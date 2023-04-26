99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars

Baseball report for Tuesday, April 26, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Paynesville lashes out 12 hits in 14-1 win over Jaguars in a matchup of ranked teams

Baseball roundup
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 11:24 PM

PAYNESVILLE — Tuesday was a breakout day for Paynesville’s bats.

Facing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a Central Minnesota Conference baseball matchup, five of the Bulldogs’ 12 hits against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa were for extra bases — including a pair of home runs — in a 14-1 five-inning victory.

“The first two games we didn’t really hit the ball all that well, especially (Monday) against Morris,” said Bulldogs head coach Brad Skoglund. “We swung it well today.”

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Skoglund added, “We’re becoming a little more comfortable at the plate. We haven’t had batting practice from home plate until this week. Hopefully we can keep improving with our at-bats.”

It was a battle of ranked teams: Paynesville is fifth in Class AA and BBE 10th in Class A.

The Jaguars got the first run of the game in the top of the first inning after an RBI double by Luke Dingmann brought home Brett DeRoo.

Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

After that, it was a tough time for the Jaguars’ offense. Bulldogs starting pitcher Grayson Fuchs struck out eight, allowing three walks and three hits.

“Grayson threw extremely well,” Skoglund said of Fuchs, a St. Cloud State baseball commit. “He throws hard and did a good job mixing his pitches. He went 0-1 on a lot of batters and got nine of the 15 outs. We do play pretty good defense, too.”

Paynesville responded with a three-run bottom of the first. Fuchs scored on a wild pitch. Spencer Eisenbraun drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double.

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Max Athmann and Isaac Lieser showcased their power in the second inning with home runs to left field. Athmann’s homer scored three runs. Two batters later, Lieser connected with a solo shot. Both homers were part of a six-run frame for the Bulldogs.

Athmann finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs. Fuchs was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBis. Lieser and Eisenbraun both were 2-for-2.

Dingmann was BBE’s top hitter, going 2-for-3. Talen Kampsen took the loss after tossing the first 1-2/3 innings.

Paynesville heads to Royalton for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday. BBE also has a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Holdingford.

Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 14, BBE 1

BBE                  100   00-1   3   2
Paynesville      362   3x-14   12   0
Hitting - BBE: Luke Dingmann 2-3 2b rbi, Ryan Jensen 1-2, Brett DeRoo 0-1 r bb-2 … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 3-4 3b r-3 rbi-2, Max Athmann 3-4 2b hr r-3 rbi-3, Isaac Lieser 2-2 2b hr r-2 rbi-2 bb, Spencer Eisenbraun 2-2 rbi-2, Josiah Utsch 1-1 rbi bb, Esau Nelson 1-3 r-2, Bryce Vanderbeek 0-2 r bb-2, Austin Pauls 0-2 r bb, Abe Brunner 0-2 r, Brandon Carlson 0-0 r hbp sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Talen Kampsen (L) 1.2-7-8-8-2-3, Casey Lenarz 2.1-5-6-3-3-1 … Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 5-3-1-1-3-8

EVW 13, ACGC 0

Jaxon Drange got the only hit for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in a Central Minnesota Conference loss to Eden Valley-Watkins at Eden Valley.

Xander Willner hit a grand slam for the Eagles, finishing 2-for-4. He also picked up the win, striking out five over five innings.

ACGC   000   00-0   1   0
EVW     302   17-13   10   0
Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange 1-1 sb … EVW: Nolan Geislinger 2-3 2b r-3 bb, Sam Nistler 2-2 2b-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb hbp, Xander Willner 2-4 hr r rbi-4, Devin Dockendorf 2-3 r-2 rbi sb-2, Ty Stanwick 2-2 r rbi bb, Landon Neiman 0-2 r-2 bb-2 sb, Myles Dziengel 0-2 r-2 rbi bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Terrell Renne (L) 4-8-7-7-4-4, Tucker Johnson 0.2-1-5-5-4-1, Keegan Kessler-Gross 0-1-1-1-0-0 … EVW: Willner (W) 5-1-0-0-1-5

Central Lakes

Game 2: Brainerd 8, Willmar 7

Brainerd earned a sweep at Willmar’s Swansson Field.

The Warriors tallied 10 hits in Game 2. Brody Lund and Wyatt Gabrielson each went 3-for-4. Lund scored two runs and batted in two more. While Gabrielson did not score a run, he scored four runners with his bat.

In Game 1, Willmar was held to one hit. Sawyer Hennessey went six innings for the Warriors, allowing a walk and striking out five. Lund finished off the game with an inning pitched, walking one.

Willmar plays Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Rapids’ Bob Cross Park.

Willmar      102   300   1-7   6   1
Brainerd     010   034   x-8  10   3
Hitting - Willmar: Jordan Ellingson 1-5 r-2 rbi sb-2, Braeden Fagerlie 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Dylan Staska 1-3 r hbp, Cullen Gregory 1-4 rbi-2 3b, Mattix Swanson 0-2 r bb hbp sb, Mason Thole 1-4, Jaxxon Sjoberg 0-3 r bb sb, Blake Reiman 0-2 r bb hbp … Brainerd: Isaac Hanson 1-1 r-2 bb-3 2b, Brody Lund 3-4 r-2 rbi-2, Jonathan Benson 0-4 r, Wyatt Gabrielson 3-4 rbi-4 2b, Elijah Hoelz 1-3 r bb sb-2, Keaton Lingenfelter 2-3 r rbi, Sawyer Hennessey 0-0 r hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Connor Smith (L) 4.1-7-4-3-2-2, Ellingson 1.1-3-4-4-3-2, Tyler Madsen 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Brainerd: Hanson (W) 3-0-3-3-1-2-6, Hoelz 1-2-3-2-1-0, Lund 3-1-1-0-2-3

Game 1: Brainerd 3, Willmar 0

Brainerd   000   003-3   7   0
Willmar     000   000-0   1   2
Hitting - Brainerd: Isaac Hanson 3-4 2b-3 sb, Mitchell Brau 2-3 r, Wyatt Gabrielson 1-3, Sawyer Hennessey 0-3 r sb, Eric Eidenshink 0-0 r, Eli Owen 1-3 rbi-2 … Willmar: Mason Thole 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brainerd: Hennessey (W) 6-1-0-0-1-5, Brody Lund 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Willmar: Jaydon Garnhardt (L) 6-7-3-3-2-4, Connor Smith 1-0-0-0-0-1

West Central

Game 2: Melrose 10, BOLD 0

BOLD split a doubleheader against the Dutchmen at Melrose.

The Warriors limited Melrose to four hits en route to a 5-1 game one victory. Daylen Weber went six innings, allowing four hits and no runs. He struck out seven and walked three.

In Game 2, Melrose responded with strong pitching of its own, limiting BOLD to a single hit from Weber. Devin Orbeck pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking four.

BOLD plays a doubleheader against Montevideo beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Bird Island.

BOLD        000   000-0     1   6
Melrose     235   000-10   8   1
Hitting - BOLD: Daylen Weber 1-2 … Melrose: Devin Orbeck 1-2 r-3 2b hbp sb-2, Ian Funk 0-1 r-2 sb, Isaac Rosenberger 2-3 r-2 rbi, Blaise Welle 1-1, Connor Anderson 1-2 r-2 2b sb-2, Ethan Gerads 1-1, Hunter Goihl 2-2 rbi, Breydon Dobmeier 0-4 rbi-3, Anthony Berscheit 0-2 r sb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Tate Sheehan (L) 2.2-5-9-2-4-1, Lane Osterfeld 1.2-2-1-0-1-3, Max Benson 0.2-1-0-0-1-2 … Melrose: Orbeck (W) 5-1-0-0-4-5

Game 1: BOLD 5, Melrose 1

BOLD        000   310   1-5   8   2
Melrose     000   000   1-1   4   2
Hitting - BOLD: Tate Sheehan 2-4 rbi-2 sb, Jack Kaiser 1-4, Owen Flann 1-4, Emmitt Flann 1-2 r-2 hbp-2, Mathew Jacobs 0-1 r, Hunter Malvin 2-3 r, Max Benson 1-3 r rbi-2 2b … Melrose: Devin Orbeck 0-2 r, Ian Funk 1-2 2b sb, Connor Anderson 1-4 rbi sb, Breydon Dobmeier 1-4, Max Wehlage 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BOLD: Daylen Weber (W) 6-4-0-0-3-7, Sam Sigurdson 1-0-1-1-3-0 … Melrose: Isaac Rosenberger (L) 4-5-3-3-3-7, Ryan Herdering 3-3-2-2-3-3

Morris/CA 8, Benson 1

Morris/Chokio-Alberta starting pitcher Drew Storck struck out 11 over five innings to get the West Central Conference win at Morris.

Grant Gunlogson had the Braves’ lone hit, going 1-for-3. Alex Claussen scored Benson’s run on a pitching error in the top of the fourth inning.

Benson   000   100   0-1   1   3
Morris/CA     200   006   x-8   7   1
Hitting - Benson: Grant Gunlogson 1-3 sb, AJ Klassen 0-1 r bb … Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 1-3 r rbi sf sb, Kaleb Breuer 2-4 r sb, Trevor Buss 1-2 r bb, Johnny Kleindl 2-3 r rbi-2, Tyler Berlinger 1-3 r rbi, Ozzy Jerome 0-3 r rbi bb, Kyle Fehr 0-1 r bb-2, Ashdon Hacker 0-1 r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Alex Claussen (L) 5-5-7-4-4-8, Max Nygaard 1-2-1-0-0-1 … Morris/CA: Drew Storck (W) 5-1-1-0-2-11, Dan Travis 1-0-0-0-1-2, Andrew Marty 1-0-0-0-2-3

Game 2: Montevideo 10, WCA 8

A combined no-hitter by Brady Snell and Griffin Epema in Game 1 helped with a sweep of West Central Area at Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the West Central.

Snell pitched the first six innings, striking out six and walking two. Epema threw the final inning, striking out one with no walks.

In Game 2, Jackson Baldwin went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Montevideo. Jace Goslee got the win after two innings of relief, and Cooper Dack picked up the two-inning save.

Montevideo   061   002   1-10   8   4
WCA               304   001   0-8   11   3
Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp sb, Ethan Moravetz 1-3 r rbi bb sf, Brady Snell 1-2 2b r rbi-2 bb sf hbp, Jackson Baldwin 2-5 r rbi-2, Griffin Epema 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Grayson Eisenlohr 1-2 r hbp, Sam Knoop 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Jace Goslee 0-2 r bb … WCA: Brady Lindquist 1-1 2b r, Bryce Kjesbo 2-3 2b r-2, Cash Nelson 2-4 2b r rbi, Dane Anderson 1-4 r sb, Ty Fuhs 2-3 rbi-2, Hunter Gruchow 1-1 r rbi, Ben Bye 1-2 r rbi sb, Brayden Stark 1-3 bb, Jack Courrier 0-2 r bb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Gannon Reidinger 3-7-7-3-2-2, Goslee (W) 2-3-1-1-2-1, Dack (Sv) 2-1-0-0-0-2 … WCA: Courrier 1-2-4-4-3-1, Lindquist 0.1-1-2-2-2-0, Anderson (L) 5.2-5-4-4-4-1

Game 1: Montevideo 9, WCA 0

WCA                000   000   0-0   0   3
Montevideo     002   034   x-9   10   0
Hitting - WCA: No hits … Montevideo: Ethan Moravetz 1-3 r-3 hbp sb-2, Brady Snell 2-4 r rbi-2, Jackson Baldwin 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Gannon Reidinger 3-4 2b rbi-3 sb, Griffin Epema 1-2 rbi-2 sf sb, Cooper Dack 0-4 r, Brody Dack 0-1 r-2 sb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: Cole Bruss (L) 5-8-5-5-2-1, Jacob Strunk 1-2-4-0-1-1 … Montevideo: Snell (W) 6-0-0-0-2-6, Epema 1-0-0-0-0-1

Game 2: Minnewaska 2, Sauk Centre 0

Minnewaska got complete-game victories on the mound from PJ Johnson and Alex Panitzke in a doubleheader sweep of Sauk Centre in Glenwood.

In the opener, Johnson struck out nine and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks. The nightcap saw Panitzke give up one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Minnewaska   000   100   1-2   3   0
Sauk Centre      000   000   0-0   1   2
Hitting - Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 1-3 3b r, PJ Johnson 1-2 rbi sac, Austin Weber 1-3 sb, Austin Ballhagen 0-0 r sb … Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Alex Panitzke (W) 7-1-0-0-3-9 … Sauk Centre: Hunter Danielson (L) 7-3-2-1-0-8

Game 1: Minnewaska 6, Sauk Centre 2

Sauk Centre   002   000   0-2   4   3
Minnewaska     102   012   x-6   4   1
Hitting - Sauk Centre: Zachary Bick 1-4 r, Elijah Fletcher 1-2 r hbp, Hunter Danielson 1-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Neal Stadsvold 1-3 … Minnewaska: Levi Johnson 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb, Dylan Alexander 1-4 2b rbi, PJ Johnson 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Jack Majerus 0-2 r-3 bb-2 sb-3, Ryland Martin 0-2 r bb, Austin Ballhagen 0-3 r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Matthew Warring (L) 5.2-4-6-2-4-6, Fletcher 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Minnewaska: PJ Johnson (W) 7-4-2-1-3-9

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale
Baseball report for Monday, April 24, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats fend off Cardinals' comeback for 6-5 Wright County victory
April 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Baseball: Ridgewater earns a split with Anoka-Ramsey
Warriors drop the opener 4-1, then beat the Golden Rams 6-1 in MCAC doubleheader
April 23, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Prep
Baseball: A unique experience for Willmar Cardinals
Willmar enjoyed its chance to play Alexandria at Target Field after the Twins' game
April 23, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
Spring sports are finally getting in full swing and the WCT Sports Show is hitting a wide range of topics this week. Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on some early-season baseball, softball and boys tennis in this week's installment.
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. YME 041823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS gets started with a good win
Prep baseball report in west central Minnesota for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Fighting Saints edge Yellow Medicine East 2-1
April 18, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. YME 041823.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS vs. YME, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
April 18, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV head baseball coach Darby Bjorgan talks to his players between innings during a Camden Conference game against Ortonville on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Madison Memorial Field.
Prep
Baseball: LQPV coach replaces his mentor
Darby Bjorgan, an LQPV alum, takes over a young Eagles squad while replacing Bart Hill, his former coach
April 18, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1
Lakers claim first win after an 8-run second inning in St. Peter
April 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Camden

LQPV 13, MACCRAY 5

Lac qui Parle Valley won at Raymond.

Between Kaden Mortenson, Brock Bjornjeld and Dyllon Geiser on the mound, the Eagles’ trio allowed four hits and struck out eight batters.

Dylan Keimig led LQPV in hits, going 2-for-4 with a team-best three runs.

MACCRAY’s Wyatt Swenson had two of the team’s four hits. He went 2-for-4 with one run.

LQPV returns to the diamond at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls. MACCRAY plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sunburg.

LQPV             101   530   3-13   9   4
MACCRAY     003   002   0-5     4   2
Hitting - LQPV: Dylan Keimig 2-4 r-3 rbi -2 bb 2b sb-2, Dyllon Geiser 3-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2, Kaden Molden 0-2 r bb-2 sb hbp, Kaden Mortenson 2-2 r rbi-3 bb hbp, Ethan Schommer 1-4 r rbi bb, Peyton Rademacher 0-4 r rbi bb, Braydn Danzeisen 0-1 bb, Tygan Allpress 1-4 r rbi hbp, Brock Bjornjeld 1-2 r bb 2b … MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Joe Heidecker 1-4 rbi 2b, Wyatt Swenson 2-4 r sb, Jase Dirksen 0-1 r bb-2 sb, Emery Aker 0-3 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Mortenson (W) 3.1-5-3-3-3-3, Bjornjeld 2.2-0-2-0-2-2, Geiser 1-1-0-0-1-3 … MACCRAY: Swenson (L) 3.1-4-5-4-4-7, Noble 1.1-3-5-3-1-3, G Ahrenholz 1.2-2-3-1-6-1, Dirksen 0.2-0-0-0-0-1

KMS 7, Minneota 3

A four-run fifth inning helped push Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to a victory at Minneota.

Three Fighting Saints recorded a pair of hits. Luke Jeseritz batted 2-for-3 with a double, run, walk and three stolen bases. Chase Maagard went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Logan Rudningen hit 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Jared Cortez earned the win on the mound for KMS. He went four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and walked one.

KMS plays Benson at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sunburg.

KMS              001   141   0-7   8   1
Minneota      002   010   0-3   4   2
Hitting - KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-2 3b r-3 bb hbp, Luke Jeseritz 2-3 2b r bb sb-3, Jared Cortez 1-4 rbi sb, Chase Magaard 2-4 r rbi sb, Logan Rudningen 2-4 sb, Jaiden Henjum 0-3 r rbi bb sb, Jett Olson 0-0 r, Jacob Walsh 0-2 rbi … Minneota: Joey Lacek 1-2 r rbi, Isaac Pohlen 1-3 2b rbi, Brody Larson 2-3 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Cortez (W) 4-3-2-2-1-6, Magaard 2-1-1-1-1-1, Henjum 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Minneota: Peyton Sheik (L) 4-6-4-4-1-2, Adam Dalager 0.1-1-2-1-2-0, Peyton Gillund 2.2-1-1-1-1-2 

RCW 11, Canby 0

Griffin Howard had two hits, a pair of runs, two stolen bases and was the winning pitcher for Renville County West in a five-inning win at Canby.

Howard struck out 11, giving up four hits and one walk in a complete-game effort.

RCW   300   35-11   9   1
Canby     000   00-0   4   3
Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Isaac Haen 2-3 2b r rbi-3 hbp, Carter Rice 1-4, Zac Gustafson 2-2 r-2 rbi hbp, Jack Wertish 1-2 r-2 bb, Eddie Morales 0-3 r sb, Brenden Peterson 0-1 r-2 bb hbp sb, Carson Allex 0-3 r rbi-2 … Canby: Eli Greenman 1-3 sb, Sawyer Drietz 1-2, Colton Ruether 1-2 2b, Blake Hiedeman 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (W) 5-4-0-0-1-11 … Canby: Evan Engesmoe (L) 4.1-6-9-9-3-8, Drietz 0.2-2-2-1-0-0 

YME 5, Lakeview 0

Bryce Sneller held Lakeview to two hits in a complete-game for Yellow Medicine East at Cottonwood.

Sneller struck out 13, giving up two walks. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBis. Jake Odegard was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs for the Sting.

YME   002   120   0-5   9   0
Lakeview     000   000   0-0   2   1
Hitting - YME: Cody Dahlager 2-4 2b r, Bryce Sneller 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Jake Odegard 2-3 r-2 bb, Drew Almich 1-4, Nahum Tarin 1-4 rbi-2, Andrew Flaten 2-2 r rbi bb, Landon Anderson 0-2 r sac … Lakeview: Jordan Fischer 1-2, Taiven Isaackson 1-3 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-2-0-0-2-13 … Lakeview: Isaackson (L) 4.2-8-5-4-4-5, Hunter Magnuson 2.1-1-0-0-0-3

Dawson-Boyd 6, TMB 3

Blake Thompson struck out 10 over six innings of work and also had a run and an RBI to lead Dawson-Boyd past Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Dawson.

Nathan Hansen went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base for the Blackjacks. Beau Johnson added two hits and an RBI in the victory.

TMB   000   020   1-3   9   1
Dawson-Boyd     121   011   x-6   10   0
Hitting - TMB: Jeret Ankrum 2-4 2b sb, Noah Knakmuhs 1-3, Alex Schuh 1-2 r rbi hbp, Tanner Hauger 1-4, Trevor Smith 2-3 rbi bb sb, Jacob Meyer 1-3, David Schuh 1-3 r … Dawson-Boyd: Blake Thompson 1-4 r rbi sb, Kameron Sather 1-2 r rbi bb-2 sb, Nathan Hansen 3-4 r rbi sb, Carter Bowen 1-2 r-2 bb, Kade Solem 2-2 r bb sb, Beau Johnson 2-3 rbi sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - TMB: Smith (L) 6-10-6-4-5-7 … Dawson-Boyd: Thompson (W) 6-7-1-1-2-10, Hansen 1-2-1-1-0-0 

RTR 18, CMCS 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton put up 18 runs on 16 hits to beat Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

The Bluejays travel to Sacred Heart to play Renville County West at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

