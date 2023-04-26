Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars

PAYNESVILLE — Tuesday was a breakout day for Paynesville’s bats.

Facing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a Central Minnesota Conference baseball matchup, five of the Bulldogs’ 12 hits against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa were for extra bases — including a pair of home runs — in a 14-1 five-inning victory.

“The first two games we didn’t really hit the ball all that well, especially (Monday) against Morris,” said Bulldogs head coach Brad Skoglund. “We swung it well today.”

BBE senior Talen Kampsen fires off a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Skoglund added, “We’re becoming a little more comfortable at the plate. We haven’t had batting practice from home plate until this week. Hopefully we can keep improving with our at-bats.”

It was a battle of ranked teams: Paynesville is fifth in Class AA and BBE 10th in Class A.

The Jaguars got the first run of the game in the top of the first inning after an RBI double by Luke Dingmann brought home Brett DeRoo.

After that, it was a tough time for the Jaguars’ offense. Bulldogs starting pitcher Grayson Fuchs struck out eight, allowing three walks and three hits.

“Grayson threw extremely well,” Skoglund said of Fuchs, a St. Cloud State baseball commit. “He throws hard and did a good job mixing his pitches. He went 0-1 on a lot of batters and got nine of the 15 outs. We do play pretty good defense, too.”

Paynesville responded with a three-run bottom of the first. Fuchs scored on a wild pitch. Spencer Eisenbraun drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double.

Paynesville senior Spencer Eisenbraun charges after a chopper in the infield during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Max Athmann and Isaac Lieser showcased their power in the second inning with home runs to left field. Athmann’s homer scored three runs. Two batters later, Lieser connected with a solo shot. Both homers were part of a six-run frame for the Bulldogs.

Athmann finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs. Fuchs was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBis. Lieser and Eisenbraun both were 2-for-2.

Dingmann was BBE’s top hitter, going 2-for-3. Talen Kampsen took the loss after tossing the first 1-2/3 innings.

Paynesville heads to Royalton for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday. BBE also has a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Holdingford.

BBE sophomore Luke Illies throws to first for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against Paynesville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 14, BBE 1

BBE 100 00-1 3 2

Paynesville 362 3x-14 12 0

Hitting - BBE: Luke Dingmann 2-3 2b rbi, Ryan Jensen 1-2, Brett DeRoo 0-1 r bb-2 … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 3-4 3b r-3 rbi-2, Max Athmann 3-4 2b hr r-3 rbi-3, Isaac Lieser 2-2 2b hr r-2 rbi-2 bb, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-2 rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 1-1 rbi bb, Esau Nelson 1-3 r-2, Bryce Vanderbeek 0-2 r bb-2, Austin Pauls 0-2 r bb, Abe Brunner 0-2 r, Brandon Carlson 0-0 r hbp sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Talen Kampsen (L) 1.2-7-8-8-2-3, Casey Lenarz 2.1-5-6-3-3-1 … Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 5-3-1-1-3-8

EVW 13, ACGC 0

Jaxon Drange got the only hit for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a Central Minnesota Conference loss to Eden Valley-Watkins at Eden Valley.

Xander Willner hit a grand slam for the Eagles, finishing 2-for-4. He also picked up the win, striking out five over five innings.

ACGC 000 00-0 1 0

EVW 302 17-13 10 0

Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange 1-1 sb … EVW: Nolan Geislinger 2-3 2b r-3 bb, Sam Nistler 2-2 2b-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp, Xander Willner 2-4 hr r rbi-4, Devin Dockendorf 2-3 r-2 rbi sb-2, Ty Stanwick 2-2 r rbi bb, Landon Neiman 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb, Myles Dziengel 0-2 r-2 rbi bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Terrell Renne (L) 4-8-7-7-4-4, Tucker Johnson 0.2-1-5-5-4-1, Keegan Kessler-Gross 0-1-1-1-0-0 … EVW: Willner (W) 5-1-0-0-1-5

Central Lakes

Game 2: Brainerd 8, Willmar 7

Brainerd earned a sweep at Willmar’s Swansson Field.

The Warriors tallied 10 hits in Game 2. Brody Lund and Wyatt Gabrielson each went 3-for-4. Lund scored two runs and batted in two more. While Gabrielson did not score a run, he scored four runners with his bat.

In Game 1, Willmar was held to one hit. Sawyer Hennessey went six innings for the Warriors, allowing a walk and striking out five. Lund finished off the game with an inning pitched, walking one.

Willmar plays Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Rapids’ Bob Cross Park.

Willmar 102 300 1-7 6 1

Brainerd 010 034 x-8 10 3

Hitting - Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 1-5 r-2 rbi sb-2, Braeden Fagerlie 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Dylan Staska 1-3 r hbp, Cullen Gregory 1-4 rbi-2 3b, Mattix Swanson 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Mason Thole 1-4, Jaxxon Sjoberg 0-3 r bb sb, Blake Reiman 0-2 r bb hbp … Brainerd: Isaac Hanson 1-1 r-2 bb-3 2b, Brody Lund 3-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jonathan Benson 0-4 r, Wyatt Gabrielson 3-4 rbi-4 2b, Elijah Hoelz 1-3 r bb sb-2, Keaton Lingenfelter 2-3 r rbi, Sawyer Hennessey 0-0 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Connor Smith (L) 4.1-7-4-3-2-2, Ellingson 1.1-3-4-4-3-2, Tyler Madsen 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Brainerd: Hanson (W) 3-0-3-3-1-2-6, Hoelz 1-2-3-2-1-0, Lund 3-1-1-0-2-3

Game 1: Brainerd 3, Willmar 0

Brainerd 000 003-3 7 0

Willmar 000 000-0 1 2

Hitting - Brainerd: Isaac Hanson 3-4 2b-3 sb, Mitchell Brau 2-3 r, Wyatt Gabrielson 1-3, Sawyer Hennessey 0-3 r sb, Eric Eidenshink 0-0 r, Eli Owen 1-3 rbi-2 … Willmar: Mason Thole 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brainerd: Hennessey (W) 6-1-0-0-1-5, Brody Lund 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 6-7-3-3-2-4, Connor Smith 1-0-0-0-0-1

West Central

Game 2: Melrose 10, BOLD 0

BOLD split a doubleheader against the Dutchmen at Melrose.

The Warriors limited Melrose to four hits en route to a 5-1 game one victory. Daylen Weber went six innings, allowing four hits and no runs. He struck out seven and walked three.

In Game 2, Melrose responded with strong pitching of its own, limiting BOLD to a single hit from Weber. Devin Orbeck pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking four.

BOLD plays a doubleheader against Montevideo beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Bird Island.

BOLD 000 000-0 1 6

Melrose 235 000-10 8 1

Hitting - BOLD: Daylen Weber 1-2 … Melrose: Devin Orbeck 1-2 r-3 2b hbp sb-2, Ian Funk 0-1 r-2 sb, Isaac Rosenberger 2-3 r-2 rbi, Blaise Welle 1-1, Connor Anderson 1-2 r-2 2b sb-2, Ethan Gerads 1-1, Hunter Goihl 2-2 rbi, Breydon Dobmeier 0-4 rbi-3, Anthony Berscheit 0-2 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Tate Sheehan (L) 2.2-5-9-2-4-1, Lane Osterfeld 1.2-2-1-0-1-3, Max Benson 0.2-1-0-0-1-2 … Melrose: Orbeck (W) 5-1-0-0-4-5

Game 1: BOLD 5, Melrose 1

BOLD 000 310 1-5 8 2

Melrose 000 000 1-1 4 2

Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-4 rbi-2 sb, Jack Kaiser 1-4, Owen Flann 1-4, Emmitt Flann 1-2 r-2 hbp-2, Mathew Jacobs 0-1 r, Hunter Malvin 2-3 r, Max Benson 1-3 r rbi-2 2b … Melrose: Devin Orbeck 0-2 r, Ian Funk 1-2 2b sb, Connor Anderson 1-4 rbi sb, Breydon Dobmeier 1-4, Max Wehlage 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Daylen Weber (W) 6-4-0-0-3-7, Sam Sigurdson 1-0-1-1-3-0 … Melrose: Isaac Rosenberger (L) 4-5-3-3-3-7, Ryan Herdering 3-3-2-2-3-3

Morris/CA 8, Benson 1

Morris/Chokio-Alberta starting pitcher Drew Storck struck out 11 over five innings to get the West Central Conference win at Morris.

Grant Gunlogson had the Braves’ lone hit, going 1-for-3. Alex Claussen scored Benson’s run on a pitching error in the top of the fourth inning.

Benson 000 100 0-1 1 3

Morris/CA 200 006 x-8 7 1

Hitting - Benson: Grant Gunlogson 1-3 sb, AJ Klassen 0-1 r bb … Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 1-3 r rbi sf sb, Kaleb Breuer 2-4 r sb, Trevor Buss 1-2 r bb, Johnny Kleindl 2-3 r rbi-2, Tyler Berlinger 1-3 r rbi, Ozzy Jerome 0-3 r rbi bb, Kyle Fehr 0-1 r bb-2, Ashdon Hacker 0-1 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Alex Claussen (L) 5-5-7-4-4-8, Max Nygaard 1-2-1-0-0-1 … Morris/CA: Drew Storck (W) 5-1-1-0-2-11, Dan Travis 1-0-0-0-1-2, Andrew Marty 1-0-0-0-2-3

Game 2: Montevideo 10, WCA 8

A combined no-hitter by Brady Snell and Griffin Epema in Game 1 helped with a sweep of West Central Area at Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the West Central.

Snell pitched the first six innings, striking out six and walking two. Epema threw the final inning, striking out one with no walks.

In Game 2, Jackson Baldwin went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Montevideo. Jace Goslee got the win after two innings of relief, and Cooper Dack picked up the two-inning save.

Montevideo 061 002 1-10 8 4

WCA 304 001 0-8 11 3

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp sb, Ethan Moravetz 1-3 r rbi bb sf, Brady Snell 1-2 2b r rbi-2 bb sf hbp, Jackson Baldwin 2-5 r rbi-2, Griffin Epema 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-2 r hbp, Sam Knoop 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Jace Goslee 0-2 r bb … WCA: Brady Lindquist 1-1 2b r, Bryce Kjesbo 2-3 2b r-2, Cash Nelson 2-4 2b r rbi, Dane Anderson 1-4 r sb, Ty Fuhs 2-3 rbi-2, Hunter Gruchow 1-1 r rbi, Ben Bye 1-2 r rbi sb, Brayden Stark 1-3 bb, Jack Courrier 0-2 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Gannon Reidinger 3-7-7-3-2-2, Goslee (W) 2-3-1-1-2-1, Dack (Sv) 2-1-0-0-0-2 … WCA: Courrier 1-2-4-4-3-1, Lindquist 0.1-1-2-2-2-0, Anderson (L) 5.2-5-4-4-4-1

Game 1: Montevideo 9, WCA 0

WCA 000 000 0-0 0 3

Montevideo 002 034 x-9 10 0

Hitting - WCA: No hits … Montevideo: Ethan Moravetz 1-3 r-3 hbp sb-2, Brady Snell 2-4 r rbi-2, Jackson Baldwin 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Gannon Reidinger 3-4 2b rbi-3 sb, Griffin Epema 1-2 rbi-2 sf sb, Cooper Dack 0-4 r, Brody Dack 0-1 r-2 sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: Cole Bruss (L) 5-8-5-5-2-1, Jacob Strunk 1-2-4-0-1-1 … Montevideo: Snell (W) 6-0-0-0-2-6, Epema 1-0-0-0-0-1

Game 2: Minnewaska 2, Sauk Centre 0

Minnewaska got complete-game victories on the mound from PJ Johnson and Alex Panitzke in a doubleheader sweep of Sauk Centre in Glenwood.

In the opener, Johnson struck out nine and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks. The nightcap saw Panitzke give up one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Minnewaska 000 100 1-2 3 0

Sauk Centre 000 000 0-0 1 2

Hitting - Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 1-3 3b r, PJ Johnson 1-2 rbi sac, Austin Weber 1-3 sb, Austin Ballhagen 0-0 r sb … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Alex Panitzke (W) 7-1-0-0-3-9 … Sauk Centre: Hunter Danielson (L) 7-3-2-1-0-8

Game 1: Minnewaska 6, Sauk Centre 2

Sauk Centre 002 000 0-2 4 3

Minnewaska 102 012 x-6 4 1

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Zachary Bick 1-4 r, Elijah Fletcher 1-2 r hbp, Hunter Danielson 1-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Neal Stadsvold 1-3 … Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Dylan Alexander 1-4 2b rbi, PJ Johnson 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Jack Majerus 0-2 r-3 bb-2 sb-3, Ryland Martin 0-2 r bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-3 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring (L) 5.2-4-6-2-4-6, Fletcher 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (W) 7-4-2-1-3-9

Camden

LQPV 13, MACCRAY 5

Lac qui Parle Valley won at Raymond.

Between Kaden Mortenson, Brock Bjornjeld and Dyllon Geiser on the mound, the Eagles’ trio allowed four hits and struck out eight batters.

Dylan Keimig led LQPV in hits, going 2-for-4 with a team-best three runs.

MACCRAY’s Wyatt Swenson had two of the team’s four hits. He went 2-for-4 with one run.

LQPV returns to the diamond at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls. MACCRAY plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sunburg.

LQPV 101 530 3-13 9 4

MACCRAY 003 002 0-5 4 2

Hitting - LQPV: Dylan Keimig 2-4 r-3 rbi -2 bb 2b sb-2, Dyllon Geiser 3-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2, Kaden Molden 0-2 r bb-2 sb hbp, Kaden Mortenson 2-2 r rbi-3 bb hbp, Ethan Schommer 1-4 r rbi bb, Peyton Rademacher 0-4 r rbi bb, Braydn Danzeisen 0-1 bb, Tygan Allpress 1-4 r rbi hbp, Brock Bjornjeld 1-2 r bb 2b … MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Joe Heidecker 1-4 rbi 2b, Wyatt Swenson 2-4 r sb, Jase Dirksen 0-1 r bb-2 sb, Emery Aker 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Mortenson (W) 3.1-5-3-3-3-3, Bjornjeld 2.2-0-2-0-2-2, Geiser 1-1-0-0-1-3 … MACCRAY: Swenson (L) 3.1-4-5-4-4-7, Noble 1.1-3-5-3-1-3, G Ahrenholz 1.2-2-3-1-6-1, Dirksen 0.2-0-0-0-0-1

KMS 7, Minneota 3

A four-run fifth inning helped push Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to a victory at Minneota.

Three Fighting Saints recorded a pair of hits. Luke Jeseritz batted 2-for-3 with a double, run, walk and three stolen bases. Chase Maagard went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Logan Rudningen hit 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Jared Cortez earned the win on the mound for KMS. He went four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and walked one.

KMS plays Benson at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sunburg.

KMS 001 141 0-7 8 1

Minneota 002 010 0-3 4 2

Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-2 3b r-3 bb hbp, Luke Jeseritz 2-3 2b r bb sb-3, Jared Cortez 1-4 rbi sb, Chase Magaard 2-4 r rbi sb, Logan Rudningen 2-4 sb, Jaiden Henjum 0-3 r rbi bb sb, Jett Olson 0-0 r, Jacob Walsh 0-2 rbi … Minneota: Joey Lacek 1-2 r rbi, Isaac Pohlen 1-3 2b rbi, Brody Larson 2-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (W) 4-3-2-2-1-6, Magaard 2-1-1-1-1-1, Henjum 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Minneota: Peyton Sheik (L) 4-6-4-4-1-2, Adam Dalager 0.1-1-2-1-2-0, Peyton Gillund 2.2-1-1-1-1-2

RCW 11, Canby 0

Griffin Howard had two hits, a pair of runs, two stolen bases and was the winning pitcher for Renville County West in a five-inning win at Canby.

Howard struck out 11, giving up four hits and one walk in a complete-game effort.

RCW 300 35-11 9 1

Canby 000 00-0 4 3

Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Isaac Haen 2-3 2b r rbi-3 hbp, Carter Rice 1-4, Zac Gustafson 2-2 r-2 rbi hbp, Jack Wertish 1-2 r-2 bb, Eddie Morales 0-3 r sb, Brenden Peterson 0-1 r-2 bb hbp sb, Carson Allex 0-3 r rbi-2 … Canby: Eli Greenman 1-3 sb, Sawyer Drietz 1-2, Colton Ruether 1-2 2b, Blake Hiedeman 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (W) 5-4-0-0-1-11 … Canby: Evan Engesmoe (L) 4.1-6-9-9-3-8, Drietz 0.2-2-2-1-0-0

YME 5, Lakeview 0

Bryce Sneller held Lakeview to two hits in a complete-game for Yellow Medicine East at Cottonwood.

Sneller struck out 13, giving up two walks. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBis. Jake Odegard was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs for the Sting.

YME 002 120 0-5 9 0

Lakeview 000 000 0-0 2 1

Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 2-4 2b r, Bryce Sneller 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jake Odegard 2-3 r-2 bb, Drew Almich 1-4, Nahum Tarin 1-4 rbi-2, Andrew Flaten 2-2 r rbi bb, Landon Anderson 0-2 r sac … Lakeview: Jordan Fischer 1-2, Taiven Isaackson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-2-0-0-2-13 … Lakeview: Isaackson (L) 4.2-8-5-4-4-5, Hunter Magnuson 2.1-1-0-0-0-3

Dawson-Boyd 6, TMB 3

Blake Thompson struck out 10 over six innings of work and also had a run and an RBI to lead Dawson-Boyd past Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Dawson.

Nathan Hansen went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for the Blackjacks. Beau Johnson added two hits and an RBI in the victory.

TMB 000 020 1-3 9 1

Dawson-Boyd 121 011 x-6 10 0

Hitting - TMB: Jeret Ankrum 2-4 2b sb, Noah Knakmuhs 1-3, Alex Schuh 1-2 r rbi hbp, Tanner Hauger 1-4, Trevor Smith 2-3 rbi bb sb, Jacob Meyer 1-3, David Schuh 1-3 r … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-4 r rbi sb, Kameron Sather 1-2 r rbi bb-2 sb, Nathan Hansen 3-4 r rbi sb, Carter Bowen 1-2 r-2 bb, Kade Solem 2-2 r bb sb, Beau Johnson 2-3 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - TMB: Smith (L) 6-10-6-4-5-7 … Dawson-Boyd: Thompson (W) 6-7-1-1-2-10, Hansen 1-2-1-1-0-0

RTR 18, CMCS 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton put up 18 runs on 16 hits to beat Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

The Bluejays travel to Sacred Heart to play Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

