Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale

Baseball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats fend off Cardinals' comeback for 6-5 Wright County victory

Baseball roundup
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 11:12 PM

SPICER — A 6-0 lead was what the New London-Spicer baseball team needed to ensure victory on Monday.

Visiting Annandale rallied late to make it a one-score game. But the Wildcats hung on and secured a 6-5 Wright County Conference victory at Green Lake Diamonds.

NLS junior Carson McCain fires off a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS junior Carson McCain fires off a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Cardinals scored three runs on three consecutive at-bats in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Carson Cooper was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Ben Trutwin, drew a bases-loaded walk. One more run came in on an error. Runners were stranded at second and third base when NLS coaxed the final out on a pop fly to left field.

The seventh started out promising for Annandale with the first three batters reaching base. Nathan Green hit an RBI single, followed by a sacrifice fly by Jake Bergstrom for the first out. But the Wildcats’ defense got the job done, getting the last two outs with a grounder and a popup to left field.

NLS freshman shortstop Brayden Skindelien lines up a throw to first base for an out during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS freshman shortstop Brayden Skindelien lines up a throw to first base for an out during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The start of the game was all NLS with a three-run bottom of the first. Aedan Andresen led things off with a double to right field, later coming home on a Luke Knudsen sacrifice fly. Carson McCain hit an RBI double later in the inning, followed by a Grant Paffrath sac fly.

Two more Wildcat runs came through in the bottom of the fourth on an Annandale error. NLS’ final run came across when Bennett Schultz reached home on a wild pitch.

NLS senior Bennett Schultz slides safely into second base for a steal during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS senior Bennett Schultz slides safely into second base for a steal during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

McCain finished 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher after tossing the first 5-1/3 innings. Riley Lessman was also 2-for-3. Schultz was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs. Gabe Rohman collected the save after getting all three outs in the seventh.

NLS has a Wright County Conference doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday against Watertown-Mayer at Highland Park Field in Watertown.

NLS senior Gavin Degner races home for a run during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS senior Gavin Degner races home for a run during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wright County

NLS 6, Annandale 5

Annandale    000   003   2-5   5   3
NLS               300   210   x-6   7   1
Hitting - Annandale: Nathan Green 2-3 r rbi hbp, Nick Walter 2-3, Brandon Cooper 1-3 2b r-2 hbp, Jake Bergstrom 0-3 r rbi bb, Carson Cooper 0-3 rbi, Ben Trutwin 0-3 rbi bb, Connor Lampi 0-1 r hbp-2 … NLS: Aedan Andresen 1-4 2b r, Bennett Schultz 1-3 r-2, Carson McCain 2-3 2b rbi, Grant Paffrath 1-1 r rbi bb sf, Riley Lessman 2-3, Luke Knudsen 0-2 rbi bb sf, Gavin Degner 0-2 r hbp, Brayden Skindelien 0-3 rbi 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Annandale: Trutwin (L) 4.2-6-6-4-2-4, Lampi 1.1-1-0-0-0-0 … NLS: McCain (W) 5.1-2-3-3-1-3, Degner 0.2-2-2-2-1-0, Gabe Rohman (Sv) 1-1-0-0-0-0

NLS senior Cole Dolezal catches a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS senior Cole Dolezal catches a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against Annandale on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

W-M 7, Litchfield 2

Michael Foley helped push Watertown-Mayer past Litchfield for a Wright County Conference win at Highland Park Field in Watertown.

Foley was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings. He also was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Royals.

Calvin Jones, Connor Taber, Anthony Estrada, Ashton Sullivan and Jaxon Marquardt were all 1-for-3 for the Dragons.

Litchfield is host to a doubleheader with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 4 p.m. Thursday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield    100   100   0-2   5   2
W-M             114   100   x-7   8   1
Hitting - Litchfield: Calvin Jones 1-3 r bb sb, Connor Taber 1-3 rbi, Anthony Estrada 1-3 3b, Ashton Sullivan 1-3, Jaxon Marquardt 1-3 rbi, Bradley Larson 0-2 r bb … W-M: Ben Trucke 1-3 r bb, Albert Rundell 2-2 r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Jaren Vogt 1-2 2b r rbi hbp, Nick Anderstrom 1-3 rbi, Michael Foley 1-2 2b r rbi, Tyler Thurston 2-2 2b rbi-2 bb, Wyatt McCabe 0-2 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Owen Carlson (L) 3-7-6-5-1-3, Hunter Schultz 3-1-1-0-4-2 … W-M: Foley (W) 6-5-2-1-3-6, Ashton Hecksel (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-0

Non-Conference

Little Falls 11, Willmar 0

Little Falls’ Carter Gwost put up big numbers at the plate while the Flyers’ pitchers held Willmar to one hit for a five-inning victory at Flyer Field in Little Falls.

Gwost finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Hudson Filippi added two hits with a run and an RBI. Beau Thoma, Matt Filippi and Charlie Smieja combined to strike out nine Cardinals.

Jordan Ellingson got Willmar’s lone hit with a leadoff single in the top of the fourth.

Willmar is scheduled to host Brainerd in a Central Lakes Conference game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Baker Field.

Willmar           000   00-0   1   7
Little Falls      152   3x-11   7   0
Hitting - Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 1-3 … Little Falls: Matt Filippi 1-3 3b r rbi-2, Owen Bode 1-2 r-2 bb sb, Hudson Filippi 2-3 r rbi, Carter Gwost 3-3 3b hr r-2 rbi-3, Carter Oothoudt 0-2 r-2 bb, Joey Welinski 0-1 r bb-2 sb, Garrett Lindberg 0-3 r, Alex Oberton 0-2 r rbi-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Dylan Staska (L) 3-5-8-4-2-4, Chase Birchard 1-2-3-0-2-0 … Little Falls: Beau Thoma 2-0-0-0-1-4, M. Filippi (W) 2-1-0-0-1-4, Charlie Smieja 1-0-0-0-2-1 

Paynesville 3, Morris/CA 1

A two-run home run by Isaac Lieser in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Paynesville the boost it needed for a win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Paynesville.

Lieser finished with two of the Bulldogs’ three hits. On the mound, Bryce Vanderbeek got the win after striking out seven over 6-2/3 innings. Grayson Fuchs got a strikeout for the final out, collecting the save.

Drew Huebner took the loss for the Tigers despite striking out six over six innings. Riley Asmus finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Paynesville is back at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Morris/CA    000   000   1-1   5   1
Paynesville      001   002   x-3   3   0
Hitting - Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 2-3, Kaleb Breuer 1-3 2b r, Ozzy Jerome 1-3 rbi, Trevor Buss 1-3 … Paynesville: Isaac Lieser 2-3 hr r rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 1-2 2b, Grayson Fuchs 0-2 r bb, Max Athmann 0-2 rbi, Bryce Vanderbeek 0-0 r bb-2 hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Drew Huebner (L) 6-3-3-3-3-6 … Paynesville: Vanderbeek (W) 6.2-5-1-1-0-7, Fuchs (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-0-1

YME 14, Benson 0

Braden Nelson, Bryce Sneller, Nolan Hildahl and Jake Odegard all had two hits in Yellow Medicine East’s win over host Benson.

Odegard drove in three runs in the victory, going 2-for-5. Nelson and Sneller were 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Hildahl was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Drew Almich threw a complete-game victory for the Sting, striking out nine with four hits and two walks allowed.

Garrett Lenz finished 2-for-3 for the Braves.

YME goes to Cottonwood for a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday against Lakeview. Benson heads to Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

YME    203   121   5-14   11   0
Benson      000   000   0-0   4   1
Hitting - YME: Braden Nelson 2-3 2b r-2 bb-2 hbp sb, Bryce Sneller 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb, Nolan Hildahl 2-3 r rbi-2 bb hbp, Jake Odegard 2-5 rbi-3, Drew Almich 1-2 rbi bb, Andrew Flaten 1-1 r bb-2 hbp, Nahum Tarin 1-1 r, Cody Dahlager 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Tarrick Rupp 0-1 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Owen Cherveny 0-1 r sb, Landon Anderson 0-4 r rbi bb … Benson: Max Nygaard 1-2 Grant Gunlogson 1-3, Garrett Lenz 2-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Almich (W) 7-4-0-0-2-9 … Benson: Lenz (L) 4-7-6-5-2-1, AJ Klassen 2.2-3-8-3-6-4, Jack Storlien 0.1-1-0-0-0-1

GFW 11, RCW 1

Justin Hoffman hit a grand slam and Mikal Nordlund had a home run and three runs scored as Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop beat Renville County West in five innings at Gibbon.

Senior catcher Isaac Haen had the Jaguars’ first hit, a single up the middle with one out in the fourth inning.

RCW plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Canby.

RCW      000   01-1   2   5
GFW      055   01-11   8   0
Hitting - RCW: Isaac Haen 1-2 sb, Zac Gustafson 0-1 r bb, Eddie Morales 1-2 rbi, Jack Wertish 0-1 hbp … GFW: Mikal Nordlund 2-4 r-3 rbi hr, Owen Swenson 3-4 r, Dominic Rose 1-4, Dylan Bernstein 0-3 bb, Lincoln Weiner 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Layton Hamre 0-2 r bb, Zach Schwarzieck 1-3 r rbi, Braylan Freitag 0-2 r-2 bb, Justin Hoffman 1-2 r rbi-4 bb hr
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Carter Rice (L) 2.1-5-8-7-4-2, Brenden Peterson 1.2-1-2-0-1-2, Morales 0.2-2-1-0-1-0 … GFW: Schwarzieck (W) 4-1-0-0-0-6, Clayton Karg 0.1-0-1-1-2-0, Swenson 0.2-1-0-0-0-1

