Yourczek 2-3, Nick Leibold 1-3, John Bzdok 1-3, Drew Sowada 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Lieser 1-0-0-0-0-0, VanderBeek (W) 6-6-0-0-1-6… Royalton: Jonas Schneider (L) 5-4-4-1-4-6, Marcus Hayes 2-2-2-1-1-2

Non-conference

Adrian/Ellsworth 8, MACCRAY 6

Adrian/Ellsworth scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to beat MACCRAY at Raymond.

Reece Carlson homered for Adrian/Ellsworth.

Ethan Strommer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI and Joe Heidecker was 2-for-4 with a run for MACCRAY.

The Wolverines play a Camden Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Canby.

Adrian/Ellsworth 000 213 2-8 5 1

MACCRAY 001 500 0-6 10 3

Hitting - Adrian/Ellsworth: Travis Weiss 1-2 2b r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Quentin Wolf 0-3 r bb sb, Reece Carlson 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Kyler Kunkel 1-3 r rbi bb, Joe Rahe 1-3 r bb, Reese Morrison 0-2 r bb sb, Keagan Polzine 0-2 r, Garrett Penning 1-3 rbi sb … MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 2-4 rbi sb, Wyatt Swenson 1-2 2b bb-2, Xavier Noble 1-4 r, Joe Heidecker 2-4 r, Emery Aker 1-3 r, Grayson Ahrenholz 1-2, Angel Mendoza 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Jase Dirksen 1-3 2b r-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Adrian/Ellsworth: Andrew Rahe 4-9-6-5-1-2, Matthew Geister 1.2-1-0-0-2-2, Weiss 0.1-0-0-0-0-1, Wolf (W) 1-0-0-0-1-2 … MACCRAY: Keegan Rand 5.2-3-6-3-4-5, Ahrenholz (L) 1.1-2-2-2-1-2

Late Tuesday

Game 2: Sauk Centre 6, BOLD 4

Sauk Centre swept BOLD in a West Central Conference doubleheader, getting a five-inning no-hitter from Eli Fletcher at Sauk Centre.

Fletcher struck out 11 and walked two.

In Game 2, Tate Sheehan, Jack Kaiser and Max Benson had hits for BOLD. The Warriors play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at Minnewaska.

BOLD 101 200 0-4 3 3

Sauk Centre 120 021 x-6 7 0

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 1-4 r sb, Daylen Weber 0-3 r sb, Jack Kaiser 1-2, Owen Flann 0-2 rbi-2 sf, Mathew Jacobs 0-2 r sb, Max Benson 1-3 r rbi 2b … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 0-4 r, Hunter Danielson 2-4 r, Eli Fletcher 1-2 r rbi sb-2, Keegan Middendorf 0-3 r sb, Cole Roering 1-2, Hunter Broich 1-2 r rbi, Evan Zales 1-3, Neal Stadsvold 1-2 rbi 2b, Hunter Dickenson 0-0 rbi sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Weber (L) 5.2-7-6-5-5-3, Benson 0.1-0-0-0-1-1 … Sauk Centre: Danielson (W) 6-3-4-3-4-5, Cole Roering (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2

Game 1: Sauk Centre 10, BOLD 0

Sauk Centre 124 03-10 7 1

BOLD 000 00-0 0 6

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 2-2 r-3 rbi-3 hbp, Zachary Bick 0-3 r sac, Hunter Danielson 2-4 rbi-3 2b sb, Eli Fletcher 1-3 rbi, Eric Isenbart 0-2 r-2 hbp, Owen Messer 2-3 r-3, Neal Stadsvold 0-2 r rbi … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 0-2 sb, Jack Kaiser 0-1 hbp sb, Owen Flann 0-1 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Fletcher (W) 5-0-0-0-2-11 … BOLD: Sam Sigurdson (L) 5-7-10-5-3-4

