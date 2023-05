Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato

SPICER — The New London-Spicer baseball team piled up 10 hits, getting a home run from Christopher Schneider, to beat Dassel-Cokato 13-3 in six innings Monday at the Green Lake Diamonds.

The Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end it because of the 10-run rule.

Schneider went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, two stolen bases and two RBIs to go with the homer.

NLS had 10 hits. Luke Knudsen, Grant Paffrath and Gabe Rohman all had two hits for the Wildcats.

Tobais Colline went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Chargers.

NLS has a doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday against Glencoe-Silver Lake at the Green Lake Diamonds.

Wright County

NLS 13, D-C 3

D-C 010 200-3 4 7

NLS 013 225-13 10 2

Hitting - D-C: Kaleb Lang 0-2 bb, Jaxon Gustafson 1-3 r-2, Tobias Colline 2-3 r rbi-2 hr sb, Garrett Kelly 0-2 rbi hbp, Jacob Koelln 1-3 … NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-5 r sb, Luke Knudsen 2-5 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Bennett Schultz 0-2 r bb sb-2 hbp-2, Christopher Schneider 2-3 r rbi-2 bb hr sb-2, Carson McCain 0-2 bb, Riley Lessman 0-0 r bb sb, Gavin Degner 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Grant Paffrath 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Gabe Rohman 2-3 r rbi bb, Brayden Skindelien 1-4 r-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-C: J Yanke (L) 5-8-8-4-2-1, D Seaberg 0.2-2-5-5-4-1 … NLS: C McCain (W) 6-4-3-2-1-7

Rockford 8, Litchfield 6

With the game-tying run at the plate, Rockford’s William Haas got a strikeout for the final out, sealing the Rockets’ at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dragons’ Connor Taber hit a two-out double that scored Calvin Jones. Taber finished 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Jones was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Rockford 211 120 1-8 8 0

Litchfield 230 000 1-6 6 4

Hitting - Rockford: Patrick Binnebose 2-4 r-2 rbi, Colton Lundberg 1-4 rbi, Aiden Smith 1-3 r rbi bb, William Haas 2-3 2b 3b r-2 rbi bb, Harrison Edwards 2-4 2b-2 rbi-2 … Litchfield: Calvin Jones 2-3 r-3 rbi bb, Caden Besemer 2-4 2b r rbi, Connor Taber 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Bradley Larson 0-3 rbi bb, Ashton Sullivan 0-2 r hbp, Jack McCann 1-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Binnebose 1.1-1-4-4-2-1, Luke Pilot (W) 4.2-3-1-1-2-6, Haas (Sv) 1-2-1-1-0-2… Litchfield: Larson (L) 5-7-7-3-2-4, Jones 2-1-1-1-2-2

West Central

Game 2: BOLD 13, West Central 0

BOLD’s Tate Sheehan was a combined 6-for-7 with five runs scored as the Warriors swept West Central Area in a West Central Conference doubleheader at Barrett.

Daylen Weber was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs in Game 1. Owen Flann also had three hits with a run scored. In Game 2, Jack Kaiser finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Sam Sigurdson struck out three in a five-inning, complete-game shutout.

West Central 000 00-0 4 0

BOLD 133 6x-13 11 1

Hitting - West Central: Brady Lindquist 1-2, Ben Bye 1-2, Brayden Stark 2-2 … BOLD: Tate Sheehan 4-4 2b r-2 rbi-2, Daylen Weber 0-4 rbi, Jack Kaiser 3-3 r-2 rbi-3 hbp, Emmitt Flann 1-3 rbi hbp, Owen Flann 0-1 r rbi bb hbp-2, Mathew Jacobs 1-1 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 hbp, Sam Sigurdson 1-4 r, Hunter Malvin 1-1 r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Max Benson 0-0 r-3 rbi bb-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: Austin Bennett (L) 2-4-4-4-3-2, Owen Sanstead 1-4-7-7-5-0, Ty Fuoss 1-3-2-2-0-0 … BOLD: Sigurdson (W) 5-4-0-0-3-3

Game 1: BOLD 9, West Central 4

BOLD 101 302 2-9 13 3

West Central 100 210 0-4 10 5

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-3 2b 3b r-3 bb-2 sb-2, Daylen Weber 3-5 r-2, Jack Kaiser 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb sf sac, Owen Flann 3-4 r bb sb, Emmitt Flann 1-3 2b rbi bb-2, Mathew Jacobs 1-4 r bb, Sam Sigurdson 1-1 rbi … West Central: Brady Lindquist 2-4 hr r rbi, Ty Fuoss 2-3 2b, Cole Bruss 2-3 bb, Brayden Stark 2-3 bb, Ben Bye 1-4, Adam Lohse 1-4 r sb-2, Dan Anderson 0-4 rbi sf sac, Colton Lindquist 0-1 r, Bryce Kjesbo 0-2 r rbi hbp-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Weber (W) 5-7-4-1-2-4, Sheehan (Sv) 2-3-0-0-1-0 … West Central: Bruss (L) 4-6-5-5-6-7, Anderson 3-7-4-3-1-4

Central Minnesota

BBE 12, ACGC 1

Luke Dingmann homered and Luke Illies had three hits in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s five-inning victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Elrosa.

Dingmann went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Illies was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs for the Jaguars.

Hayden Sobiech and Tate Dekok combined on a two-hitter for BBE.

Keegan Kessler-Gross and Jonas Morrison had hits for ACGC. Morrison’s hit was a fourth-inning home run.

ACGC 000 10-1 2 3

BBE 406 2x-12 13 1

Hitting - ACGC: Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-2 bb, Jonas Morrison 1-2 r rbi hr, Tucker Johnson 0-2 bb, Logan Serbus 0-1 bb, Brody Straumann 0-1 bb … BBE: Hayden Sobiech 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, B Deroo 0-3 bb, Tanner Shelton 1-4 r 2b, Luke Dingmann 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 2b hr, Luke Illies 3-3 r-2 2b-2, Casey Lenarz 0-2 r rbi hbp, Ethan Mueller 2-3 rbi-2 sb, Tate Dekok 1-1 r bb sb-2, Talen Kampsen 1-1, Ryan Jensen 1-3 r rbi, Braeden Michels 0-0 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Terrell Renne (L) 4-13-12-10-2-4 … BBE: Sobiech 3-1-0-0-3-3, Dekok (W) 2-1-1-1-2-2

EVW 11, Paynesville 6

A seven-run bottom of the fourth inning propelled Eden Valley-Watkins to a Central Minnesota Conference win over Paynesville at Watkins.

In that inning, the Eagles got an RBI double from Caden Neiman, an RBI single by Landon Neiman, a run on a wild pitch, a two-run double by Myles Dziengel and a bases-loaded walk by Lane Harff.

Paynesville had a pair of home runs in the game. Austin Pauls hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth, and Max Athmann connected with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth.

Paynesville 002 112 0-6 8 3

EVW 000 731 x-11 9 4

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 0-4 r-2 roe-2, Max Athmann 3-4 r rbi-3 2b hr, Isaac Lieser 1-4 rbi sb, Austin Pauls 2-3 r rbi-2 bb hr, Spencer Eisenbraun 0-3 hbp, Josiah Utsch 1-4 r roe-2 2b, Owen Brick 0-1 r, Brayden VanderBeek 1-1 … EVW: Landon Neiman 2-5 r rbi-2 sf sb, Nolan Geislinger 2-4 bb sb, Myles Dziengel 1-2 2b r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2, Devin Dockendorf 1-3 3b r rbi-3 hbp, Ty Stanwick 1-3 r roe hrp, Lane Harff 1-3 r rbi bb, Caden Neiman 1-4 2b r rbi-2 roe, Sam Nistler 0-5 r-2 roe, Xander Wilner 0-3 r-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: VanderBeek (L) 3.2-8-7-3-1-4, Fuchs 1-1-3-0-2-0, Utsch 1.1-0-1-0-0-2 … EVW: Lane Harff (W) 6-8-6-3-0-9, Nolan Geislinger 1-0-0-0-1-3

Non-conference

KMS 12, Brandon-Evansville 3

Isaac Rudningen and Chase Magaard had multi-hit games for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a victory over Brandon-Evansville at Brandon.

Rudningen, the Fighting Saints’ leadoff batter, was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Magaard wrapped up the game going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Luke Jeseritz added a double, two runs and two RBIs for KMS.

KMS 012 501 3-12 9 1

Brandon-Evansville 100 011 0-3 7 5

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 2-5 r-2 rbi bb sf sb, Luke Jeseritz 1-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Jared Cortez 1-4 bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 2b r-3 rbi-3 bb-2 sb, Travis Engelke 0-2 r bb-2 hbp, Chase Magaard 2-4 r rbi-3 sf, Tanner Wilts 1-1 bb-2 hbp, Evan Zimmer 1-4 r rbi bb, Jett Olson 0-1 r hbp, Logan Johnson 0-0 r … Brandon-Evansville: Carter White 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Riley Perleberg 1-3 sb sac, Brady Perleberg 0-3 bb, Dezmond White 1-3 rbi bb sb, Dustin Gillespie 0-2 r bb, Kian Gackle 1-3, Landon Sullivan 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Zimmer (W) 4-4-1-0-1-5, Engelke 2-3-2-1-3-2, Jeseritz 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Brandon-Evansville: Gillespie (L) 2-1-3-2-3-0, Hunter Grothen 1-2-3-2-3-0, Sullivan 1-1-2-2-2-0, C. White 2-3-1-1-1-0, Gackle 0.1-2-3-3-2-1, Lucas Fuller 0.2-0-0-0-0-0