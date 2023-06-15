Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state

ST. CLOUD — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa hoped it had one more rally left.

But the gloves in Fosston’s middle infield thwarted the Jaguars’ chances at a state championship berth.

Unseeded BBE fell out of the Class A state baseball championship bracket after a 7-5 loss to fifth-seeded Fosston in the championship semifinals Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

“Their defense stepped up, especially in those last two, three innings,” said Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake. “(Fosston) played an unbelievable baseball game. They really did.”

BBE senior pitcher Tate DeKok tosses a pitch during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Fosston (23-4) plays Lyle-Austin Pacelli for the Class A championship at 10 a.m. Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. The third-seeded Athletics (24-1) made the finals after beating No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral 6-1 in the semis.

BBE wrapped up its first state appearance with a 2-1 loss to New Ulm Cathedral in the third-place game.

It concludes the season with a 14-13 record.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” Klaphake said. “We’ve got the highs, we’ve got the lows, but no matter what, we’ve stuck together.”

BBE senior Casey Lenarz catches a pop fly in foul territory during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Klaphake added, “Coming into the season, if you would have told me, ‘Hey, you have a chance to compete for a third-place medal,’ I’d take that in a heartbeat considering not having been here before. Yes, it stinks that we lost but we’ve bounced back all year long. We’ve battled and grinded.”

The first inning against Fosston was a roller coaster. Fosston opened the game with four runs after capitalizing on three walks, a Jaguars error and a hit batter. Ten Fosston players had at-bats in the inning.

BBE responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Brett DeRoo and Luke Dingmann scored on a Casely Lenarz single. Courtesy runner Owen Paulson tacked on another run on a double by Hayden Sobiech.

“We battled, just like we’ve done all year,” Klaphake said. “Yeah, we got down 4-0 but our guys bounced back right away. They came in (to the dugout), we had a little meeting and regrouped. We said, ‘Hey, we’re going to score.’ And we bounced right back.”

The Jaguars’ offense was able to put the bat on the ball, finishing with 13 hits. Luke Illies led the way, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Tate DeKok, Ethan Mueller, Lenarz and Sobiech each had two hits for BBE.

They tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI single by Dingmann that scored DeRoo.

But, Fosston’s defense and pitching limited the damage. BBE had one extra-base hit and it stranded 10 runners. The offense was often station-to-station.

Sophomore Will Christren, 24, and the rest of the Fosston baseball team high-fives fans in the Joe Faber Field stands after beating BBE in the Class A state state semifinals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“That’s one of the best offensive teams we’ve seen all year,” said Fosston head coach Ryan Hanlon. “They kept the pressure on and I’m so happy our guys came through and made plays when they needed to.”

Fosston retook the lead in the fifth when Thatcher Palubicki scored on a Hudson Boushee grounder. Carsen Boushee added an insurance run in the sixth after scoring on a throwing error.

Illies tried to get a rally started in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single. The tying run was in the batter’s box as Ryan Jensen hit a hard grounder up the middle. Fosston corralled the ball and turned a double play.

“That (double play) was huge for us,” said Fosston infielder/pitcher Aaron Norland. He got the win after tossing 4-2/3 innings of relief. “That’s when I knew we were going to win the game.”

With two outs, DeRoo hit a missile up the middle, only for the ball to get caught at second base for the final out.

“That’s just the beauty of baseball,” Klaphake said. “We hit three baseballs right on the screws. Illies hit a beautiful line drive over the first baseman’s head right down the line. Ryan Jensen hits a one-hopper … and more often than not, that finds the hole. Even Brett DeRoo, he hit a line drive right at the second baseman. We teach line drives up the middle and they just didn’t drop.”

BBE sophomore shortstop Luke Illies throws to first base for an out during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Class A semifinals

Fosston 7, BBE 5

Fosston 401 011 0-7 5 1

BBE 301 100 0-5 13 3

Hitting - Fosston: Cullen Norland 0-3 rbi sac bb, Hudson Boushee 0-4 r bb, Thomas Simonson 0-2 bb-2, Ryne Duppong 0-0 r, Carsen Boushee 2-3 r rbi bb-2, Brecken Levin 0-3 r sac, Aaron Norland 1-3 r, Zach Theis 0-2 bb hbp, Thatcher Palubicki 1-4 r, Aiden Wolfe 1-2 bb-2 … BBE: Brett DeRoo 1-4 r-2 bb, Tate DeKok 2-4, Tanner Shelton 0-3 sac, Luke Dingmann 1-3 r rbi bb, Ethan Mueller 2-4, Owen Paulson 0-0 r, Casey Lenarz 2-3 r bb, Hayden Sobiech 2-4 2b, Luke Illies 3-4 rbi, Ryan Jensen 0-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Fosston: C. Norland 2.2-6-4-1-2-2, A. Norland (W) 4.2-7-1-1-1-2 … BBE: Talen Kampsen 0.2-1-4-1-2-0, DeKok 2.1-3-1-1-5-1, Sobiech (L) 4-1-2-0-1-1

Third-place game

New Ulm Cathedral 2, BBE 1

A two-out RBI single in the fifth inning by Brock Wellman scored the winning run for New Ulm Cathedral in the Class A third-place game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Joe Faber Field.

Both teams scored runs in the third inning.

New Ulm Cathedral was first as Levi Franti hit a single that brought home Jake Finstad. The Jaguars responded in the bottom of the inning on a Brett DeRoo single that plated Luke Illies.

Along with scoring BBE’s lone run, Illies tossed six innings on the mound. He allowed six hits and six walks, striking out two.

Finstad was the winning pitcher for New Ulm Cathedral. He struck out two and didn’t allow a run over three innings of relief.

NUC 001 010 0-2 6 0

BBE 001 000 0-1 4 1

Hitting - NUC: Jake Finstad 0-3 r bb sb, Kyle Seidl 0-4, Levi Franta 2-3 rbi, Jevan Wilfahrt 0-0 r bb, Thomas Finstad 1-4 2b, Carter Haala 0-3 bb sb, Brock Wellman 1-4 rbi, Logan Mielke 1-1 bb-2, Matt Seidl 1-2 bb, Caleb Forstner 0-3 … BBE: Brett DeRoo 1-4 rbi, Tate DeKok 0-2, Tanner Shelton 1-3, Luke Dingmann 0-3, Ethan Mueller 1-3, Casey Lenarz 0-2 bb, Hayden Sobiech 0-1 bb hbp, Luke Illies 1-2 r, Ryan Jensen 0-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NUC: Zach Paszkiewicz 4-3-1-1-1-1, J. Finstad (W) 3-1-0-0-1-2 … BBE: Illies (L) 6-6-2-1-6-2, Sobiech 1-0-0-0-0-1

Class A consolation

YME 11, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

A five-run first inning lifted Yellow Medicine East past Hinckley-Finlayson in the Class A consolation semifinals at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

Collecting 10 hits, the Sting’s offense was led by Cody Dahlager. The senior went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Bryce Sneller added two hits, a run and an RBI. Nolan Hildahl scored twice for unseeded YME.

Drew Almich threw a complete game for the Sting. He struck out nine, giving up three hits and two walks.

Braden Cormell, Jordan Masterson and Levi Degerstrom each had hits for the Jaguars, who were unseeded.

YME 510 32-11 10 0

H-F 000 00-0 3 4

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 3-3 2b r-3 rbi bb sb-2, Braden Nelson 0-3, Owen Torvik 0-1, Bryce Sneller 2-3 r rbi, Nahum Tarin 1-1 rbi, Nolan Hildahl 1-1 2b r-2 rbi bb hbp, Owen Cherveny 0-1, Jake Odegard 1-2 r rbi-2 sf, Gage Wilke 0-1, Landon Anderson 0-3 r, Drew Almich 1-3 r rbi, Connor Fagen 1-3 r, Andrew Flaten 0-2, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 r hbp … H-F: Griffin Stiel 0-3, Braden Cormell 1-3, Maclane Storlie 0-1 bb, Lane Von Rueden 0-2, Jordan Masterson 1-2, Levi Degerstrom 1-1, Drew Churchill 0-2, Trey Visser 0-2, Chase Klar 0-1, Ethan Martin 0-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Almich (W) 5-3-0-0-2-9 … H-F: Masterson (L) 3.1-7-9-4-2-2, Visser 1.2-3-2-2-0-1

South Ridge 5, YME 1

Down 1-0 through three innings, South Ridge scored five unanswered runs to win the Class A consolation championship over Yellow Medicine East at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids.

The top-seeded Panthers pieced together 10 hits. Leading the way was Ben Pretasky, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Carter Anderson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs.

Pretasky was also the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game.

The Sting’s 1-2-3 batters — Cody Dahlager, Braden Nelson and Bryce Sneller — had all the team’s hits. YME’s lone run came on a two-out single by Nelson that scored Dahlager.

Dahlager pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks in the loss.

The Sting close out the season at 18-5.

South Ridge 000 121 1-5 10 1

YME 001 000 0-1 3 2

Hitting - South Ridge: Ben Pretasky 3-3 rbi bb, Josiah Deloach 1-4 r, Christian Pretasky 1-4 r, Carter Anderson 2-4 3b r-2 bb, Anthony Lisic 1-3 2b rbi bb, Austin Josephson 1-4, Gavin Willeck 1-3 rbi, Dane Vanderscheuren 0-1, Austin Olson 0-1 r bb, Sheen Ralidak 0-3 … YME: Cody Dahlager 1-3 r 2b, Braden Nelson 1-3 rbi, Bryce Sneller 1-3, Nolan Hildahl 0-3, Jake Odegard 0-2 bb, Landon Anderson 0-3, Drew Almich 0-2, Nahum Tarin 0-2, Andrew Flaten 0-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - South Ridge: B. Pretasky (W) 7-3-1-1-1-4 … YME: Dahlager (L) 6-8-4-1-3-6, Odegard 1-2-1-1-0-0